Union Pacific Keeps Chugging Along

Union Pacific operates as a virtual monopoly and has one of the widest competitive moats in the United States.

Union Pacific (UNP) is one of the United States' most recognized companies and vital to the American economy. The company has a great future ahead of it. The railroad links 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, shipping Agricultural Products, Energy, Industrial and valued added goods.

The American railway industry has boomed in recent years. The industry evolved with a wave of consolidation in the 1980s and 1990s which left the railway industry dominated by seven "Class I" railroads, with Union Pacific being the largest and most important. While it seems like a long-term ago, Union Pacific's merger with Southern Pacific is what made the company so dominant. The operational savings which the railroad realized by merging was in excess of $500 million and the returns on equity have exceeded 20%, which is outstanding, considering the stability of the business. While this was just 25 years ago, it's hard not to appreciate just how much this shaped the company's future.

Improvements in productivity reflect the operational excellence of the business. The operating ratio has declined from 87.5% in 2004 to 62.7% in 2019. Union Pacific continues to aggressively cut costs and retire older machinery. The company removed over 1,200 locomotives and approximately 30,000 freight cars last year alone, to increase operational fluidity and provide a gateway of future growth capacity. This has been essential for Union Pacific to build a business for the future. Clearly, the company was more inefficient previously, than it needed to be and they have begun to correct this.

The 2014 Annual Report shows just how far the business has come in the last number of years.

Some of the key components to improving railroad efficiency which Union Pacific has included running longer trains, increasing car velocities, using fixed timetables, and maximising the use of assets. Naturally, the company has been able to reduce its headcount over time. The company also faced less pressure than it has traditionally from Unions, which has reduced pressure from wages. This has freed up significant amounts of free cash flow. This has allowed the company to increase its dividend yearly, in addition to repurchasing significant amounts of stock which has driven shareholder returns in the last five years. The increased efficiency of Union Pacific has come at a time when all American railroads have become more efficient.

Union Pacific also has a strong and diversified business model. The dependence which the American economy has on Union Pacific means that the company is still somewhat recession resilient. While revenue would certainly drop, the company would almost certainly recover in line with the economy over time.

Automotive - The company is the largest automotive carrier west of the Mississippi River. The railroads extensively serve five vehicle assembly plants and all six major Mexico gateways.

Agricultural Products - The company accesses most major grain markets, linking the Midwest and Western U.S. as well as Mexico. These are agricultural products which are essential to the well-being of the United States.

Chemicals - The Railroads serve the chemical producing areas along the Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountains, and on the West Coast. The Company's chemical shipments include six categories: industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizer, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Coal - Shipments of coal, petroleum coke, and biomass account for roughly 13% of the company's shipment volumes. This sector of Union Pacific is probably the riskiest of the company's core business and it is very likely that coal will decline as a percentage of the company's revenue over time.

Nevertheless, short-term fears of coal disappearing are overblown. There is plenty of evidence which suggests that the coal will still be around for more than 30 years to come.

Industrial Products - Union Pacific facilitates the movement of numerous commodities throughout North America. This includes construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products.

Intelligent Capital Allocation

Union Pacific has continued to invest in its business to better the business for the future. The company invested about $3.2 billion in 2018 including $1.8 billion in replacement capital to harden our infrastructure to replace older assets. It also invested $520 million toward new rail capacity and commercial projects. Importantly, the company has pledged to cap its capital expenditures to no more than 15% of revenue. This ensures that the company does not over-invest in plant and equipment and operates a more asset-light model than it ever has.

The company's freight revenues have been solid, having improved to a record $21.4 billion last year. Union Pacific earned nearly $6.0 billion. The company achieved record operating results thanks to volume growth and productivity gains, which have well exceeded their other cost hurdles such as depreciation and inflation.

Risks and Challenges

The clearest immediate risk to Union Pacific is a slowdown in the broader economy. Europe and China have both seen their economies slow and as a result, there is a significant risk that volume shipments could decline significantly. Moreover, with the Federal Reserve recently signalling that interest rates will continue to remain low, a softening in the United States economy may well push volume growth downward. This would certainly hurt the bottom line.

Union Pacific's operating ratios have also improved significantly as a result of low crude oil prices. If oil prices were to rise significantly over the long run, it is not clear that the railroad would be able to maintain the same degree of operating efficiency.

Finally, the demand for coal is clearly slowing down significantly. Both the United States and China have taken actions to reduce their reliance on coal and this will only increase over time. While Union Pacific has been reducing its coal exposure over the past few years, it still accounts for 13% of the company's total revenue.

Union Pacific's future

I like the efficiency initiatives which Union Pacific has undertaken and I think that the business prospects for the future, things are only likely to keep improving over time. Union Pacific is unquestionably interwoven into the American Economy.

Given how well Union Pacific has been performing, it is only natural that the company trades a high earnings multiple. The company trades at more than twenty times earnings and although operating efficiency continues to drive growth, earnings aren't quite strong enough to justify a $120 billion valuation. I would recommend wait for a larger margin of safety. The company ever got down to a valuation of between $75 billion and $80 billion, I would be a buyer. Right now, I would recommend waiting on the sidelines and trying to buy Union Pacific when rails are at a lower point in the cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.