Bonds are saying something - is it finally time to start listening?

The factors that consensus continues to cite for higher interest rates are not the driving factors behind Treasury bonds.

Bonds Are Saying Something - We Should Be Listening: Part III

Is it different this time?

Popular measures of the yield curve, including the 10-year vs. 3-month Treasury spread, have inverted which has caused interest rates to move to the front page. Interest rates are always on my front page in terms of analyzing markets and we accurately predicted this decline in interest rates just a few months ago.

About two months ago, I penned a research note titled, "Bonds Are Saying Something - We Should Be Listening" in which I made the case for lower interest rates by analyzing the factors that actually move Treasury rates; growth and inflation. I followed that research note up with a second part just two weeks ago which you can find here, arguing for the same call; lower interest rates.

In fact, here is what I wrote two weeks ago when the 30-year yield was at 3.05%:

If you think that growth expectations are going to come down over the next several months, as I believe based on the leading indicators, and monetary tightening expectations will be moving anywhere but up, the pressure on the 30-year yield will be lower and in the short-term, we will see 2.9% again on the 30-year, indicating upside for (TLT).

Fast forward to today and the 30-year yield is exactly 2.90% after hitting a low last week of 2.86%.

After writing both of the aforementioned research notes, the analysis was met with standard consensus arguments as to why interest rates will rise including budget deficits, the trade war, and countless other arguments that are NOT the drivers of long-term interest rates.

I continue to pound the table on growth, inflation and credit risk being the key long-term drivers of the 30-year Treasury rate but the bond bears continue to move the goal post and come up with new arguments as to why long-term rates will rise.

For the bond bears who disagree with the idea that growth and inflation are the only factors to consider with Treasury rates, perhaps we can look at the perfect storm for the bond bears.

In December of 2015, the 30-year Treasury rate was roughly 3.05%. Since December of 2015, there has been no QE, nine interest rate hikes, tariffs, peak cycle inflationary expectations, a tax cut, a "booming economy", and the reduction of the Fed's balance sheet and the net result is a 30-year Treasury rate that is 15 basis points lower.

After a perfect storm for the bond bears, and the result being lower Treasury rates, it is time to focus on the factors that actually drive 30-year rates over the long term which are growth, inflation and credit risk.

There are hundreds of factors that can push interest rates up or down in the short-term but the long-term movers are the factors mentioned above.

After the perfect storm for bond bears proved to be underwhelming in terms of lifting interest rates, bond bears have moved the goal post yet again and now are claiming that European and Japanese bond yields are keeping the US yields low. This again is a false narrative.

If a European or Japanese bond manager is going to invest in US bonds, they must hedge the currency risk or they are taking a bet on the US currency as well as the interest rate which makes this comparison, not one that is apples to apples.

After accounting for the currency hedge, as the chart below shows, the yields on US bonds are lower than European and Japanese bonds indicating that US bonds are not more attractive to foreigners unless they want to speculate on the currency in addition to the interest rates which again, does not make for a constant comparison.

US 10-Year Rates After Currency Hedge:

Source: Bloomberg

If you want to be on the correct side of interest rates over the long-term, you need to remain focused on growth and inflation, not the narrative drift that has helped consensus have the wrong position on bonds for years.

Let's take a look at the message that has developed in Treasury rates since the last update.

While the 10-year vs. 3-month spread has inverted, many bond bulls are quick to call this a recession signal but I use a different measure of the yield curve for recession risk, one that is more accurate with less false signals.

I also don't look at the yield curve in nominal terms but rather rate of change terms. What I mean by this is that I am not looking at the level of the spread. If the yield spread is +1 basis point vs. -1 basis point, that is not the signal to be worried about.

These spreads are not just indicators. I challenge all investors to understand the economic implications of a flattening yield curve rather than just stare at the zero bound waiting for an inversion.

If the long rates are below the short-term rates, this is highly damaging to lending margins of any banking institution or more importantly, for any institution that acts like a bank (shadow bank) that does not have the benefit of core deposits. There is no way around the fact that a compressed yield curve is less beneficial to lenders compared to a steeper yield curve.

With that being said, we have to measure the yield spread in rate of change terms. Is the curve getting flatter or steeper, not is the curve positive or negative.

I use the 30-year vs. 3-month spread as a better measure of recession risk. The 30-year Treasury rate is the longest maturity Treasury bond and the least impacted by factors beyond growth and inflation. The economy controls the 30-year rate. The 3-month rate is the most influenced by the Fed and the movement in the overnight rate. Thus, this spread provides the best measure on what the market thinks the long-run economic prospects are relative to the current stance of monetary policy.

The spread between the 30-year yield and the 3-month yield has hit a new low, falling below the level seen in December of 2018. While this spread is not negative, indicating a recession is not an imminent fear of the market, it is now safe to say the market is more fearful of a recession than it was in December of 2018. Recession risk is still not "likely" in the next 6-8 months but the market is now more fearful of a recession than any other time during this economic cycle.

30-3 Month Treasury Yield Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The spread between the 5-year rate and the 2-year rate has made a new low at -9 basis points which makes the probability of a rate cut increase even further. The only reason the market would push the 5-year yield below the 2-year yield is if the market doesn't believe you will be able to roll 2-year Treasuries at a higher rate than 5-year Treasuries over the next five years.

In other words, the 2-year rate will be a lot lower within the next several years is the bet from the market.

5-2 Treasury Yield Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Short-term interest rates have crashed below the December low level which is going to force the Federal Reserve into cutting interest rates way faster than anyone currently anticipates should rates remain this inverted.

Short-Term Rates: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The 5-year rate has plunged a full 22 basis points below the 3-month Treasury rate. This is screaming a rate cut is (or should be) imminent. If the curve stays this inverted through the next FOMC meeting, the Fed will have no choice but to lower interest rates which would continue a historic pivot from the obvious mistake that was the December rate hike.

5-Year Rate Minus 3-Month Rate: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

It was a big deal when the 5-year rate fell below the effective Federal Funds rate of 2.40%. The 5-year rate has now fallen below the lower band of the Fed Funds rate. The FF rate band is 2.25%-2.50%. The 5-year Treasury rate closed at 2.24%.

The entire belly of the curve is falling below the effective Fed Funds rate.

The market is now expecting the Fed Funds rate to be 1.81% two years from today. What this means is the market is now currently expecting more than two rate cuts over the next two years.

Market Implied Policy Rate:

Source: Bloomberg

The Fed Funds futures curve has shifted to new lows as the probability of interest rate cuts soars.

The signal from the bond market is that we now have the highest chance of a rate cut with recession risk not flashing red but increasing with every marginal flattening between short-term and long-term rates.

If the Treasury curve remains this inverted, with the 5-year rate below the lower bound of the Fed Funds rate and maturities out to 10-years falling below the effective Federal Funds rate, the Fed could be forced to cut interest rates as soon as June.

While this may seem like an out of consensus call, all of the past calls I have made on the Fed have been out of consensus at the time including forecasting the end of QT back in January of 2019 in a public blog post.

In January of 2019, I highlighted my top five investment themes for Q1 with #5 being that the "Federal Reserve gets increasingly dovish."

I expect the Federal Reserve to ramp up the dovish language, thus causing downward pressure on short-term interest rates. Currently, monetary tightening expectations are quite light, as seen below, with less than 10 basis points of expected tightening in 2019 and easing in 2020. I expect these estimates to move lower still, and talks about adjusting Quantitative Tightening to emerge.

While some may say this was obvious, we can empirically measure what the market was positioned for on January 1st.

At the end of 2018, Fed Funds Futures (market positioning) were expecting the Fed Funds rate to be 2.2% in the year 2021. Today, that expectation has fallen to 1.85% with more rate cuts now expected.

By focusing on the rate of change in growth and inflation, we can consistently beat consensus to economic inflection points and thus, the direction of interest rates while avoiding all the noise that does not impact the long-run direction of the 30-year Treasury rate.

There are dozens of factors that drive interest rates or stocks in the short-term but over the long-run, as long as growth and inflation continue to trend lower, the pressure on the 30-year rate will continue to be lower.

If economic growth inflects higher, which there are limited signs of, subscribers will be updated on such a development. We will be able to spot this inflection point through a variety of leading economic indicators.

