Reviewing Constellation Brands Growth Potential

Image Shown: Constellation Brands

By Callum Turcan

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) (STZ.B) is one of the giants within the alcohol beverage industry, best known for brands like Corona, Modelo, High West Whiskey, Svedka Vodka, Black Box Premium Wines, and other leading brands in their respective market segments. Both the company's A Class and B Class shares yield close to 1.8% as of this writing, and note that Constellation Brands has more than doubled its quarterly payout since 2015. Constellation Brands is getting ready to report its fourth quarter earnings for its 2019 fiscal year (which ended February 28, 2019) before the market opens on April 4. Investors will be looking out for commentary regarding its FY2020 guidance, whether Constellation Brands was able to retain its growth momentum during the first three quarters of FY2019 to round out the fiscal year on a strong note, and how its marijuana play is working out after buying a large portion of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) for $4 billion USD.

Commentating on the beer industry at-large

Regardless of how well a company is run, operating in a tough industry can make even the best firms in the space bad investments due to the nature of the business. Airline operators are usually, but not always, a good example of this dynamic. For alcoholic beverages, specifically beer, Constellation Brands doesn't need to worry because the space is dominated by what we refer to as a "rational oligopoly", meaning the main players in this space don't cut their prices so low as to ruin industry-wide margins in a bid to steal away market share. The idea here is that the industry has tacitly agreed to use marketing power, not pricing power, to win over customers. Here is a concise summary of our thoughts on the space, which we rate as a good industry to be in;

"The beer industry is structured as an oligopoly, with three players generating over half of industry profits. Though smaller industry constituents may price competitively at times, we view the overall industry structure as a rational oligopoly. Further consolidation in the space cannot be ruled out, and we would not be surprised to see larger players continuing to participate. Global operators will benefit from exposure to Asia, Africa, and Latin America, where beer consumption is growing at a pace several times that of mature markets such as North America and Western Europe. We like the structure of the group."

Constellation Brands is exposed to the bitter rivalry going on between Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD), Heineken NV (OTCQX:HEINY), and Molson Coors (TAP) (TAP.A). Potential growth in America's beer market is supported by Constellation Brands improving its distribution networks and by using its position as one of the world's leading beer makers to push for better retail space placement. Investors will be very interested to see how Constellation Brands is holding up in America's beer market. The firm's Corona sales are stabilizing and its Modelo sales continue to grow, according to Morgan Stanley, and Constellation noted that both brands drove 8% year-over-year depletion growth during its third quarter results for FY2019.

During the company's third quarter of FY2019 conference call, management commented that beer depletion growth had shown promising signs early on during the fourth quarter;

"High-end beer is driving virtually all the U.S. beer category growth and Constellation as the leader in the high-end beer is driving a significant portion of that growth. As a matter of fact, in the month of December, which is the largest month of our fourth quarter, beer depletions accelerated to a rate that was ahead of our fiscal year-to-date growth rate of 9%."

Green upside

There is the chance Constellation Brands will use its stake in Canopy to assist the firm in launching a weed-infused drink. Heineken has already launched a weed-infused drink in select Californian markets, Lagunitas Hi-Hops, which contains THC but not alcohol. What markets Constellation Brands will be able to sell such a drink in, if it does decide to pursue this route which is very likely, will be up to where the political winds blow over the coming years. While in Canada there is a much better chance such a drink will be launched nationwide due to marijuana becoming legal on the federal level, questions remain about the ability to do so in America in states where weed has been legalized for personal consumption unless there is a shift at the federal level. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is bullish on Constellation Brands' weed upside.

Investors will be excitedly waiting for any update regarding how Constellation Brands sees its investment in Canopy playing out. Already the company has booked enormous unrealized gains from its weed buy-in, but that is just icing on the cake. The thesis is that the emergence of legal marijuana will provide a multi-billion-dollar growth runway for those that get in early and successfully build a moat around their business. In the long-run, weed as a product will become very commoditized just like lower-end beer or wine sales. That's where specialized weed-infused drinks come in as that provides a level of differentiation.

We give Constellation Brands an excellent ValueCreation rating, which is our metric that measures the historical performance of the company's ROIC, excluding goodwill, versus its WACC over the past three years. Having an excellent rating means Constellation Brands has consistently earned an ROIC (excluding goodwill) that exceeds its WACC over that period. We also have our Economic Castle rating, which measures the magnitude of that spread during the observed period. Having an economic moat is more of a qualitative assessment, whereas an Economic Castle rating measures the quantitative performance of a company. Constellation Brands earns an excellent Economic Castle rating as its ROIC (ex-goodwill) vastly outperformed its WACC during this three-year period.

This outperformance is important to keep in mind when viewing Constellation Brands' decision to buy into Canopy and move into the marijuana market. Management has made shrewd business development decisions in the past, which by itself doesn't mean that will continue to happen in the future but note that having a strong track-record is really worth something. Constellation Brands acquired warrants to purchase an additional ~140 million shares of Canopy as part of its deal with the marijuana company.

Marketing expenses rising

A key reason why its beer division's operating margin during the third quarter of FY2019 dropped 60 basis points year-over-year was due to rising marketing expenses. Those expenses are driving sales growth as management expects the company to grow its net beer revenue by 9 - 11% in FY2019 on an annual basis. During the company's latest quarterly conference call with investors, management noted that;

"We expect fiscal 2019 marketing as a percent of net sales to be at the low end of our targeted range of 9.5% to 10%. This compares to last year's 9% result. This year's incremental marketing investments are primarily in support of our very successful Corona Premier and Corona Familiar product introductions along with Modelo Especial, which along with Modelo Especial were top share gainers this quarter. Going forward, we expect our marketing as a percent of net sales to fluctuate within the 9% to 10% range and may move toward the higher end of that range depending on the magnitude of our innovation."

As things stand today, it looks like Constellation Brands wants to keep investing in its growth via (hopefully) clever marketing programs. Investors will be looking for additional commentary on how its marketing strategy is mixing in with its net sales growth and operating margin. Management noted that the company was successful in reaching new customers for its Modelo beer brand (specifically Modelo Especial) during America's football season as its NFL marketing campaign apparently "provided the reach to expand market share with general market consumers while maintaining its leading position with the growing Hispanic consumer base." Football season is now a while away, so we will be monitoring the next phase of Constellation Brands' marketing strategy to see what avenue the company takes.

Selling the bottom of the glass

Reportedly, Constellation Brands is in discussions to sell some of its low-end wine brands. That sale would potentially raise around $2 billion as Constellation Brands seeks to divest its Clos du Bois, Mark West, and Arbor Mist brands. The company reported strong performance at its wine offerings that were north of $11 per bottle but saw its depletion rate fall by 2% year-over-year during the first three quarters of FY2019 for wine sales below that price point. Getting rid of an underperforming asset to allow the company to better focus on its more lucrative opportunities is a rational business decision.

Assuming a sale does emerge, it appears management is accepting the fact that it's unlikely Constellation Brands could do much to promote sales of its low-end wine business without hurting its margins (either gross margins by cutting sales prices or operating margins by investing more in marketing) and potentially having nothing to show for it (if sales didn't turn around quickly). Investors will want an update on that divestment process.

Concluding thoughts

Constellation Brands trades right near the midpoint of our range of expected outcomes as of this writing, indicating shares are fairly valued as this stand today. We aren't buyers, but we are interested in seeing how its purchase of Canopy plays out. The company's beer business is doing well in America at a time when many big brands are hurting which speaks favorably to the prowess of Constellation Brands' management team when it comes to navigating the realm of a rational oligopoly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.