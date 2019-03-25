Michaels Companies: Still Cheap - And Still Risky

But management strategy is going to be key - which creates a lack of visibility as Michaels searches for a new CEO.

I still believe MIK can muddle through in a worst-case scenario, and that a bottom might be near.

The fundamental case for MIK seems easy to make, with the stock now trading at 4.8x the midpoint of FY19 EPS guidance.

It's easy to make the fundamental case for craft retailer Michaels Companies (MIK). MIK trades at 4.8x the midpoint of FY19 (ending January 2020) EPS guidance. Capex guidance and recent D&A suggests P/FCF multiples are in the same ballpark. Michaels does have a heavily leveraged balance sheet by retail standards, with a net leverage ratio right around 3x (and another $2 billion-plus in operating lease commitments). But comps still are positive, and the enormous amount of free cash flow being generated allows the company to either deleverage and/or buy back more shares, both of which can keep EPS stable, or close. At under 5x earnings, that should be enough.

The qualitative case, however, looks much more concerning. Overall growth in the arts and crafts industry continues to be minimal at best - in a strong economy. Yet, as former Michaels CEO Chuck Rubin pointed out on the Q3 conference call, the number of distribution points is rising. Larger retailers like Walmart (WMT) and even Home Depot (HD) are nibbling around the high-margin, low-price point category.

The combination of a flat market and flat share (at best) suggests a pretty firm ceiling on same-store sales. That fear seems confirmed by Michaels' recent results, including FY19 guidance:

source: author from MIK filings and press releases. FY19 figure at midpoint of guidance of 0 to positive 1%.

Without a 'fad' hit - like Rainbow Loom bracelets in FY14, or adult coloring books in following years - Michaels' same-store sales growth has stalled out. Given inflation in freight and labor, margins and profits unsurprisingly have declined as a result:

source: author from MIK filings and press releases. FY19 revenue at midpoint of guidance. FY19 Adjusted EBITDA author estimate based on company adjusted EBIT guidance

The news isn't quite as bad as the chart suggests, given that FY17 had a 53rd week (the comparison to which drove about half of the ~6% y/y decline in FY18 Adjusted EBITDA). And Michaels has kept EPS growing, through help from tax reform and aggressive share buybacks. The share count dropped over 13% in Q4, and already-completed repurchases will boost the FY19 figure by over 8%.

Still, this is a leveraged, declining, retailer in a flat category. In a time of potentially rising interest rates (at some point), in year ten of a macro expansion, that's a dangerous combination. And it colors the fundamental argument that at 5x EPS, MIK is too cheap.

Yet I still believe, as I argued last year, that MIK indeed is too cheap. There are myriad risks here. But the company also is looking to jumpstart growth - and success on that front isn't priced in. Meanwhile, modest declines can be managed through the enormous amount of cash flow being thrown off.

Management has to be nimble, and on point, and fresh eyes could help. Timing is a concern, and the chart looks ugly. But Michaels still can't be written off just yet.

Relief Rally

MIK jumped immediately after the Q4 release, gaining 16% at its Tuesday high - but the gains have dissipated quickly. Early short-covering may have played a role. In addition, the results were reported as a beat to consensus, but that may be a modeling issue: Michaels had reaffirmed updated guidance on February 28, 26 days after the quarter ended, and the results (+0.4% comps, adjusted EPS of $1.44) were pretty much in line with that outlook. There's not much in the actual results for the quarter to suggest much of a change in trajectory - or a material move in valuation for MIK. Investors seem to have figured that out: MIK now trades below pre-earnings levels, and Friday's close of $11.26 is 18% below Tuesday's high. It's also an all-time closing low for MIK in its second go-round as a public company.

Still, the continued pressure on MIK does seem a bit much in the context of the report. Again, Q4 guidance was met. FY19 EPS guidance of $2.34-$2.46, meanwhile, is mostly below consensus of $2.44 heading into the release. But that guidance doesn't include the impact of further repurchases, while at least some Street models do account for CY19 buybacks. Estimates, at least, seem likely to stay stable.

At the same time, there's not much to celebrate in the Q4 release. The outlook for FY19, like the results for Q4, is for more of the same. Same-store sales are guided to 0-1%, in line with recent sub-1% prints as seen in the chart above. Adjusted operating income is guided to decline 1 to 5% year-over-year - after a nearly 9% drop in FY18. Performance should be perhaps a bit better than that of last year - but it's not as if Michaels itself is expecting a torrid FY19, and backing out the effect of the 53rd week FY19 guidance looks a lot like FY18 actuals.

And that is a concern. The midpoint of guidance suggests a 23 bps decline in operating margin year over year. EBITDA margins likely should hit their lowest levels since FY10. Gross margins are guided roughly flat, with benefits from sourcing initiatives and better promotional management offset by tariffs, freight, occupancy deleverage, and e-commerce growth.

For the most part, guidance seems to support the qualitative bear/skeptical case here. Sub-1% comps aren't enough for Michaels to drive operating profit growth. More broadly, Michaels is expecting performance to stay roughly in line with where it's been the last few years. The obvious problem is that those recent results have pushed the stock to an all-time low.

Too Cheap?

All that said, at the lows, MIK is cheap. By one screen, based on forward P/E, it's the tenth cheapest stock in the entire market with a market cap over $1 billion. The only retailers in shouting distance of the multiple are Tailored Brands (TLRD) and Party City (PRTY); estimates for both of those companies are going to come down amid declining sales and disappointing recent results. Michaels, again, is still driving positive comps, if narrowly so.

Valuation alone doesn't make MIK a buy. But a share price below $12 does create two potential paths to upside. The first comes simply from using the impressive free cash flow still being generated. Michaels has the option of either deleveraging quickly - de-risking the story here - or buying back shares to support (or grow) EPS. With former CEO Chuck Rubin exiting last month, one of the new leader's most important decisions will be on the capital allocation front.

At this point, deleveraging may be the preferred way to go (though it's likely Michaels will use a blended strategy of some sort). Over the past three years, Michaels has bought back some $1.1 billion worth of stock - at an average price of $20. Net debt actually has risen modestly over that time. Hindsight always is 20/20, but the strategy to this point simply hasn't worked. Deleveraging not only could lower risk in a category and/or macro downturn; it could support free cash flow in the event operating profits continue declining. Simply retiring the $510 million in outstanding subordinated notes due in late December 2020 (instead of refinancing) would save $30 million a year in interest costs - over 3% of guided FY19 Adjusted EBITDA and a 7-8% boost to free cash flow.

There's room to boost FCF on the capex front as well. On the Q4 conference call, CFO Denise Paulonis guided for $135 million in capital spend in FY19 - which includes tech spend, but also new stores and relocations. Michaels, perhaps surprisingly, still is opening stores on a net basis, adding 20 net in FY18 and making further changes (four openings, two closures, and five relocations) in Q1 FY19. Here, too, a new CEO might look to pause or reverse that strategy - allowing capex to come down from current levels. (FY19 is not an outlier: capex was $128M in FY17 and $145M last year.)

The broad question at the lows is whether the current underlying performance of the business is enough to drive value. Continued low- to mid-single-digit declines in EBITDA probably aren't offset over time simply by deleveraging and lighter capital spend. But something roughly akin to a "cigar butt" strategy still suggests that Michaels can harvest billions of dollars in free cash flow over the next decade. Against an enterprise value still at ~$4.2 billion, that alone doesn't make MIK a screaming buy - or even a buy. But there is enough here to suggest that $12, at worst, could be supported even with limited or zero success in the operational turnaround.

Of course, the second way to drive value is to execute that operational turnaround. Here, too, fresh eyes and new leadership may help. In the meantime, Michaels continues to roll out initiatives to boost traffic and comps. Notably, online sales were disclosed for the first time on the Q4 conference call. E-commerce revenue for the full year rose 77% to $210 million. Rubin long argued that the industry would see lower online penetration than most, for several reasons (among them consumers' desire to feel and touch the items, and retailers' reluctance to ship low-price-point items), but there's still room for growth from current levels. Online sales are just 4% of the total - and profitability should improve going forward as Michaels brings the e-commerce business in-house (as tipped on the Q3 conference call).

Sourcing savings have helped margins of late, with the company cutting $46 million in costs in FY17 and $40 million last year. Tariffs (an estimated $40 million hit before mitigation efforts) are offsetting some of that help in FY19, but resolution on the trade front could help Michaels' cause. Framing - long a trouble spot for the company, notably with the closure of Aaron Brothers stores - is showing some stabilization, with a positive comp in the third quarter and, per the Q4 call, software improvements on the way that should benefit the omnichannel offering in that category.

As I wrote last year, this isn't a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" type of case. The 25% decline since then proves that point - and a 3x net leveraged retailer simply does not have a floor under its stock price of any kind. Still, there's an argument near $11 that current performance is priced in, or close. Any sort of operational improvement - or external help - is not.

Valuation, Strategy, and Risks

After the Q4 release, two analysts went in different directions on MIK stock. Simeon Gutman of Morgan Stanley (MS) kept MIK at an Overweight, price target $17; Bank of America's (BAC) Elizabeth Suzuki cut MIK to Neutral, with a target of $15.

Suzuki pointed to the lack of a CEO, and the "transformative change that we think Michaels will need to reverse the pattern of weak comps and margin deterioration." The analyst argued that initiatives for 2019 "seem more like the normal course of running a retailer than market share drivers".

Gutman, in turn, pointed to the valuation - and the "potential for buybacks/debt paydown". "In-line results are likely enough to realize value in the stock from here."

Both analysts make valid points. Again, the qualitative case here is concerning. And, on that front, there are three key risks:

Does new management lead to more conservative capital allocation? From here, Michaels should be looking to pay down debt and manage its footprint - shrinking the $2.7 billion in debt, the guided $155 million in interest expense, and the $2.13 billion in operating lease commitments (according to the 10-K). But that's not guaranteed to be the tack a new CEO takes. Does craft weakness accelerate? As Rubin often pointed out, it's difficult to get a clear picture of the industry. There are no publicly traded (and few large) suppliers, while Michaels' largest direct retail peers, Hobby Lobby, A.C. Moore, and Jo-Ann, all are private themselves. But Michaels' business isn't great. CSS Industries (CSS), admittedly a smaller craft supplier, cited significant industry-wide weakness in its most recent conference call. Craft customers are older - and as they age out are not being replaced by younger counterparts. Michaels is struggling with margins in what appears to be a flattish industry; what happens if either demographic or macroeconomic changes push that industry into a potentially irreversible decline? What changes the narrative any time soon? There's not much reason to expect a Q1 beat in late May/early June. Industry narratives aren't going to change. The new CEO likely won't arrive for months: the company said on the Q4 call it was executing an outside search. It would seem likely that investors won't hear from the new CEO - and that Michaels won't have the opportunity to execute a strategic change - until Q2 earnings in late August/early September at the absolute earliest. No real changes, even assuming they come, would be made until early calendar 2020, after the holiday selling season.

I still believe that $11+ is too cheap for MIK. But to convince the market otherwise, Michaels probably has to do at least something - and that something isn't on the way for at least five months. And if the board, even under a new CEO, decides to double down on the current strategy - buying back shares to boost EPS instead of de-risking the story - the case here gets weaker. That's roughly what GameStop (GME) did, and we've seen how that works out.

At the same time, MIK is priced along the lines of GME in recent years - but this is not the same story. The company isn't going out of business (the 2020 bonds actually trade modestly above par). Secular pressures are real - but the industry does not appear headed for collapse a la physical disk sales. Comps, again, are still positive, and EBITDA margins still are 14%+. Michaels has a lot of ways to get its share price back up. It may take some time before those efforts appear, let alone work - but when they do, $11+ will in retrospect look like a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.