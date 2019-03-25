Monmouth Real Estate: Green Sprouts Trumps Securities Doubts

We are upgrading Monmouth to a Strong Buy, insisting that the company be removed from the penalty box (for the securities portfolio) based on the mis-pricing.

As readers know, I have been following Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) for quite some time, starting from my first article in 2012. I have always admired this industrial REIT for its close association and long-standing association with FedEx (FDX).

Monmouth operates a property portfolio that consists of 113 industrial properties, representing approximately 21.8 million square feet. The geographically diversified portfolio is from coast to coast across 30 states with a focus on major seaports, major intermodal ports, and major airports.

Monmouth's exposure with FedEx is highly concentrated, with over 59.6% of annual rent and 48 % of square footage leased to the logistical giant.

Monmouth began investing in properties leased to FedEx in 1992, and more recently announced a few new FedEx deals such as a build-to-suit in Trenton, NJ (347,000 square feet) and Savannah, GA (126,500 square feet). On the recent earnings call, Monmouth's CEO, Mike Landy said,

"We are very pleased with these recent acquisitions as we further strengthen the strategic locations of our portfolio in light of the evolving global supply chain."

Monmouth leases from FedEx Ground, FedEx Express, and FedEx Supply Chain Services - all unique operating subsidiaries that enjoy the parent S&P rating of BBB. On a recent earnings call FedEx CEO, Fred Smith, said, "We actually are seeing a few green sprouts now as we go into the spring."

Several analysts remain encouraged by the so-called "green sprouts", such as Cowen analyst, Helane Becker, who maintains an Outperform rating ( citing early signs of improvement in international markets) and Stifel analyst, David Ross, who reiterated a Buy rating (lifts his price target to $201 from $199). Oppenheimer analyst, Scott Schneeberger, says FedEx "still offers long-term opportunities for Express margin expansion, Ground operating income growth and solid EPS gains".

Obviously, when a REIT has enhanced exposure to one tenant it can cause concerns, hence the volatility with Uniti (UNIT) and Windstream (WIN), as viewed below:

Although not as dramatic, you can see (below) the relationship with Monmouth and FedEx:

As you can see, MNR shares have dropped by -20% in twelve months compared with FedEx shares that have pulled back by -28.5%. Clearly both companies are trading poorly because of weaker demand (related to FedEx) and pressure on operating margins (of FedEx).

However, as a REIT analyst, I sense opportunity, recognizing that FedEx's margin pressures have ZERO impact on the rent checks being generated (by FedEx). Since the beginning of fiscal year 2014, FedEx has returned nearly $14 billion to shareowners through repurchases and dividends, more than quadrupling of the quarterly dividend. The global logistics company maintains a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity.

Maybe it's time upgrade Monmouth to a Strong Buy?

Oh Yes, The Securities Portfolio

You may recall that we downgraded Monmouth from a Strong Buy to a HOLD as a result of the company's securities portfolio. I recently wrote,

"I decided to part ways (sell my shares) with Monmouth Real Estate and UMH Properties (UMH) a few weeks ago. More specifically, I was forced to downgrade both REITs…"

Specifically, I pointed out Monmouth's REIT portfolio includes a few "sucker yield" REITs, namely Washington Prime (WPG), CBL (CBL), Select Income (SIR) and others. I explained that "out of the $171 million that Monmouth has invested in common shares, around $103 million is invested in REITs that I have a Strong Sell rating on. Also, around 7% of the invested capital is in UMH (UMH)."

On the recent earnings call, Monmouth's CEO, Mike Landy, said that the:

" ... public REIT market displayed tremendous volatility during the recent quarter and we were able to opportunistically allocate $33.5 million into liquid real estate investments at what we believe to be compelling valuations. While in the short-term, REIT securities can be highly volatile similar to other equities. In the longer term, they generally perform in line with the underlying real estate that they represent."

Monmouth limits its REIT securities investment exposure to no more than 10% of gross assets and the company said that it has been "investing in liquid real estate as a strategy since the late 1990s. At the end of the latest quarter, the $145.8 million securities portfolio represented 7.1% of gross assets and generates approximately $14 million in annual income.

One of the concerns that I have with Monmouth is the REIT portfolio and specifically the exposure to REITs like CBL, PEI, and others. It's hard for me, as an analyst or investor, to justify a BUY recommendation when the management team is not aligning with my interest (or lack of interest in owning shares in sucker yield REITs). I thought this was an interesting comment from an analyst on the recent UMH earnings call,

"The REIT portfolio is creating a lot of angst and tension and certainly last year was not a particularly good year for the portfolio. Awkward question here, will management and directors' compensation be affected given the $50 million loss?"

Eugene "Gene" Landy replied,

"Fair-market accounting. I mean, you want to use fair-market accounting and fix our revenues, we would be very happy to do that. We have 20,000 sites. They go up in value $100 million and the securities went down $24 million. So we think if you want to go to fair-market accounting and measure management performance, we would vote for that too."

The analyst then replied,

"Well, okay. I will take that as a no. I think it's worth considering that as a signal to shareholders that you share the pain in a portfolio loss. That would be my perspective, but I appreciate you are answering my question. Thank you."

I'm still having angst with this and it has become a more emotional topic for me because when (or if) I invest capital into Monmouth, I am essentially feeding the sharks (WPG, CBL, etc.) too. Unless there's a good reason to own Monmouth, the lack of discipline (investing in sucker yields) makes me question the overall objectivity of the management team.

The Business Model

Industrial property fundamentals are as strong as ever with vacancy at a historic low, utilization at a historic high, limited new supply, and e-commerce providing a secular tailwind to the logistics sector.

The entire retail industry has been shifting its focus from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to e-commerce platforms which has led to significant demand for large, modern industrial distribution centers.

Global consumer habits continue to change resulting in ever greater market share taking place online. Global e-commerce sales are expected to rise to $2.4 trillion this year.

In addition to FedEx (referenced above), Monmouth operates a geographically diversified portfolio is from coast to coast across 30 states. Many of the tenants are investment-grade rated:

As you can see below, Monmouth also has substantial exposure to the East Coast, and that's another important characteristic since the company should benefit from the Panama Canal expansion that was completed in the first half of 2016.

The national average industrial property vacancy rate continues to come down and is currently at 4.5% (a record low) and new industrial development continues to increase in order to embrace e-commerce demand and omnichannel consumption.

The total industrial pipeline under construction here in the U.S. is currently 279 million square feet, up 3% over the prior quarter and as a build-to-suit financier, Monmouth has been able to invest in a number of new buildings with longer-term leases. The company's weighted average lease maturity increased from 7.9 a year ago to 8.0 years as of the quarter end.

As you can see below, Monmouth has limited near term rent rollover compared with the peer group:

Monmouth's property portfolio occupancy rate is currently 98.9%, representing a 60 basis point decrease from a year ago. However, the company has the highest overall occupancy of the peer group:

Because Monmouth has newer buildings with 80% of rental revenue derived from long-term leases to investment grade tenants, the company has historically had very high tenant retention rates, averaging approximately 90%.

These high tenant retention rates, combined with long-term lease renewals and the net lease structure, provides for far lower recurring CapEx than would be the case if the buildings turned over more rapidly.

Additionally, with a weighted average building age of only 8.6 years, Monmouth has the youngest and most modern property portfolio in the sector (that results in lower recurring CapEx).

Now, here is the compelling argument I want to make, in terms of valuation. Remember, I'm not a fan of the securities portfolio, but the chart below screams BUY-BUY-BUY, when comparing Monmouth to the bond-proxy Net Lease REIT, Realty Income (O).

The Balance Sheet

Now keep in mind, Monmouth is not an A-rated REIT like Realty Income, but the company has maintained a disciplined capital structure (with the exception of the securities portfolio).

The capital structure consists of approximately $898 million in debt, of which $772 million is property level (secured) fixed rate mortgage debt and $126 million in loans payable. Around 86% of the debt is fixed rate with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% (as compared to 4.2% in the prior year period).

Monmouth's weighted average debt maturity for fixed rate debt was 11.8 years at quarter end, compared to 11.5 years in the prior year period. This represents one of the longest debt maturity schedules in the entire REIT sector.

Monmouth also had $288 million outstanding on the Series 6 and 8 perpetual preferred equity at quarter end. Combined with an equity market capitalization of $1.1 billion, the total market capitalization was approximately $2.3 billion. Thus, Monmouth continues to be conservatively capitalized with net debt to total market capitalization at 38%.

Monmouth's fixed charge coverage is 2.6x and net debt to adjusted EBITDA is 6.3x. The company ended the quarter with $12.8 million in cash and cash equivalents with around $90 million available from the credit facility, as well as an additional $100 million available from the accordion feature.

Unfortunately, Monmouth produced an unrealized loss of $67.4 million at quarter end from the securities portfolio. But the company pointed out on the earnings call that "since the quarter end, the valuation of (THE) securities investments has improved by approximately $27 million, thereby reducing (THE) unrealized loss of $67.4 million to approximately $40 million currently."

Dividends Matter

In Q1-19 Monmouth generated "record high" AFFO per share of $0.23 per share, up 4.5% year-over-year, that resulted in a conservative 74% AFFO dividend payout ratio.

As you can see below, Monmouth has done an excellent job of growing AFFO per share, that has averaged ~14% since 2014:

Monmouth has also been able to generate highly predictable cash flows that are less influenced by tenant rollover and retention risk. Now consider Monmouth's attractive dividend history:

Monmouth has not excelled at dividend growth, up until recently. However, it's important to note that the company has never cut its dividend (keep in mind, Monmouth has invested in REITs that have cut their dividend; hence the reason for our downgrade).

Now, Let's Talk Valuation

To be clear, I downgraded Monmouth in 2018 due to the securities portfolio, and in hindsight, that was a lucky move on part, because I was able to sell my shares at $15.00. The primary reason for the overhang more lately is due to FedEx (as discussed above) and this has resulted in a wider margin of safety for potential Monmouth investors.

As you can see, Monmouth traded at the deepest discount, compared with the 5-Year P/FFO history. Now let's examine the dividend yield:

Based on analyst consensus, Monmouth's dividend is not expected to grow as much as the industrial REIT peers, as viewed below:

Our expectations suggest that Monmouth could generate considerable price appreciation is FedEx bounces back. Although the securities portfolio remains troubling, Monmouth's dividend appears safe (well-covered) and we can't resist an entry position at the current price point.

We Are Upgrading to a Strong Buy

In conclusion: We are upgrading Monmouth to a Strong Buy, insisting that the company be removed from the penalty box (for the securities portfolio) based on the mis-pricing and opportunity to generate returns in excess of 25% over the next 12 months. Simply put, the so-called "Green Sprouts" (related to FedEx) trumps our "securities doubts" and we consider Monmouth a Strong Buy. We encourage Monmouth's management team to re-evaluate the securities business model such that it's aligned with investors, perhaps by investing a REIT ETFs (we cover REIT ETFs on the marketplace).

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.



Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.