In The Wake Of Biogen's Alzheimer's Failure, Who Do We Turn Our Attention To Now?

Last week, Biogen (BIIB) and partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) announced the termination of studies involving Aducanumab, a monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid-beta protein fibers that are a hallmark of Alzheimer's Disease. The two announced that they would be terminating the study as an interim analysis from a third-party company indicated it was unlikely the study would be able to meet its primary endpoint. Reacting to the news, Biogen stock prices plunged almost 40% immediately.

This prompted me to look back into Biogen's history. When I first began my professional program, there was a lot of buzz around Aducanumab. Ultimately, Biogen had the same result as on March 21: failure to produce statistically significant results. Which led to me asking myself, why is Wall St. still so bullish around these therapies that have continuously proven to us that they fail? Aducanumab has had three failed trials, Solanezumab, Eli Lilly's (LLY) monoclonal antibody vs. amyloid-beta, also failed multiple times. So, I started looking. What's the next opportunity? Who is continuing to develop anti-amyloid and anti-tau therapies to either cure Alzheimer's Disease, or prevent worsening of Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's or Dementia? Because, we know these antibodies cross the blood-brain barrier, we know they clear plaques. But, what we don't know is why, really. Why does this not cure the disease process? Well, is it because we are too late with initiation of therapy? Maybe, but the companies are pushing these therapies earlier and earlier into the disease progression and still finding non-significant results.

Ignoring this week's results, Eisai is continuing with another anti-amyloid-beta monoclonal antibody (also partnered with Biogen), and a beta-amyloid cleavage inhibitor (both relying on the same mechanism of disease cure that we have seen fail). So, I found AC Immune (ACIU). In their pipeline ACIU have multiple out-licensed therapies:

The ones that jump out to me are Anti-tau antibody and Crenezumab to Genentech, and Morphomer Tau to Lily (AC Immunes proprietary platform working to find small molecule tau inhibitors). What catches my eye here is Crenezumab, as I will mention later tau-antibodies have less data for failure. We should be generally familiar with this antibody with results from various trials through which it has been run:

ABBY: Concluded in 2014; high dose IV Crenezumab showed some reduction in cognitive decline, but non-signficant. Subcutaneous - nothing. Sub-group analysis of this study in those with the most mild symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease had significant reduction in cognitive decline, but not functional decline (measure via the MMSE - an evaluative tool for Alzheimer's Disease). This prompted Genentech to study the drug in earlier, more mild disease.

BLAZE: Also ended in 2014, but this study targeted specifically patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's Disease. The primary endpoint of this study was beta-amyloid plaque load, with secondary endpoints being more clinically relevant. Beta-amyloid was decreased, and there were reductions in cognitive decline, but none were found to be statistically significant; this is really starting to seem like Solanezumab and Aducanumab round three.

ADAD: Currently ongoing in an extended family with genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease started in May 2012. This is occurring in Medellin, Colombia and to be inclusive of 300 individuals with no current signs of disease.

CREAD 1 and 2: Discontinued in January 2019 after analysis by the data monitoring committee indicated the therapy was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint of a change from baseline in the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes Score, and, again, this study looked at early Alzheimer's and Dementia patients with mild-moderate symptoms with radiologically confirmed amyloid-beta plaque presence.

Quickly, and briefly, switching to a molecular basis - here is a study that shows just how similar solanezumab and crenezumab are. Or, to save yourself from reading the entire study steeped in pharmacology and biochemistry, here's one quote to suffice:

The clinical antibodies solanezumab and crenezumab recognise Aβ in almost identical fashion (Crespi, G et. Al Molecular basis for mid-region amyloid-β capture by leading Alzheimer's disease immunotherapies 2015).

At this point it should be no surprise as to what my opinion is on this company, product family, etc. I do not believe anyone should speculate on Crenezumab, other anti-amyloid beta antibodies (looking at you Eisai), anti-tau monoclonal antibody, small molecule tau/amyloid beta cleavage inhibitors, and the like. Time and time again speculators miss big on this. Maybe, in the ADAD trial there will be some positive results, but at what cost? Are patients, or more importantly insurances, going to pay exorbitant prices for a therapy to prevent Alzheimer's? There would need to be some very diligent pricing models that clearly provide profit to Genentech but show monetary benefit over allowing Alzheimer's to progress for insurance companies. You may argue that end of life care for Alzheimer's patients is very high, but I'll argue that monoclonal antibody infusions from aged 30-40 until 60-70 would also be very high.

Now, Genentech is a subsidiary of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) holdings. The chart below shows ACIU in comparison to Roche, mirroring movement of the stocks. We can see the speculation and subsequent poor news of Crenezumab does not really affect Roche. However, the speculation and subsequent failure greatly affects ACIU.

This affect, is different from the drops we see with Biogen and Eisai of the past week, as both are much more dependent on the single API than Roche. But, because of the partnerships, Biogen and Eisai closely mirror each other.

As can be seen by pulling up the interactive chart on yahoo finance and zooming into the dailies, Eisai has rebounded 3.3% at close on March 22, 2019, with Biogen still lagging.

There is certainly not a ton of space to fall for ACIU - and we can see from their pipeline they are trying to diversify and continue bringing in money with diagnostics and partnerships, but I think as speculation begins to rise again as ADAD results near, it may be prudent to enter negatively speculative positions. I would watch Biogen and Eisai closely if/when they begin to rise again and remind ourselves of past failures. Stay away from speculating on these therapies, or speculate with put options.

Biogen's chart (compared with Eisai) history follows a long series of huge dips when late stage results for Alzheimer's trials come back negative after some positive result from early-stage proof of concept trials:

Interesting to keep in mind is Abbvie's (ABBV) ABBV-8E12, another anti-tau monoclonal antibody currently conducting a phase-2 clinical trial, also on patients with early Alzheimer's disease. It is in partnership with C2N Diagnostics. We have less data on anti-tau monoclonal antibody successes and failures, but the tau protein has similar characteristics to that of the amyloid-beta - hallmark of progression of Alzheimer's disease and positive correlation with presence of protein and decline in cognition. Another interesting therapy to keep eyes on, in case I am proved wrong or right; I still would not speculate on this therapy being the golden ticket either.

As an alternate take to my own negative one presented and developed above, it could be prudent to partake in the run up of equity price as each clinical trial result nears. To back this up with companies other than the ones presented above, we can cite the run up of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals over the past month due to their dual SGLT inhibitor, Zynquista. Starting at a value of $5.48, the equity increased by 44%, until falling over 50% on the FDA's denial of the new drug for Type-1 Diabetes. A strategy of buying to anticipate positive run-up may be prudent, selling the equity off in the days immediately before scheduled announcements. As we move forward with Eisai's phase 3 trials, Abbvie's phase 2 trials, ACIU/Genentech's preventative trials we will most likely experience positive early phase results generating hype. We may also see positive interim analysis results from ACIU and Genentech, all serving to drive stock prices up, but ultimately to disappoint. Timing the market is difficult, and so can be figuring when to close a profitable or losing position.

I believe, with further Alzheimer's Disease development in the same area from these companies - Eisai, Biogen, ACIU, Genentech, ABBV - will come further disappointment from late stage trials. In A Random Walk Down Wall Street, Dr. Malkiel writes that the past is not a reliable predictor of the future, but also writes that in a game of chance the best predictor of the future is the now (loosely paraphrased). I think, clinically, and based off continuous results from trials, to bet on success would be to bet on a pony to win the Triple Crown. And, even though we should not bet on the past to predict the future. The best predictor of future events with therapies revolving around clearance of amyloid -beta to cure already clinically present Alzheimer's is the current continued failure by multiple companies.

To err on the side of caution I would end with this quote from John Maynard Keynes: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent." To try to time potentially poor or beneficial trial results is risky business. To short starting this moment, or at all, based on the information I have provided could be detrimental, as a correction and subsequent rise is possible. Entering these positions could see long term margin payments take away one's solvency and livelihood. This article is intended to warn swing traders and those who are not clinically versed alike. Should we see these biotech and pharma companies rise out of large dips in the future, approaching pivotal dates for data release from the specific therapies laid out in this article: Be wary of a "buy," rather than a "sell," mentality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed professional in the financial industry, nor do I have a formal education or training in anything but pharmacy. All views/opinions are my own and do not represent the views of any affiliates or employers.