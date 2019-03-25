There Might Be A Way To Make A Profit From A Cloud Peak Bankruptcy

Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) is expected to file for Ch.11 bankruptcy in mid-April unless the company can sell some of their assets, which is extremely unlikely. This thermal coal miner located in Wyoming and Montana was able to avoid Ch.11 over the last few years when many other coal miners went bankrupt, but continued falling domestic thermal coal sales is finally forcing them into court. While I expect both CLD shareholders and unsecured noteholders to receive no recovery under a Ch.11 plan, the second lien notes warrant consideration by investors.

Recent Events

Investors seemed surprised by the “going concern” statement (".. there was a determination of substantial doubt in our ability to continue as a going concern, based on current projections.") in their 10-K filing and their announcement that they were using the 30-day grace period for an interest payment due March 15. This "going concern" requirement is from FASB accounting standard that became effective for annual reports filed after December 15, 2016. I guess investors still are not cognizant of this FASB standard. Sears Holdings Corp. (OTCPK:OTCPK:SHLDQ) was one the first large companies to make this statement in an annual report in early 2017 and the market also reacted very negatively as if it was some unexpected event.

While they have the cash to pay the $1.6 million interest payment, they are expected to file for Ch.11 at end of the grace period, especially since there is a $17.4 million interest payment due May 1. In addition, they are facing a cash squeeze. Total available liquidity has dropped to only $65.5 million on March 8, down sharply from $91.2 million on December 31, 2018. The company is also facing a demand for increase collateral by their surety bond provider.

It is not lower prices for PRB thermal coal that is forcing this bankruptcy, it is lower sales domestically that is causing the problem. After trying to improve their balance sheet by using the proceeds from issuing 13.5 million new shares at $5.10 in 2017 to redeem notes and by reducing debt $91 million via an exchange offer in 2016, lowering demand by electric companies for thermal coal is forcing the company to face the reality that thermal coal has a bleak future in the U.S.

Powder River Basin Thermal Coal Prices

Source: Quandl

Coal Sales By Mine

Source: 10-K

Potential Bankruptcy Reorganization Plan

Current Debt Structure

$0 Credit Facility (terminated last November)

$290.4 million 12% ‘21 second lien notes (CUSIP 18911XAB3)

$56.4 million 6.375%’24 unsecured notes (CUSIP 18911XAA5)

The 2nd-lien notes currently actually have first lien on assets since the credit facility was paid off and terminated last November because they knew that the company would be in default for violating covenants in the credit facility agreement. In Ch.11, the expected DIP would again have first lien on assets.

I am expecting that the 2nd-lien notes would equatized under a reorganization plan. Under the Bankruptcy Code, you can’t force secured noteholders to receive equity for their claim, but equitizing 2nd-lien notes is really the only practical option in this case.

Both the CLD shares and unsecured notes are expected to be cancelled and holders would get no recovery. (This would include shares received by employees as part of their compensation package). In theory, there is a strict priority order of which class gets recovery before a lower class gets anything in Ch.11 bankruptcy. In many cases, however, lower classes receive some recovery even though a higher class did not get full recovery because stakeholders wanted to save on potential legal fees to expedite the case and/or for payment of releases. In a Cloud Peak bankruptcy, I don’t see any need for 2nd-lien holders to “gift” to any lower priority class, especially since their estimated recovery is much less than their claim. To confirm a reorganization plan only one voting class needs to approve the plan (⅔ dollar amount of the claim in that class and a majority of the holders in that class). The other classes can file objections and vote to reject, but the court can still confirm the plan as long as it conforms to standards under section 1129 of the Bankruptcy Code.

Since they need new cash for operations, paying off the DIP and bankruptcy costs (legal, financial advisors, and U.S. trustee fees etc), I am expecting an equity rights offering open to 2nd-lien noteholders only. The rights offer presents a potential problem for retail non-accredited investors who may not be allowed to participate in the rights offer depending upon how the offer is structured under SEC regulations. In addition, their most likely will be some form of backstopping the rights offer, which could greatly diluted equity received by other 2nd-lien noteholders.

I am also expecting some type of credit facility to included in the reorganization plan to be used for operating cash-flow management.I am not expecting any other debt to be issued under a plan.

Even after getting rid of $366.8 million in debt, CLD still has a huge long-term reclamation liability of $386 million. Mine clean-up reclamation liabilities are not cancelled in bankruptcy. Based on what happened over the last 4 years for other bankrupt coal miners, I would expect that Wyoming and Montana will negotiate a “super priority” claim of about 15-20% of the total reclamation amount. This amount would rank as one of highest claims, but it does not mean it has to paid in cash under a reorganization plan where CLD exits Ch.11 as an operating company. It would mean the states would have to paid cash, if the company liquidated. The total reclamation liability will most likely be re-established after the company exits Ch.11.

Reclamation amounts do not reflect actual costs that a company would face cleaning up a coal mine. These estimates assume that an another party does the clean-up and not the company. The estimates also assume renting of equipment and training/hiring costs of new employees etc. Most miners can use their own equipment and employees over time at a much lower cost.

New Equity Value

This is just a summary of my estimates for the new equity value based on my more detailed research and using a proprietary model estimating EBITDA for coal miners. It is ironic, but the most significant unknown variable in valuing the new equity is bankruptcy legal and professional fees. These fees will most likely be paid from cash raised via the rights offer. The more cash needed via the rights offer, the greater the dilution of equity received.

A standard method of valuing a coal miner is estimating the values for coal reserves, but this is a useless metric given today’s long-term outlook for thermal coal. There is a high probability that their mines will be closed because of low demand before they even get close to using all their coal reserves.

Using 2018 EBITDA of $45.8 million, which reflects the deduction of $21.5 million for the termination of postretirement medical plan, I estimated the value of the $290.4 million 2nd-lien notes in the table below:

The variables are 1) $35 million and $25 million bankruptcy professional fees, which are subtracted from total equity values; 2) EBITDA multiples of 2.0 and 2.5.

$35m $25m

2.0 19% 23%

2.5 27% 31%

Prices are % of par

(Note: This does not factor in any gain received from rights participation nor does it factor in dilution for a retail non-accredited retail holder who may not be able to participate in the rights offer. It also does not factor in any dilution from backstopping the rights offer.)

I am using low EBITDA multiples because of the negative outlook for thermal coal. For an interesting look at the multiples read this article by Seeking Alpha author Michael Boyd. (Note: The analyst consensus he used is out of date now and his estimates do not factor in massive bankruptcy professional fees.) My mid-point estimate for 2019 EBITDA is close to 2018. The standard deviation on the 2019 EBITDA estimate is huge. Assuming different factors in multivariable models, the EBITDA estimates are all over the map.

Special Focus on Spring Creek Mine

I like Spring Creek because of its advantageous location for railroad shipments. The coal from the mine can go south the traditional way almost PRB coal moves or it can go north and then west to ports for shipments to Asia. Look at map below it shows the railroad tracks used to ship coal west.

(Note: Map shows does not show railroad tracks in southwestern Wyoming)

Source: Wyoming Rail Plan

The map below shows how coal from the rest of the PRB would have to flow south and then west along the southern part of Wyoming to California. It would impractical to ship the coal to a Canadian port using this route. Because of the current rairoad operations model in northern Wyoming, loaded coal cars mostly travel south.

Cloud Peak shipped 4.6 (2018), 4.2 (2017), and 0.6 (2016) million tons from Spring Creek to Westshore Terminal in British Columbia.They currently have an agreement to ship coal to the Westshore terminal until the end of 2022 for up to 10.5 million tons.

In my opinion, Spring Creek is the "kicker" that makes Cloud Peak Energy an interesting investment.

Conclusion

I am waiting to possibly buy the 2nd-lien notes until after they file for bankruptcy. I want to see which bankruptcy judge gets the case-to me it could make a big difference. In addition, there are often large amounts of notes available to buy at that time from institutions that do not hold bankrupt debt.

I don’t think that CLD shareholders and unsecured debt holders will get any recovery, but 2nd-lien notes could be a profitable investment. Non-accredited retail investors need to factor in not being able to participate in a rights offer when trading the 2nd-lien notes. Investors buying 2nd-lien notes prior to Ch.11 need to also make sure the notes are “clean”/trading flat and not “dirty” /trading with accrued interest. With a 12% coupon and about 5 months into the coupon period, there would be a very large accrued interest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLD 2LIEN NOTES over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.