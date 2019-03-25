Apple Will Rise Like A Phoenix From The Ashes - It Already Is

While the company has struggled recently and may still have difficulties pushing growth given its massive size, recent trends and guidance show it still can push to its old levels and higher.

Even the legacy iPhone/iPad/Mac segments still have potential, as iPhone margins struggle to push higher and some major international expansion still remains possible.

Services and other products boast incredibly high margins on the whole and seem positioned for continued expansion as new revenue lines are rolled out and market share increases.

Apple has regained significant ground in recent months as growth in services and other products have shown the company is not necessarily stagnating.

Apple (AAPL) is likely to recover its previous price levels in the near-future and see medium-term growth as the company continues to successfully diversify its revenue base, particularly with the expansion of its diversified assortment of services and other products.

As recent trends have shown and future guidance supports, Apple is gaining major and sustainable ground and growth in the numerous different sub-industries it now operates in and these efforts are increasingly making a greater impact on the company's overall operations.

Apple's legacy product lines, namely the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, are also showing signs of life in not just treading water but even potential growth. The average selling price and margin of iPhones is in an uncertain but competitive struggle to push upwards while the company also sees potential significant new international expansion for some of these product lines.

Even amid Apple's recent turmoil I remain very optimistic on Apple being able to continue to push higher as all its many roads of growth increasingly show returns, even if there may be bumps on the way as the gargantuan company struggles to expand even further.

A Diversified And Growing Mix Of Products And Services Key To Apple's Future

Back in December 2018 I wrote on how Apple stock, then at a low not seen since 2017, was poised for resurgence despite reduced revenue guidance and markets that were stagnant and sinking. Since then Apple has ripped forward, jumping almost 30% due to a combination of all-time high EPS in Q1 2019 of $4.18 a share even amid reduced revenue, booming revenue diversification as services hit an all-time revenue high, and seemingly increasing iPhone margins as average selling price increases.

Data by YCharts

Now at roughly $191 a share, a 15.71 P/E ratio, and a $900 billion market capitalization, Apple is no longer in the deep red territory it was even just a few months ago. However it also is still a far cry from the $230 a share levels it enjoyed prior to that and which I believe it still has justification to climb towards soon again.

As Apple's recent quarterly earnings have shown, the company's real chance at growth even at its current levels are for increasing margins for iPhones, increasing international market penetration for iPhones, increasing its services revenue, and increasing its diversified mix of other products that include the Apple Watch and other various hardware and physical items.

The Q1 2019 earnings show Apple remains on the right track for its long-term goal of becoming more than just a company reliant on the iPhone, Mac, and iPad. Services revenue hit an all-time high of $10.875 billion, up about 19% year-on-year. Similarly, revenue from Apple's Wearables, Home, and Accessories segment also hit an all-time high at $7.308 billion, up about 33% year-on-year.

Together these two segments now account for 21.6% of Apple's revenue as compared to a mere 16.5% a year ago. These growing segments are far more profitable for Apple than its previous devices core, with iPhone's previously declining overall segment margin hitting roughly 38-40%, similar to Apple's overall gross margin in recent years of between 37-40%. In contrast, the services segment has an incredible margin of 62.8% in Q1 2019 as Apple has released its margin for the first time. This is an increase from last year's 58.3% and well above Q1 2019's overall 38% margin for Apple.

Apple appears to be making a serious continued play to still expand its services segment even further. Apple is launching a video-streaming service, jumping into a crowded field with legacy contenders such as Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and Hulu and new entrants such as Disney (DIS), Facebook (FB), and Wal-Mart (WMT).

With the video-streaming market in deep flux both domestically and internationally, worth over $82 billion, and growing fast, even a small successful entrance by Apple into this could provide some meaningful growth.

The key reason why I'm optimistic for Apple's services growth, as well as growth in its wearables and other hardware category, is because it has shown that it can effectively combine all these different hardware and software services in a large ecosystem which pulls in and keeps consumers.

Just like how Facebook's (FB) status as a one-stop shop gives it potential for launching new revenue lines through products and services, similarly Apple has shown with the success of recent endeavors such as Apple Pay and Apple News how it can rapidly gain ground in other seemingly distant fields. This is due to having a flexible distribution mechanism already in the hands of millions of consumers, namely its iPhone, iPad, and other assorted Mac products and software.

Indeed according to Apple in Q1 2019 year-on-year Apple Pay transactions doubled to over 1.8 billion. Apple News, launched in 2015, now has over 85 million monthly readers and is experiencing potential significant increased monetization as subscription mechanisms are being explored. It is a similar story with many of Apple's non-iPhone/iPad/Mac products, with for example the still-rapidly-growing Apple Watch now accounting for over half of all smartwatch sales in 2018 and is up 50% year-on-year in the still-expanding industry.

Apple's Legacy Segments Still Have Potential

While services and other products continue to look sunny for Apple's future, undoubtedly questions remain over Apple's legacy product segments. Apple undoubtedly can't afford a complete collapse in its core lines if it wants to grow as a whole, as even with Apple's 15% year-on-year drop in iPhone revenue in Q1 2019 the segment still account for about 60% of the company's revenue.

On the bright side, Apple appears to have been successfully increasing the margin on its new iPhone lines through not only higher initial prices but also upgrades such as increased memory that are estimated to boast extremely high margins.

This likely increasing base margin and average selling price, even if Apple for the moment isn't disclosing it, will likely be a very positive tailwind for iPhone revenue as time goes on and more of the current cycle smartphones consumers possess are discarded and replaced.

Furthermore, Apple retains enormous geographic expansion potential. In Q1 2019 international sales accounted for 62% of revenue, down from Q1 2018's 65% but up slightly from Q4 2018's 61%. Nonetheless, there are major international markets that Apple seems to be potentially gaining greater ground and potential in and which could be very revenue-impactful.

One major example is India, where Apple's expansion has long been hindered by regulatory restrictions and taxes on its products. Apple appears to be making meaningful ground in improving its relations with Indian regulators as well as exploring new product strategies, such as encouraging a high-margin "premium" brand for the iPhone in India, that could finally create an enormous breakthrough in the massive Indian smartphone market.

To put that into perspective, India's smartphone market saw over 145 million phones shipped in 2018. Apple was lagging far behind numerous other smartphone makers in the country, selling not even 2 million phones and with a market share of about 1%, but has seen extraordinary margins.

With the increasing possibility of a breakthrough in India's still rapidly growing smartphone market, international diversification - in India and otherwise - seems a meaningful potential additional source for Apple expanding its legacy core products. For example, with a most recent Q4 2018 ASP of $783 and 46.89 million iPhones sold, if Apple increased its market share in India to even 5% that would mean a growth in about 5 million iPhones sold and a revenue increase of about $3.915 billion in iPhone revenue.

Apple’s Valuation Going Forward

On an enterprise level we can estimate how these potential iPhone segment opportunities and growth in services and other products may affect Apple’s valuation. With Apple’s services and products continuing at their annual growth rates of 19% and 33%, respectively, and iPhones, Macs, and iPads seeing as a whole steady and roughly 5% growth, we can estimate Apple’s EPS to grow correspondingly at roughly 10-15% or so. That would mean going from it’s current TTM of $12.20 to about $13.42 to $14.03 by Q1 2020.

Given a likely stable P/E of about 15, in line with a conservative estimate for Apple’s massive size and historical levels, that would mean a price of $201.30 to $210.45, a roughly 5% to 10% increase from current levels, not accounting for Apple’s dividend and the upcoming potential increase in that. Assuming more optimistic recent historical valuation PE levels of roughly 17, which, while not too likely, still could happen if Apple begins showing serious life in its iPhone core again, that would mean a 12-month price of $228.14 to $238.51.

Conclusion

As explained, Apple faces significant challenges for growth largely due to the sheer size and complexity of its numerous operations and segments. However even at this stage the company likely can justify continued expansion and value growth as its small gains in dozens of different products and services pay off in aggregate.

Even its core segments still can push growth too, whether through higher margins or international expansion, contributing to a company that still has a positive price trajectory and is not yet slumbering to a matured dividend-king stature.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.