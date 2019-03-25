Fed Dovishness Drives Down Rates, Except The Most Important One

It's either perfect timing or the irony of all ironies in the monetary world. The Federal Reserve was replete Tuesday, March 20th with dovish announcements on interest rates, but apparently, it wasn't nearly dovish enough. Despite a Fed reassurance that there would be no rate hikes this year, a maximum of 1 rate hike in 2020, and an end to balance sheet reduction by September, overnight interest rates still inched up one basis point to 2.41%. The big deal about that is that for the first time ever, the effective federal funds rate [EFFR] is higher than the interest rate paid on excess reserves [IOER]. That means that the rate paid for an overnight loan is now higher than the rate paid for keeping money idle at the Fed. For one day, this is no big deal, but for 'monetary apocalypse' watchers like myself, this has to be monitored in order to determine if we are at the start a significant inflection point.

If the rate keeps heading higher from here, the Fed may be forced to end its balance sheet reduction even sooner than planned, which is currently September. This would signal significant stress on the dollar and would probably be accompanied by a hard fall in the dollar index and a quick rise in price inflation. Things to watch for now are any major changes in the amount of excess reserves in the banking system (you can find this at the H.3 Report) or any anomalies in money supply growth. Not that anything major will necessarily happen - we have never been in this situation before, so nobody knows - but if they are happening, it would signal a dam may be breaking.

The only way to counter this and bring the overnight rate back down would be to inject even more reserves into the banking system, which would once again be adding to the balance sheet. If and when market participants start figuring this out, the bottom could drop out of the dollar.

Yield Curve Red Herring

Much of the mainstream media is focused on the yield curve inversion between the 10Y and the 3M T-bill that the Fed's latest dovish move has seemed to cause, but this is the wrong focus in my opinion. The 10Y-3M spread has gone negative before for a month with no long-term consequences, and here I'm speaking about 1998. The spread flirted with negative territory from September to October 1998 and did not lead to a recession.

I think what's happening now with the yield curve could be similar to what we saw in 1998 because once the Fed does stop shrinking its balance sheet, it will be buying short-term paper to neutralize the run-off in long-term paper that it is currently allowing to mature without replacement. By buying more short-term paper, it should help neutralize some of the upward pressure on the 3M T-Bill rate and push the curve back into positive territory. What is more of a concern to me is what happens to inflation and the dollar once the Fed starts doing this? My guess is that price inflation gauges will see a big spurt higher whenever the Fed actually stops its balance sheet normalization program.

Practical Moves

From a strictly practical trading perspective, traders should be prepared to go short fed funds futures, long commodities (DBC), short the dollar (UDN), and long precious metals prior to the next FOMC meeting. If the EFFR keeps inching higher in the meantime, short dollar positions could be taken even now, assuming that the Fed will end it even sooner, fearing losing control over overnight interest rates if they don't.

Reuters reported on this immediately when it first happened on March 21 and it continues now. The only reason that a bank would borrow overnight at a higher rate than it can earn leaving the money idle is because the bank doesn't have any excess reserves. Short-term liquidity is in short supply and not all banks in the Federal Reserve system have excess reserves. According to the latest Aggregate Reserves report from the Fed, excess reserves in the system amount to $1.58 trillion.

Still, ever since way back during QE1 and the explosion of excess reserves, there have been Federal Reserve member banks that have borrowed excess reserves at a higher rate than the EFFR. This is simply because they don't have any excess reserves and need to borrow at higher rates in order to meet regulatory requirements. If you take a look at the overnight rates table published by the New York Fed, you'll see that many banks in the 75th percentile and above have been borrowing excess reserves at higher rates than the EFFR for months.

If that's the case, so then what's the big deal about the average realized rate reaching above the IOER at 2.4%? There probably is no hard trigger here where all hell breaks loose if the number is crossed. What matters is that this is indication of severe stress on short-term liquidity.

IOER Tweaks Not Working

Keep in mind that the Fed has anticipated this, which is why it has changed the amount it pays on excess reserves relative to the EFFR twice already. This hasn't been enough to stop the rise though, and that's the worrying factor. The EFFR and IOER have been identical pretty much for the past 5 months with minor exceptions of a day or so here and there when the EFFR fell by 1 basis point, but the trend has been for the IOER to edge up slowly but surely.

Since the overnight rate is rising because many banks do not have excess reserves, we can know that without another QE operation where the Fed hands out reserves to banks, the EFFR probably will not edge down by more than a basis point from here.

As for how long will this continue, the answer is until the Fed hands out free reserves to banks without excess reserves, or rakes the EFFR substantially to release the pressure. The latter is not happening, not a chance. Lowering the IOER further to push the EFFR down probably won't have any effect because those banks that are borrowing have no excess reserves to keep at the Fed anyway. The fact that they are borrowing at higher rates means that they absolutely need the liquidity in order to comply with reserve regulations. So, the rate probably won't go back down until the Fed shifts from neutral to a QE stance overall.

As for the consequences, it depends on whether this rate keeps heading higher. If it does, then we really start to see some instability in currency markets and the Fed might have to move to some sort of emergency easing move outside of the defined realm of its FOMC press conferences.

The danger is that if the EFFR has already edged up over the IOER, then other banks that need reserves will now have to bid even higher. If the rate keeps going up, the Fed will be forced to act outside the confines of its regular press conferences. When it does, the dollar will be the victim.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, UDN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.