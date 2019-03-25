Be Ready To Profit When The Fed Finally Fails To Suppress Interest Rates

You see something in the news or on Seeking Alpha every day about interest rates. In recent months, you often see "rates will peak this year and then decline," but sometimes you see the reverse.

There is also a cohort of writers and commentators on Seeking Alpha who are strongly focused on the response of the Fed to recessions. Many of them see zero percent interest rates coming back with a vengeance when the Fed tries to fight the next recession. They fear that the Fed will prove unable to stimulate the economy out of the recession. Some expect a long, deep, deflationary depression to follow.

Perhaps these Cassandras are right. It is more likely they are not. The Great Recession wrung things out well enough to enable the solid, expansionary decade that has followed. To my mind, another similarly bad recession is the low end of likely worst cases. If you disagree, hold more cash.

My own diverse portfolio came through the Great Recession well enough and recovered quickly. At the time, it was built along the lines discussed by Swenson in his Unconventional Success. I still think his model is sensible for working people whose funds are mainly stuck in 401ks or equivalent. It emphasizes the value of rebalancing among diversified and relatively uncorrelated investment categories.

Looking a bit further ahead, I am more concerned about the time to come when interest rates begin to sharply increase. As I have discussed in a previous article, this event is not predictable and will be a surprise when it happens. When it does happen, it will affect my investments in complex ways. Here we'll seek some perspective on this aspect of the future from history and experience.

History of Interest Rates

I want to start by sharing a great story from Jim Grant. He's justly famous. After writing for Barron's for a while, he went off on his own in the early 1980s. He has since penned his newsletter, Grant's Interest Rate Observer, charging buckets of money for his insights and advice.

Recently Jim came back to Barron's. Here is a shortened version of him, quoting you as an imaginary pundit in the spring of 1984. You said:

"A 14% Treasury yield is a gift from the gods. The consumer-price index is running at just a little over 4%. Inflation is over. Bonds are priced to deliver an equity return without the equity risk. "Today's towering yields sow the seeds of tomorrow's tiny ones. There's nothing in the economic data to justify 14%. It's the result of 35 years of bearish conditioning. Sedimentary deposits of bearishness have been collecting in the market's brainpan since 1946. "Mark my words," you close with a flourish. "By the time this bull market is over, euro-denominated junk bonds will yield less than 1%."

Grant continues:

"Your prophecy came to pass, all right, but a lot of good it did you. You lost your job for talking gibberish. Not even the sell-side could stand to listen to you."

Grant goes on to make the case that we have entered a multi-decade bear market in bonds. He marks the bottom as 2016. I don't know about the timing of the bottom, but I personally am certain he is correct for the long run. In ten years, interest rates are very likely to be higher than they are today. In 20 years, they will be higher.

Take a look at the longer-term, relevant history shown in Figure 1. There have been clear historic cycles in interest rates, typically lasting about 60 years from peak to peak. They have usually peaked at 5 to 6% before dropping to 2 or 3% at the minima.

Figure 1. 200 years of US interest rates in one chart, from CNBC. The plot shows 10-year interest rates since the late 1700s. At the link is video commentary by veteran technical analyst Louise Yamada.

The latest cycle is obviously different. The Great Inflation of the 1970s drove rates here in the US to unprecedented heights. My view is that this reflected several one-time circumstances. The biggest of these was the end of any relationship between the dollar and gold in the 1970s. The economy was very different then. US corporations ruled the world, and no one had ever heard of a COLA (cost of living adjustment).

Unfortunately, I was a bit too young and dumb to scrape up everything I had and buy long treasury bonds in 1984. But anybody who had some funds in interest-rate-sensitive investments benefited for a long time.

Until recently.

Inflation and Interest Rates

In part, the long-term increase in interest rates I expect goes hand in hand with the coming increase in inflation I have discussed in two previous articles, one focused on long-term inflation and one on the Fed.

The usual story is that the bond market charges enough interest to obtain a reasonable real return, after inflation. Historically, this is only sort of true.

Take a look at Figure 2, which shows the 10-year treasury rate in blue and the annual inflation rate in orange, from the early 1900s to the present. What one sees there, on the longest timescale, is two, 60-year cycles of interest rates.

I find several things interesting about Figure 2. One thing that stands out is that the bond market reliably fails to predict changes in the inflation rate. Instead, it typically reacts to them. The result, during periods of falling inflation, is that one can net quite high yields above inflation with simple bond investments.

The flip side is that, when inflation is rising, bond investments often suffer losses in real value. This plot would suggest that the next 20 years or so is going to be a really bad time to follow the standard advice about splitting one's portfolio between stocks and bonds. At minimum, one should hold any bonds strategically. Short-term bonds will be fine, if they meet your need for yield. The story is similar for TIPs held to maturity in a ladder. Any other bond held to maturity in a ladder will suffer whatever loss of principal results from inflation.

Figure 2. Inflation rates and 10-year treasury rates over the past century. Plot by author.

I am aware of a couple of exceptions to the trend that the bond market only reacts after inflation. In the 1980s, when memories of the Great Inflation were fresh, the bond market began reacting strongly and negatively to perceived inflationary actions by government. This led Ed Yardeni to coin the term "bond vigilantes" for those who rode herd on the government. (His book is a fun read.) In 1993, the bond market again took an activist role. Interest rates climbed from 5.2% to 8% in about a month, in response to concerns about inflationary spending. I would guess now that the vigilantes will return only after (and if) we suffer another period of significant inflation.

Doesn't the Fed control interest rates? Can't it keep them low?

There is the short run and the long run about the impact of the Fed. The Fed only acts to control a specific, short-term interest rate (the "federal funds rate"). In the short run, easing by the Fed may push all interest rates down. This may goose economic activity. But it may not. The easy credit may just enable various asset bubbles, especially in finance.

In the long run, easing by the Fed is inflationary. I've discussed the operation of the Fed and its relation to inflation in Invest Profitably Despite The Fed And The Banking System.

The points made there are not unique on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere, but the discussion is more comprehensive than others I found. And there are genuine errors made often on Seeking Alpha, by both contributors and commentators, about the technical functioning of the Fed and the money supply.

The challenge for investors is that one does not know when the long run will begin. For easing by the Fed to substantially inflate the money supply and stimulate inflation, the economic participants must expand their debt enough that more money can chase existing goods and services. During the past decade, as during the 1950s (see Jim Grant's The Trouble With Prosperity), individuals and businesses have been cautious and unwilling to expand their debt to the extent enabled by the Fed. In both eras inflation was moderate and interest rates were not large.

History suggests that inflation will rise before interest rates rise strongly (Figure 2), so we may get some warning. But history does not repeat, it rhymes, as Cashflow Capitalist has reminded us lately. The rhyme this time might mean that interest rates rise first.

History and my own experience also suggests that the change, when it happens, will come as a surprise to nearly everyone.

The Perils of Leverage

Many readers and writers on Seeking Alpha understand the perils of leverage. This simple review is aimed at those new to investing or who have yet to get the point. We will take a look at a couple of cases.

First consider an investment with real assets of $100M and a net operating income of $6M. Here by net operating income we mean net after all expenses save interest and distributions. We make two simplifying assumptions; the reality will be more complex. First, suppose that the asset value does not change as interest rates do. It might be a real-estate asset, for example, in a market where prices stay steady. Second, suppose that the net income also does not change, at least in the short run. These assumptions let us isolate the effects of interest rates and leverage. (This example is based, very loosely, on an existing oil and gas company.)

Many of the businesses described on Seeking Alpha are paying near 5% for their intermediate-term debt. Interest rates are often secured for a few years, which we will also ignore. The market will price in future changes. Table 1 shows, for three levels of leverage, what ensues if interest rates move from 5% to 7%. The first two lines show the assets and net operating income, with equity and leverage shown next. The interest rate generates an interest to be paid, leaving some net income after interest. Supposing the operation to be a Registered Investment Company, it pays out 90% of this, shown on the line labeled "90% distribution." The bottom row shows the yield on (initial) equity.

Table 1. Impact of interest rates and leverage when assets retain value

M$ 5% rate 7% rate 5% rate 7% rate 5% rate 7% rate Assets 100 100 100 100 100 100 Net Op Income 6 6 6 6 6 6 Initial Equity 70 70 30 30 10 10 Leverage 30% 30% 70% 70% 90% 90% Interest rate 5% 7% 5% 7% 5% 7% Interest 1.5 2.1 3.5 4.9 4.5 6.3 Net income after interest 4.5 3.9 2.5 1.1 1.5 -0.3 90% distribution 4.05 3.51 2.25 0.99 1.35 -0.27 Yield on Equity 5.8% 5.0% 7.5% 3.3% 13.5% -2.7%

In all cases, the increase in interest rates creates a reduced yield on equity. This is quite modest for 30% leverage, as the second and third columns show. The fourth and fifth columns show the case of 70% leverage. Here the yield on equity drops more than a factor of two, for this 40% increase in interest rates. Many of the available REITs, MLPs, CEFs, and other investments have leverage between 30% and 70%. One can see that where a firm is, within this range, makes a big difference in the reduction in yield one suffers as interest rates increase.

At the extreme is the sixth and seventh columns, for a leverage of 90%. Here a 40% increase in interest rates puts one solidly in the red. For this case, one would need to raise more capital to avoid having to liquidate the business.

The situation is much worse for highly leveraged investments based on cash flows, such as mREITs. mREITs operate like banks on steroids. They don't lend long directly, but do buy mortgage-backed securities (MBS). These have cash flows based on long-term mortgage payments. mREITs often operate with 90% leverage, but not using intermediate-term debt like many businesses. Instead, they obtain the borrowed funds by continual short-term borrowing in the repo market.

When the yield curve is stable and has a positive slope, these firms can be very profitable. They respond to volatility in the yield curve with hedging of various kinds. Jim Grant discusses one example in this recent Barron's article: Jim Grant: The Difficult Art of Conjuring Up Yield From Mortgage-Backed Securities. If the yield curve inverts, these firms have big trouble.

mREITs are also always at risk if long-term interest rates rise, because the value of their MBS cash flows drops, and they need to raise more equity to keep their leverage at 90%.

Table 2 shows how things go for mREITs when repo rates rise, on the assumption that the yield curve flattens with no change to the intermediate to long rates corresponding to the MBS. This assumption is likely too optimistic. In the table, the asset value, earnings, and leverage are fixed. As the repo rate increases, interest payments increase rapidly so that income, the distribution, and yield on equity all plummet. For the assumptions of this example, a 160 basis point increase in repo rates drives the mREIT into the red.

Table 2. mREITs are extremely vulnerable to interest (REPO) rate increases.

M$ 2.1 % repo rate 2.5 % repo rate 3.0 % repo rate 3.7 % repo rate Assets 100 100 100 100 Net Op Income 3.25 3.25 3.25 3.25 Initial Equity 10 10 10 10 Leverage 90% 90% 90% 90% Repo rate 2.1% 2.5% 3.0% 3.7% Interest 1.89 2.25 2.7 3.33 Net Income after interest 1.36 1 0.55 -0.08 90% distribution 1.22 0.90 0.50 -0.07 Yield on Equity 12.2% 9.0% 5.0% -0.7%

The result is this: when short-term interest rates exceed the rate paid by the MBS, mREITs rapidly burn equity. This happened before, to similar operations in the 1960s and the early 1980s (See What Could Cause Your Mortgage REIT to Fail -- The Motley Fool.) It destroyed the Savings & Loan industry a few years later. It will happen again. When it does, overconfident investors will lose massive amounts of money, just as they did before.

Portfolio Implications and Conclusion

This is the fourth article I've written reviewing economic history and laying out the reasons for my perspective about the intermediate and long-term future. These articles have concerned default rates, inflation, the Fed and the banking system, and now interest rates. This sets the historical stage for work on portfolio development as such, to follow.

My focus in this work is intermediate to long term. I don't claim to know anything about near-term developments. I do know, from history and experience, that many of the very confident pundits will be wrong about them. I also know that these errors will cost a lot of investors a lot of money.

The conclusions here strongly parallel those I have reached in other articles, but with a specific focus on the impact of interest-rate changes. Investing in highly leveraged firms represents gambling that the interest rates important for those firms will increase little or fall. Don't do this with funds you cannot afford to lose.

The degree to which you are gambling decreases as the leverage does. A firm leveraged at 90% is in real danger of failing if it has to refinance its debt at higher rates. At 70%, the more likely outcome is that income will drop sharply under adverse conditions. This might kill your dividend on the common stock, but preferred stocks might well do fine. At 30% leverage, there is some cushion against difficulties from changing credit conditions. Of course, leverage is only one factor among many to be considered when making an investment.

Looking toward the era of higher inflation and much higher interest rates, very likely to arrive, where should one invest now? To my mind, modestly leveraged (equity) REITs are a strong candidate. Because of their diversification and the stickiness of their rent income, they are likely to survive whatever recessions occur before inflation and interest rates move strongly upward. Once price inflation has taken hold, they will benefit from inflationary increases in rent and in nominal property values. If the leverage is low enough, and their management is skilled enough, to survive the bad times, then they will profit smartly during the long up cycle of inflation and interest rates to follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser or a tax advisor, but am an independent investor. Any securities or classes of securities mentioned are not recommendations.