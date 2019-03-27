15% Yield, Recession Resilient From Sprague Has Every Reason To Bounce Back

Natural gas prices rose in the fourth quarter and fell later on, hurting this quarter’s results. Decreased operating margins will not persist long-term.

Investment Thesis

Sprague Resources (SRLP) is a downstream MLP (master limited partnership) that has taken blows from the market, and once again offers a 15.2% yield that is expected to be maintained over the next year. The stock pulled back recently due to factors that are unlikely to persist.

Today, investors are able to buy the stock at a valuation that is close to a five-year low and a yield of +15%. While SRLP has risks, including exposure to commodity prices, we believe that SRLP is a great stock to buy and hold for the long term.

Business Overview

SRLP is a downstream MLP that operates via customer-facing channels. These channels are separated into three reporting departments:

Of these departments, Refined Products, has been the largest of them due to SRLP's acquisition choices, but also the most seasonally based. As a downstream MLP, SRLP faces different challenges from those that most midstream MLPS face.

SRLP exists strongly in the downstream market; it purchases from midstream or upstream companies and resells it to their customers. The risk SRLP runs is the seasonality of its markets. For example, sales of their refined products are much stronger in the first and fourth quarters of the year - when heating is needed and fuel consumption is elevated.

To remove some of the effects of its current seasonality issue, SRLP's last three acquisitions focused solely on gas storage and distribution.

SRLP's natural gas division is also in focus for growth in the future according to their recently filed 10-K. Historically, SRLP funds all their acquisitions via debt without equity issuance. The rising interest rate environment throughout 2018 put pressure on SRLP's margins, adding stress to their overall performance.

The last division is their materials-handling division. This division benefits greatly from being based on fixed-fee contracts, meaning they have no commodity exposure to cause pricing pressure. This provides an area of stability that avoids the sometimes temperamental swings of commodity prices.

The Strengths of The Business

SRLP's Refined Products division is exceptionally well placed. SRLP sells a high volume of heating oils. This market is next to impossible for new businesses to penetrate. Global Partners LP (GLP) - another High Dividend Opportunities pick - is one of SRLP's major competitors in this market.

The heating oil market is well established and the environmental permit process, along with large start-up costs, creates moats around businesses that are already established. The heating oils section of SRLP's Refined Products business realize over 60% of its sales in the fourth and first quarters of each year.

We like that SRLP is growing its fuel distribution business. In the Northeast, SRLP's area of focus, SRLP’s competition is primarily a few large distributors and many smaller businesses. Sunoco LP (SUN) and GLP along with SRLP are actively consolidating this market. Smaller businesses are easily purchased and rolled into the general business as bolt-on acquisitions. These types of acquisitions provide SRLP with a straightforward path to growth.

Fuel distribution businesses are strongest in the summer months which will bring the added benefit of reducing the seasonal variability in SRLP's earnings.

Let's Talk About Their Debt

SRLP is proud of its ability to fund their growth via debt. SRLP reports its leverage as a multiple of its "credit EBITDA", which is calculated off its 12-month trailing EBITDA. SRLP's leverage ratio has increased due to its EBITDA feeling pressures from the weaker quarters (second and third) and due to the underperformance in the fourth quarter.

SRLP's leverage is still within acceptable levels, as a strong first-quarter showing from SRLP will readily lower their leverage ratio. When SRLP's distributable cash flow does not cover their distributions, SRLP uses their debt to pay their distributions.

This is the typical pattern for SRLP in the middle quarters of the year with the first and fourth quarters covering the distribution and paying down the leverage again. This is normal because the company buys a large volume of inventory which temporarily increases the leverage, but when this inventory is sold, leverage decreases.

What Happened This Year?

This year SRLP was on track for another year of success until the fourth quarter. In fact, SRLP's year was showing marked improvement versus the prior year.

This past quarter, however, which typically is one of their stronger quarters, SRLP struggled to meet the grade.

Looking into the individual divisions, one bright spot shines forth that we want to highlight - the materials handling division saw a 24% year over year increase in revenue to $3 million. This division continues to be a bright albeit small section of SRLP's total business.

Looking towards the natural gas business, SRLP faced considerable headwinds this quarter. The natural gas business saw its adjusted gross margin drop 48% year over year.

Furthermore, refined products were a mixed bag of results. Their adjusted gross margins faced year over year declines, but their full-year results for their adjusted gross margins improved.

SRLP's various businesses are seeing year-over-year improvements - all except natural gas this year. The above image contains the annual results for 2018, 2017, and 2016. As you can see, SRLP is growing healthily overall, but the natural gas business took a massive hit this quarter. The natural gas business over the whole year took at $19 million hit in its contracted values. This directly affects their distributable cash flow and margins.

SRLP buys natural gas from upstream/midstream companies and resells it to clients. The margin between the purchase cost and selling price is what caused the 48% year-over-year decline between the fourth quarter of 2017 and the fourth quarter of 2018.

Despite selling more natural gas, SRLP saw lower returns due to the declining prices. In the fourth quarter, SRLP had inventories of natural gas that saw their market value decline to less than what they'd be worth in the first quarter of 2019. This change in value is listed as "change in unrealized value on natural gas contracts." SRLP accounts for the loss in the current quarter and it will truly be felt in cash flow for following quarters.

Distribution Coverage - Is It Really Missing Long term?

SRLP's distribution is currently staying the course. Management is not expecting to raise the distribution this year, and conversely, it is not expecting to cut it either. When SRLP didn't increase their distribution last year, the market overreacted:

SRLP saw its market price plummet when it announced its distribution was remaining unchanged last year. SRLP's price has factored in a cut. This disconnect from the reality of SRLP depends on an ongoing understanding of SRLP's business model.

SRLP's distribution coverage each quarter reflects the seasonality of their business. SRLP sees extremely strong coverage each Q1 and generally negative coverage in Q2 and Q3 followed by strong coverage in Q4. This year, SRLP's write-down on their natural gas contract value dropped their 12-month trailing coverage to only 0.8x. Adding this unrealized loss back in - SRLP's coverage jumps to 1.7x for the quarter and 0.96x for the year.

SRLP's inclusion of these unrealized gains or losses in the value of their inventory and value of their natural gas contracts can cloud their actual coverage. Our prior calculation only included removing the unrealized loss for the fourth quarter, not the equally large unrealized loss marked in the first quarter or the exceptionally small unrealized gains in the second and third quarters. SRLP is subject to the weather patterns and changing commodity pricing for their profit margins. It is expected that some years will be better than others. We believe that SRLP will maintain the dividend despite the temporary lack of coverage.

This is one of the reasons SRLP is shifting its focus towards more fuel distribution - something that has richly rewarded Sunoco LP (SUN) unitholders when they have done the same - and which will help provide more consistent cash flow.

SRLP's coverage for 2019 is expected to return to above 1.0 times and towards the targeted goal of 1.2 times. The renewed commitment by management to maintain the distribution has brought life back to SRLP's unit value but also reflect the strong insider ownership of SRLP. Axel Johnson - SRLP's Sponsor - currently owns 53% of SRLP's outstanding LP units.

The Big What If

What if SRLP did cut their distribution? SRLP's current yield is 15.2%. If SRLP cut its distribution by 33%, their distribution would fall to 10% - still a highly respectable yield and their coverage would jump to above 150%. SRLP's management isn't looking to cut the distribution since no cut is needed. But even a 33% cut would result in extreme coverage and a high 10% yield. Most likely this would result in a higher price for the stock over the long term as Mr. Market likes to reward companies with a high coverage with a more favorable price multiple.

A Recession Resilient Business Model

As we approach the end of the economic business cycle, the risks of a recession are on the increase. In fact, all economic data points that the global economy is currently facing challenges and seeing significant slowdown.

Heating Oil is a very recession resistant business model. Sprague has its sales fluctuating normally based on the number of "heating days" per year. Those are calculated by as days which the temperature outside is less than 65 degrees Fahrenheit. As people transition to cheaper alternatives or make their homes more energy efficient those sales might slowly decline but not rapidly. New England is littered with many old historic homes that will only run on heating oil in the winter.

Their fuel distribution business is also very recession resilient. As the fuel distribution segment grows, it will help protect SRLP's distribution in the future, while also smoothing out their cash flow.

In this current quarter the distribution coverage was really hurt by their margin in their natural gas segment being destroyed. Natural gas prices moved up quickly in November and December in that part of the country, then dropped in price quickly in January - meaning their contracted pricing for buying natural gas they made in December lost value. These types of commodity swings will happen from time to time, regardless of the economy. Sometimes the swings are unfavorable; other times they will be favorable.

Over the long run, SRLP should be able to generate stable profits in good and bad times. SRLP's profitability has little to do with the state of the U.S. economy and is recession resilient.

Very High Insider Ownership of 60%

Intangible benefits are those that don't immediately appear in the 10-K or in other financial statements, but which shouldn't be ignored by wise investors. SRLP has two strong benefits that often are overlooked.

The first intangible benefit is SRLP's insider ownership. SRLP's sponsor holds 56% of SRLP's units. Other insiders hold 4.43%. So total insider ownership is about 60%.

This means that only 40% of SRLP's units are considered actively traded. This provides a strong alignment with SRLP's other investors. Another important item to note is that 20% of SRLP's units are owned by institutional investors. This means any volatility experienced in SRLP's unit price is generally from the remaining 20% of units being traded by retail investors.

When you see large price movements in the unit price, it's due to the relatively few shares trading hands among retail investors, since institutional investors and insiders buy and sell more rarely.

SRLP's management and sponsor are laser focused on growing SRLP's unit price and rewarding investors. Their high level of ownership incentivizes them to keep the distribution unchanged and avoid issuing additional equity.

A Reliable Management

The second intangible benefit is management's strong history with SRLP. All three top managers at SRLP have a strong history of loyalty to the company. SRLP's CFO and general counsel/chief compliance officer both have over 20 years with SRLP in various capacities. Furthermore, their CEO has 15 years with SRLP all in executive leadership. This long-term commitment to SRLP reflects in their emphasis on rewarding unitholders and pushing SRLP to long-term success. This isn't a management group that will quickly shortchange LP investors like other MLPs have done recently.

Analysts' Price Target

SRLP is currently trading at a price/DCF ratio of 6.5 times, which is pretty cheap. According to the Wall Street Journal, banks and analysts who cover the stock have a price target of $21.00, or 20% higher than its most recent price.

At $21.00/share, this would put the price/DCF ratio at 8.2 times, which is a reasonable price target set by independent analysts.

Taxation

SRLP is an MLP that issues K-1 tax forms. Such companies are usually best held in a taxable account, but each investor has his or her own special situation and some investors have no issues buying MLPs into a retirement account such as IRA.

Investor Takeaway

SRLP offers investors a 15.0% yield that will reflect stronger coverage this year. Investors looking into SRLP will need to keep in mind that SRLP will post two strong quarters and two weak quarters per year and that SRLP's unit price will experience additional volatility during the summer months. That volatility is inherent in the business model, and should not be a cause for concern.

SRLP has:

A diverse business plan with strong moats

Opportunity for external growth with bolt-on acquisitions

A straightforward path to regain distribution coverage

A sponsor and executive management that is well aligned with investors.

Very high insider ownership of 60%. This is one of the most attractive feature of this stock.

SRLP has a recession-resilient business model that is likely to continue to pay a high level of income to investors in good and bad times. We advise income investors to keep exposure small, and not to exceed 1% of the overall portfolio value, because this stock carries a higher price volatility. Those who decide to buy SRLP should do so with a long-term investment horizon with the objective to collect a high level of income for a very long run. Investors should not be concerned with the quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year fluctuations in commodity prices. Fluctuations in the share price caused by one-time losses are a buying opportunity. At the current price, SRLP is a very strong buy as part of a highly diversified high-yield portfolio.

