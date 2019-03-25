Gazprom PJSC: A Blue-Chip Stock For Patient Investors

Investors need to be patient but can expect outstanding returns even in case that the project Nord Stream 2 will be cancelled.

1. Company overview

Gazprom has the largest natural gas reserves and currently is the most important producer of natural gas in the world. It has 17% of the global and 72% of the Russian natural gas reserves under control. Gazprom serves customers in more than 30 countries with a transmission system which has a total length of more than 172 thousand kilometers. Futhermore, the company is Russia's largest producer of LNG and among the country's four biggest oil producers.

1.1 Pipelines and projects under construction

The pipeline system transmits big amounts of gas to many European and Asian countries. (source: http://www.gazprom.com/projects/east-program/)

Gazprom feeds pipelines to Germany, the Balkans, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Bulgaria, Finland, Ukraine, Turkey, and Western Russia. The route through the Baltic Sea is less risky and cheaper for Gazprom than the routes to Poland and Germany for it does not have to pay passthrough fees to Belarus or the Ukraine. Hence, Nord Stream 2, which is currently under construction, is very important for the gas supply to Germany and will reduce Gazprom's dependence to neighbour countries like the Ukraine. Gazprom currently has many pipelines under construction to serve more customers, especially in China (Power of Siberia), Turkey (Turk Stream) and Germany (Nord Stream 2).

1.2 The political implications of Nord Stream 2

Due to the Crimea Crisis in 2014, the Ukraine and Russia are on a collision course with no hope for easing of tension. Nord Stream 2 will be completed by the end of 2019 and will add 55 bn cubic meters of gas per year to the total supply to Germany. European countries and the United States want to stop the pipeline because they fear an increasing market share for the Russian company. Gazprom could maximize its market power to raise gas prices for the customers. However, many members of the EU already import more than 75% of their natural gas from Russia and the demand for Russian gas is steadily increasing. The USA's plan is to import more LNG to Europe and to compete with Russia and Norway for gas customers. Consequently, Nord Stream 2 is a real threat to Amercian LNG and the US government fights the projects by threatening European companies which are involved in the Nord Stream 2 construction like Wintershall (BASF), OMV, Shell, Uniper (Fortum) and Engie. Richard Grenell, an US diplomat, said that Nord Stream 2 will undermine the security of the EU and the Ukraine.

Despite sanctions and strong opposition, the German government and the EU parliament support the project and recently came to a compromise which increased the probability of the completion of the pipeline. All in all, Gazprom can increase its gas supply through the Baltic Sea next year and the project Nord Stream 2 will pay off in the future.

1.3 The Power of Siberia- Supply to the world's largest population

The pipeline Power of Siberia is under construction since 2014 and is a cooperation with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). The two companies signed a 30-year agreement and the pipeline will provide 38 bn cubic meters of gas per year. Gazprom expects to start gas supply on December 20, 2019. This pipeline is one of two possible pipelines to China and can be seen as an initial cooperation with the 1.4 bn people country as it is likely that China will need more gas in the near future to cover the demand of its people and growing middle class. Power of Siberia reduces Gazprom's dependency on Europe and is a geographical diversification for the business. When finished this year, Gazprom will earn money with this pipeline and can further reduce construction costs.

1.4 Turkstream: a pipeline through the Black Sea to Turkey and East Europe

source: http://www.gazprom.com/projects/turk-stream/

The map shows the route through the Black Sea from Anapa in Russia to Luleburgaz in Turkey. The pipeline won't touch Ukrainian territory and consequently, Gazprom won't pay any fees to neighbour countries for the gas supply. Turkstream will add 31.5 bn cubic meters per year and the company expects the start of operations in late 2019. Turkstream will help Gazprom to cover the steadily increasing gas demand of Eastern European countries like Austria, Hungary or Bulgaria. All new projects make sense in the light of a rising demand in all countries which are Gazprom's customers. By the end of 2019, Gazprom's three main projects will be completed which means less costs and increasing earnings.

1.5 Gazprom Neft

Gazprom Neft is one of the biggest Russian oil companies and 95% of shares are owned by Gazprom PJSC. Since the oil price collapse in 2014, Gazprom Neft's earnings tripled (from 25.8 Rubel per share to 80 Rubel in 2018). Gazprom directly profit from increasing dividends and a rising oil price which crashed from over $100 (NYSE:WTI) to under $30 in early 2016. The price recovered last year and now trades for around $59 (as of 3/22/2019). If the oil price stabilizes this year or continues to rise, Gazprom Neft will improve Gazprom's earnings and profitability.

2. Earnings history, dividends, cashflows and balance sheet

2.1 Earnings history

From 2011 to 2017, Gazprom never showed an annual loss and achieved a stable to slightly rising dividend.

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 1-9/20182018 (e) EPS in ruble 57.1 51.6 49.7 6.9 34.2 42.1 32.2 46.0/ 60.0 (e) Dividend per share in ruble 8.97 5.99 7.2 7.2 7.89 8.04 8.04 10.43 (e)

Gazprom is expected to earn nearly 60 ruble per share in 2018 and average earnings of the last eight years are 41.8 ruble per share. In 2014 the oil and gas prices collapsed and the Russian economy suffered from the Crimea Crisis. 2014 was also the year when many pipeline projects started and cost a lot of money. In the next decade, Gazprom will be able to increase earnings because of an increasing gas demand and the completion of several projects.

2.2 CashflowsCapital expenditures will probably decrease for years which will improve the company's cashflow situation. In the first nine month of 2018, Gazprom's operating cashflow increased from 613 bn ruble to 1.4 trillion ruble (+128%) while cashflows from investing were nearly flat. As a consequence, Gazprom could repay more long-term debt than last year and showed an increase of cash and cash equivalents of 16 bn rubles for the first nine month of 2018.

2.3 Dividends

The dividend will be 10.43 ruble for 2018 and, supported by cashflows, will also rise in the future as it does for years now. The current payout ratio is below 25% and far away from the government's plan of a minimum payout ratio of 50%. Gazprom achieved a temporary exemption from the rule as long as the company has to pay for new pipelines. If Russia forces Gazprom to pay 50% of its net income in the near future, not only the dividend will double or triple but also the share price will jump higher.

2.4 Balance sheet

The financial situation of Gazprom is very solid and good.

source: http://www.gazprom.com/f/posts/98/701327/gazprom-ifrs-3q2018-en.pdf

As of 9/30/2018, Gazprom has short-term liabilities of around 2.5 trillion rubles but current assets of 3.8 trillion rubles and 0.885 trillion rubles in cash. Property, plant and equipment is the biggest portion of the balance sheet. Gazprom's equity ratio is 66.8% which shows that it is a financially healthy company.

3. Valuation

Gazprom's share capital is divided into 23.673 bn shares and shares currently (3/22/2019) trade for 152.3 rubles or $2.36 per share (1 ADR = 2 Gazprom shares= ADR price of $4.72). The total market cap is $55.87 bn.

The PE-ratio is (2019: EPS of 60 rubles) is 2.5 and the PE8-ratio is 3.6 which are very low numbers and show great pessimism among investors. The stocks of the peer group trade for higher PE multiples.

Data by YCharts

The book value per share is 544 rubles and so the PB-ratio is 0.28 which is ridiculously cheap for a blue-chip with a multi-billion dollar market cap.

The current dividend yield (expected 10.43 rubles per share) is 6.8% and the dividend is nicely covered by earnings and will probably rise in the future. Compared to Gazprom's peers, the dividend yield is very attractive.

Data by YCharts

4. Gazprom's future: The Golden Twenties?

4.1 Scenario 1: The Russian economy keeps growing, Nord Stream 2 will be completed, gas demand will rise sharply and Gazprom must pay out 50% of its net income. (probability: 55%)

This scenario offers a huge investment opportunity because Gazprom will increase its earnings significantly. If Nord Stream 2 and the Power of Siberia achieve a 100% workload while gas prices in Europe and Chine rise and capex falls, Gazprom can easily double its net profits and will achieve average annual earnings of at least 100 rubles per share. If Gazprom is forced to raise the payout ratio to 50% (= 50 rubles), buying the shares now could lead to outstanding returns. A fair share price would be in the range of 800-1000 rubles which is an increase of 425%-550%.

4.2 Scenario 2: Nord Stream 2 will be cancelled but gas demand rises in Asia and the payout ratio increase to over 30%. (probability: 30%)

This scenario is not realistic because Nord Stream 2 has strong support in Europe and the pipeline is right on schedule. However, even in the case of Nord Stream 2 cancellation, Gazprom is strong enough to increase its earnings because of the strong demand in China and the Power of Siberia which will add 38 bn cubic meters per year to the company's annual gas supply. A cancellation of the China pipeline won't happen because the political relationship between the two countries is good and both parties are in favour for the Power of Siberia. It is likely that China will ask for a second pipeline which is already discussed at Gazprom. This scenario will increase Gazprom's average annual earnings for the next decade to 75-80 rubles per share and provides a dividend of 24 rubles. A fair share price would be in the range of 500-600 rubles which is an increase of 225%-300%.

4.3 Scenario 3: Nord Stream 2 cancellation, recession in Russia and China, gas demand and dividend remain at current levels (probability: 15%)

This scenario is unrealistic because the Russian economy is on track for a long term recovery. Russia survived the big recession during the Crimea Crisis aftermath and another escalation with Europe or the USA is not a real threat at the moment. A Chinese recession is more likely but the gas demand will increase in the long term. By the end of the 2020s, the Chinese middle class will be more important and wealthier than today and more Chinese people will live in heated homes or flats with gas heatings. The Chinese gas demand will triple by 2040 and Gazprom is well-positioned to profit from this trend. Nevertheless, scenario 3 could occur but Gazprom's earnings will be stable (around 50-60 rubles) as long as the company can reduce its capex and it will pay a stable dividend of at least 10-15 rubles. A fair share price would be at least in the range of 300-450 rubles which means that the stock will double or triple from the current cheap and low levels.

5. Risks

Gazprom is a very political stock. On the one hand, the Russian federation owns 38% of Gazprom's shares and Wladimir Putin has a strong influence on Alexej Miller, the CEO of Gazprom. On the other hand, Gazprom represents Russia in the world and as a result, sanctions could hurt the company's businesses and profits. As long as many pipelines pass the Ukraine, Gazprom is dependent on the support of European politicans and companies. It tries to become more independent by diversify its pipeline system across Asia and Southern Europe. Furthermore, for many European or American investors it is not possible to buy Gazprom at the Moscow Stock Exchange so they must buy the ADR which also entitles them to the dividend but which is not comparable to regular shares.

6. Conclusion

Gazprom is undervalued compared to peers and compared to fair PE and PB ratios for blue-chip stocks. Investors can't expect short term gains as long as political tensions between Russia and the United States exist. Investors need to be patient instead but patience will lead to above-average returns even in the worst-case scenario. All in all, Gazprom investors will undergo an interesting and golden decade of the Twenties.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OGZPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.