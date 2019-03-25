Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure: Industry Disruptor With +72% Upside Potential

Investment Thesis-Asymmetric Risk-Reward Investment

Energy markets have had a couple of rough months. Oil prices crashed this past October, dragging down valuations for most energy stocks, sometimes excessively so. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE: SOI) is one such stock. Just this year, the company grew its revenues and earnings at triple-digit rates, paid back all of its outstanding debt, and it designed, manufactured, and tested several new and very promising products. The stock has, however, remained flat for the past twelve months, but with several catalysts in play and rising market sentiment, I believe it could easily breakthrough in the coming months.

Solaris's proven business model, pristine balance sheet, strong growth prospects, and incredibly attractive valuation presents a low-risk high-reward opportunity for investors and, as such, is an outstanding investment choice.

Business Overview - Oilfield Services - Focuses on Fracking and Proppant

Solaris is an oilfield services and equipment provider focusing on mobile proppant management systems, which deliver and store specialized sand used in hydraulic fracking operations to oil and natural gas well sites across the United States. The typical system consists of six silos, for storage, and assorted hardware/software systems to control proppant delivery. Solaris holds several patents for its products and designs.

(Source: Solaris Investor Presentation)

The company also offers mobile chemical management systems, inventory management services for their mobile proppant and chemical systems, and owns and operates a transloading facility, which stores and transfers proppant from rail to trucks. A quick chart of the company's revenue mix for 2018:

(Source: Company Filings - Chart by Author)

Solaris's services and products are targeted towards business customers in the hydraulic fracking industry, and the company operates in most of the large shale deposits in the United States: Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus/Utica, Haynesville, and SCOOP/STACK Formations.

Solaris is a relatively large player in its specific industry, with 1/3 market share in the proppant storage and delivery market. Some of its peers are, however, significantly larger, due to operating in a greater number of markets:

(Source: Ycharts - Chart by Author - Figures in Millions USD)

Solaris's corporate structure is somewhat complicated. Long story short, Solaris's managers and original investors hold non-publicly-traded shares and units entitling them to about 40% of the company's total voting and economic rights. These units are classified as non-controlling interests in the company's financial statements. Solaris's board of directors is compromised of a majority of independent board members. I think it is fair to say that Solaris's managers hold significant, but not total, control over the company.

Proven Business Model - Triple-Digit Growth - Increased Market Share - Performing through Commodity Cycles

Solaris is a relatively young company but it has, in its short history, completely disrupted and revolutionized the proppant industry.

Let's start at the very beginning. Solaris was founded in 2014 in Houston, Texas. The company started operations by purchasing two proppant management systems from Loadcraft Industries, a manufacturer and developer of oilfield equipment, and renting these systems out to various customers. Management quickly took an interest in Loadcraft's product designs, IPs and manufacturing facilities, and acquired the company. Solaris then invested heavily in R&D, to improve the design, capabilities, reliability and overall functionality of its systems. It succeeded.

Solaris's patented proppant management system is cheaper, faster, smaller, less labor-intensive, more reliable and just plain more effective than those of its competitors. Its biggest benefit, from what I've read, is that its silos are compact enough, and its delivery system efficient enough, that high-intensity high-production fracking operations are possible, leading to increased oil production per well for its customers, a huge boon. Management seems to really emphasize the system's simplicity and reliability, and the resultant cost savings, in every earnings call I've read. Regardless, it seems clear that the systems have certain competitive advantages relative to most other products in the market.

Solaris's value proposition, according to the company's management:

(Source: Solaris Investor Presentation)

Solaris's managers seem to think the company's products are clearly superior to those of its peers, and, more importantly, the industry seems to agree. Solaris's products have been highly coveted by the industry and its customers since the company's founding. So much so, that for the first few years of operation, the company was manufacturing new proppant systems as fast as it could feasibly do, but it was not enough to satisfy customer demand. By 2016 the company was lacking the operational and financial capabilities to expand as fast and wide as it could, Solaris simply didn't have either the facilities or the money to build as many fleets as its customers wanted. Exact figures are unavailable, but the company only had enough cash for about 25-35 systems, but customers were willing to pay/rent about 140-150 systems. Demand vastly outpaced supply, a good problem to have, all things considered.

Solaris remedied the above in 2017, by raising $121 million in its initial public offering and investing the majority of the proceeds in expanding its manufacturing facilities and building new systems. Solaris's fleet size has more than doubled every year since the company founding/IPO, achieving a +135% CAGR for both time periods:

(Source: Company Filings - Chart by Author)

Outstanding results, and made even more impressive by the fact that Solaris was founded in 2014, right before oil prices crashed:

Data by YCharts

The crash was disastrous to many oil and gas companies, and Solaris was, or should have been, especially susceptible to the above. Hydraulic fracking operations, the company's target industry, have always been especially susceptible to oil prices, due to their high breakeven prices. This was even truer five years ago, as technological advancements have reduced fracking costs somewhat since then. These wells were the first to shut down when oil prices crashed, decreasing demand for proppant and related products/services by about 40%. Demand is still down by about 20% since its 2014 peak, a sizable reduction. Solaris achieved outstanding results, despite incredibly tough industry conditions, by massively increasing its market share:

(Source: Solaris Investor Presentation)

The fact that Solaris was able to accomplish the above serves to lower investor risk somewhat, as it means the company is able to perform throughout entire commodity price cycles successfully.

Sometimes increased market share comes at the expense of prices and margins, not so for Solaris, the company's products carry a small premium:

(Source: Solaris Investor Presentation)

Those are extremely wide margins, and it is important to remember that the company's CAPEX is also incredibly efficient, as the company itself manufactures most of its own equipment and fleet. High profits and low(ish) investments mean the company earns outsized profits on its investments, ROIC averages 34% by my calculations, a staggering amount.

Solaris's rapidly expanding fleet size, increasing market share, large margins and returns to capital, are all, in and of themselves, very strong positives for the company and its shareholders. More importantly, they are indications of the company's superior business model and products. Fracking companies wouldn't be flocking to Solaris's high-margin products if they didn't think these products were superior, and their opinion is the only one that really matters. The customer is always right, as they say.

Solaris's financial track record is, understandably, outstanding. The company has achieved triple-digit growth rates for most key financial metrics every year since its founding. Performance is, if anything, accelerating, with annual revenue/EBITDA growth of 230%/319% since the company's IPO:

(Source: Company Filings - Chart by Author - Figures in Thousands USD)

A few comments.

Results were almost exclusively driven by the aforementioned expanding fleet size: more proppant systems = more revenue.

Manufacturing all those systems required copious amounts of cash, hence the negative free cash flow figures above. This is obviously less than ideal, but triple-digit growth rates are all but impossible without substantial CAPEX.

The company really improved its margins and growth during 2017, as it was able to put its IPO money to good use.

On a more negative note, performance is somewhat decelerating. Revenue was only up 1.15% QoQ during 4Q2018. EBITDA was down 4%, due to seasonality, lower well completions, and new product development, more on that last point later.

Still, the company's results are generally quite strong. It should come as no surprise that Solaris has managed to outperform its peers in key financial metrics:

Data by YCharts

and shareholder returns since its founding:

Data by YCharts

Let's review. Solaris acquired and further developed an innovative proppant management system. It proved wildly popular with the industry, sales and earnings skyrocketed, growth reached the triple-digits, its competitors were left scrambling to minimize their losses. The company managed to accomplish this during one of the worst commodity price slumps in recent history. These are all very strong results, and clear indications of Solaris's proven business model and competitive advantages, both of which serve to massively de-risk the company.

Pristine Balance Sheet - $0 in Debt - Available Lines of Credit - Limits Downside but Maximizes Upside

Extremely high growth rates can sometimes come at the expense of a strong balance sheet, CAPEX has to be financed somehow, but this has not been the case for Solaris. Solaris has been very judicious in its use of debt and overall capital structure/strategy, total debt loads have been extremely minimal since the company's founding. Debt has been used sporadically and was completely paid up this past January. The company currently has $0 of debt in its balance sheet:

In January 2019, the Company repaid the $13,000 outstanding under the Revolving Loan. (Source: Solaris Oilfied Infrastructure 10-K) In December 2018, we initiated a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share which combined with our CapEx plans we expect will be primary uses of cash in 2019 given that we have no debt on the balance sheet. (Source: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 4Q2018 Earnings Call)

Solaris's pristine balance sheet serves to massively reduce company and investor risk, as the company simply doesn't have any debt, interest payments, or covenants to worry about. Declining revenues or earnings won't be as detrimental to Solaris as they are to most other companies, downside potential is somewhat reduced. A strong balance sheet also means the company can access its available lines of credit, $70 million currently available, to finance increased CAPEX, acquisitions, share buybacks or other types of growth ventures with ease. Which brings me to my next point.

Strong Future Growth Prospects - New Innovative Products - Increased Oil and Nat Gas Production

Solaris's future growth prospects are strong, due to the company's newly developed chemical management systems, several other new projects and investments, and favorable industry conditions. CAPEX will almost certainly be entirely self-funded, and the company can easily generate enough cash and has sufficient lines of credit to easily accomplish this. Although the company is unlikely to repeat its past performance, if only due to it starting at a much higher base, double-digit growth rates seem easily attainable.

Mobile chemical management systems

So far we've mostly discussed Solaris's proppant management systems, as these generate the vast majority of the company's revenues and earnings:

(Source: Company Filings - Chart by Author)

Solaris is, however, developing several new products, and none look more promising than the company's new chemical systems. These systems store and deliver specialized chemicals, instead of sand, used in hydraulic fracking operations to oil and natural gas well sites across the United States. Wells require both proppant and chemicals to operate, so the new systems meet very similar, complementary needs in the same market. The typical system consists of three silos for storage, proppant systems generally carry six, and assorted hardware/software systems to control chemical delivery.

(Source: Solaris Investor Presentation)

Solaris was driven to develop these new products due to customer demand:

For several years, customers have ask us to apply our engineering and manufacturing knowhow to develop better way to handle frac chemicals for today's hydraulic fracing operations. (Source: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 4Q2018 Earnings Call)

The product is, at least in my opinion, the logical next step for Solaris as it:

Shares many similarities with the company's successful proppant management systems in several aspects, technology, materials, functioning, benefits, value proposition, etc.. Solaris doesn't have to reinvent the wheel here.

Carries the same high margins and expected profitability as the company's proppant systems. Expect high revenues and earnings.

Targets the same industry and customers. Solaris can leverage existing customer relationships to drive increased rentals, and the company now offers a more complementary suite of services to its customers. Synergies abound.

Can be manufactured in the company's existing facilities, CAPEX and operational expenditures are somewhat minimized.

Can be bundled with most of the company's previously existing products.

Solaris's systems will, I believe, prove as successful as the company's existing proppant systems due to their similar value proposition, benefits, and target industry/market. Simply put, Solaris's customers already prefer the company's proppant management systems over those of its competitors, I believe they will ultimately choose the company's chemical systems as well.

Solaris has already finished designing the system and has manufactured a couple of them for field trials. Results have been incredibly promising:

In 2018 (...) we designed, manufactured, and introduced our new silo-based patent pending Mobile Chemical Management Systems to the market. (...) During 2018, we finalized the design of our chemical system. And in the fourth quarter, we built our first three systems. I am pleased to report that it is working great in the field. (...) And based on the early success of our first chemical system combined with a level of customer interest we are receiving, we are building seven additional systems in the first quarter which will bring our chemical fleet to 10 systems by the end of March. (...) the queue is longer than the seven that we're building (...) there're multiple customers that are indicative, there's multiple that are using them and we feel very good about the visibility. (Source: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 4Q2018 Earnings Call)

These results clearly indicate that there is strong customer demand for Solaris's chemical systems, the company wouldn't be rapidly expanding its fleet otherwise, which reinforces my belief in the potential of said products.

Now, exact numbers concerning the company's chemical fleet buildup are not readily available as management hasn't given guidance in this regard. Still, some estimates can be made. Management has announced 10 chemical systems already, plus an unspecified amount of extra systems already in the manufacturing queue. Considering CAPEX guidance of $40,000,000-$60,000,000, and an average cost of $875,000 per chemical system, management seems to believe that up to 23 extra chemical systems could be built if demand is strong. So, it seems like Solaris is expecting 15-50 chemical systems, mostly depending on customer reception.

Taking into consideration the product's competitive advantages, strong preliminary results, and the company's previous success with a very similar product, I believe that Solaris's chemical systems will prove very successful. I expect the company to manufacture +40 chemical systems this year.

In the long-term, the company's chemical fleet could grow even more. Assuming these systems end up with market shares roughly similar to those of the company's proppant management systems and, taking into consideration management comments plus company filings concerning the profitability of said systems, Solaris could see revenue/EBITDA growth of 61% from said chemical systems:

(Source: Company Filings - Chart by Author)

If Solaris manufactures about +40 chemical systems each year, as per my estimates, the company would take 3-4 years to manufacture the majority of its fleet. It took the company about 4-5 years to complete most of its proppant system, so my forecasts seem somewhat reasonable.

Other new projects and investments

Solaris is also investing in several other new and improved products and services including:

Autohopper technology : System upgrades which integrate the proppant and blender control systems, reducing the personnel required to operate a typical well by one.

: System upgrades which integrate the proppant and blender control systems, reducing the personnel required to operate a typical well by one. Solaris Lens: System upgrade which integrates chemical and proppant inventory management systems at all stages of the supply chain.

System upgrade which integrates chemical and proppant inventory management systems at all stages of the supply chain. Last mile management : Transportation of proppant from a transloading facility to the well site. Synergizes with the company's existing product offerings.

: Transportation of proppant from a transloading facility to the well site. Synergizes with the company's existing product offerings. Belly dump trucks: Which can be used to deliver proppant faster than other methods of delivery.

The above projects and services are mostly strategic in nature, as they improve the value of the company's proppant management system and allow the company to offer products and services across the proppant/chemical supply chain. They probably won't generate substantial revenues or earnings but will prove instrumental in sustaining and expanding the company's value proposition, margins, and overall market share.

Favorable industry conditions

Solaris's overall growth prospects are closely linked to shale oil and natural gas production, and production is booming. Technological innovations, namely hydraulic fracking, and horizontal drilling, allowed oil and gas producers to profitably recover previously inaccessible shale oil and gas deposits. Continuous advancements and technological breakthrough have further reduced costs, leading analysts to expect significant increases in shale oil and natural gas production in the years to come:

(Source: EIA Energy Outlook 2019 and Relevant Table)

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is forecasting annual production growth of 5.4% and 6.8% for shale oil and natural gas, respectively, for the next seven years. Production, especially of oil, would slightly decrease afterward, due to the ongoing shift towards renewables and other clean energy sources.

Production growth is somewhat dependent on commodity prices, but not overwhelmingly so. The EIA is forecasting annual production growth of 1.7% and 1.6% for shale oil and natural gas, respectively if oil prices decline to $50, a 15% drop. Increased production isn't particularly reliant on commodity prices due to (presumed) technological advancements driving down well costs, and increased foreign demand:

(Source: EIA Energy Outlook 2019 and Relevant Table)

Demand for proppant itself tends to increase even more rapidly than underlying oil/nat gas production due to greater intensity of sand use, but this has lagged during the past few quarters:

(Source: Solaris Investor Presentation)

Solaris's products and services are well-poised to take advantage of the above trends. As mentioned previously, the company's proppant systems are extremely popular, and the company is developing and enhancing its product and service offerings in this particular area. Solaris should be able to take advantage of increasing oil and natural gas production to increase its revenues and earnings in the years to come.

Attractive Valuation - Trades at a Discount to Industry - 72% Upside under Conservative Assumptions

Solaris is the safest, fastest-growing, and strongest company in its industry group. It is also, surprisingly, looking reasonably cheap in several valuation metrics. EV/EBITDA is probably the most appropriate metric, as it takes into consideration the company's unique capital structure, and, at 7.70x, is more than 30% lower than the industry average, although quite a bit higher than some of its closest peers:

(Source: Ycharts and Gurufocus.com - Chart by Author)

Somewhat positive results for Solaris, I expected the company to trade at a premium considering its rapid growth. Nevertheless, as Solaris is a rather niche industry player I wouldn't put too much stock on the above figures. There are substantial business and product differences between Solaris, its peers, and the broader industry, so a more thorough valuation is probably required.

DCF Valuation - $26 Price Target - 72% Upside

A quick overview of how I think Solaris will perform as a company before tackling the company's valuation.

Solaris's chemical management systems will prove as successful as the company's existing proppant systems, driving significant revenue and earnings growth. Solaris's commanding market share and premium margins are, however, not completely sustainable, and will be somewhat reduced due to strong competitive pressures, even as the company makes substantial investments in improving its products and services.

More explicitly, my biggest assumptions are:

Proppant Systems annual revenue growth of 5.4%, equivalent to EIA's forecast for annual shale oil growth. Prices remain flat, and market share goes slightly down, accounting for increased sand intensity.

Chemical Systems growth of 12 systems per quarter until reaching 163 systems in total. Roughly mimicking the performance of the company's proppant systems, and consistent with management guidance.

EBITDA margins decrease by about 2% per year, due to prices remaining flat but costs increasing (inflation).

EBITA decreases 5% in 1Q2019, as per management comments/expectations.

Figures for proppant/chemical revenue per month, operational expenses, capital required, etc., were taken from company filings + management comments.

Corporate tax rate of 21%.

I've assumed the full exchange of management's shares and units for Class A shares. This exchange doesn't affect the results of the valuation but does simplify some calculations.

I believe my assumptions to be reasonable, and probably somewhat conservative, as the company's past performance and growth has far surpassed the above. With the assumptions in place, I can start by forecasting the company's fleet size/buildup:

(Source: Chart by Author)

By my estimates, Solaris won't be expanding its proppant fleet any longer due to sluggish growth and previous investments. From there I can forecast the company's financial results, including free cash flow to equity. Data for 2018 included for comparison purposes:

(Source: Chart by Author - Figures in Thousands)

As can be seen above, about two-thirds of the company's revenue growth would come from its new chemical systems, while proppant would account for the remaining third.

My forecasts are somewhat conservative; most analysts are expecting slightly greater revenue and earnings growth for the next two years:

(Source: SeekingAlpha - Chart by Author - Figures in Thousands)

With the financial forecast in place, I can begin to estimate Solaris's valuation using an FCFE model with terminal growth rates, and one with EBITDA multiples. Assumptions are as follows:

(Source: Chart by Author)

With the assumptions in place I can estimate the company's valuation and price per share:

(Source: Chart by Author)

Averaging the two figures calculated above, I arrive at a $27 target price, equivalent to 72% upside potential. I believe that my assumptions and forecasts are reasonable and, as such, Solaris's investors will likely see substantial capital appreciation and total shareholder returns in the coming years.

DCF Valuation - Bear Case - Very Little Downside

I've previously argued that Solaris is a reasonably low-risk investment due to the company's pristine balance sheet, proven business model and products, and outstanding track record of financial success. Due to this, I decided to do a very quick valuation under tougher assumptions and see how the company fares out. Same assumptions as the previous model but with two large changes:

EBITDA margins decline to 50%, equivalent to the company's closest peers.

No revenue/sales/fleet growth moving forward, in either proppant or chemical systems.

Results were as follow:

(Source: Chart by Author)

Averaging the two figures above, I arrive at a price of $15.40 per share, only 2% lower than the stock's current price. As the company doesn't currently have any debt, declining margins can't endanger its balance sheet or interest rate payments, another boon to shareholders. These are very strong results for Solaris, a lot would have to go wrong for the stock's fair value to drop significantly below market price.

Excessive Focus on Commodity Prices Creates a Buying Opportunity

Solaris's rock-bottom valuation requires explanation, the market might be wrong but it is rarely without logic. In Solaris's case, I believe that the market has myopically focused on short-term commodity price movements while disregarding the company's financial performance and improving growth prospects.

Let's very quickly review the company's performance for the year. Solaris has more than doubled its proppant fleet size, and about tripled its revenues and earnings, outpacing most analyst estimates. The company developed several new promising products, market reception has been positive. Management guidance and commentary have been incredibly bullish. The market has decided to ignore these most recent results and developments, the stock has been flat for the past year:

Data by YCharts

The above has a very simple explanation. Oil prices plummeted during late-2018, bringing down Solaris's stock price with them. The stock has, however, somewhat recovered since the oil price rally earlier in the year:

Data by YCharts

Declining oil prices are obviously detrimental, but Solaris's actual performance for the past year/quarter was reasonably good. Such a huge drop in price seems unwarranted.

Solaris fared somewhat worse than the average energy stock, somewhat better than its closest peers, but has gained significantly more ground than both since oil prices recovered:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, as oil prices were crashing the market punished most energy stocks in roughly equal proportions, failing to properly differentiate between companies. Solaris might have posted strong financial results, developed new products, and given bullish guidance plus commentary, but investors only saw declining oil prices and sold, driving down the company's share price. As economic and industry conditions have stabilized, sentiment has improved and investors have returned to the stock. Valuations have risen, but have yet to properly account for the company's full potential. Which brings me to my next point.

Plentiful Short-term Catalysts

Solaris has the potential for substantial capital appreciation, and several short-term catalysts in place which should help the company realize its full potential.

Chemical management systems growth

Solaris's largest catalyst is the company's continuing execution/buildup of its new chemical management systems. These systems, as mentioned previously, generate about half as much revenue, earnings, and cash-flows as the company's existing proppant systems. Solaris is likely to see double-digit growth in most key financial metrics from these systems alone if they perform about as well as I expect them to. Some field trials and other forms of testing are still ongoing, but results have been very promising so far.

I expect the company to continue developing and manufacturing these systems in the coming quarters. Once the systems are more firmly in place and revenues start trickling in there should be more visibility about their long-term viability and profitability, driving the company's financials and share price higher. Investors should expect positive developments as soon as next quarter.

Positive free cash flow

Solaris has, so far, invested extremely heavily in building up its fleet, which required copious amounts of CAPEX. It has been a very aggressive and long-lasting buildup - the company hasn't posted a single quarter of positive FCF since its IPO, and almost certainly not since its founding. Although these investments have proven to be massively profitable, negative cash flow generation is almost always seen as a negative by shareholders and Wall Street analysts, so they have weighed down on the company and its share price.

By my calculations, and according to the Solaris's management, the company should be generating positive free cash flow by next quarter, expect favorable reactions from analysts and the broader market once they actually do.

Management expects to use excess FCF for strategic acquisitions, increased dividends, share buybacks, or some combination thereof:

As we said repeatedly we're shareholders and we are focused on making the right decision around what we do with the cash we instituted the dividend in the fourth quarter and we've continually evaluated whether share buybacks makes sense. We've looked at an opportunistic M&A activity and to this point we have tried to maintain as much flexibility we have on behalf of our shareholders as possible. (Source: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 4Q2018 Earnings Call)

Acquisitions and share buybacks would prove instrumental in driving EPS growth and unlocking shareholder value, expect both once the company finishes evaluating its options and announces a decision(s).

Strong balance sheet

Solaris's strong balance sheet might also serve as a catalyst for the company's financials and its share price. Solaris currently has a line of credit for $70 million, with a 2.0x covenant, which it is more than meeting. Solaris could very easily use its outstanding lines of credit to finance sizable acquisitions or share buybacks, all without seriously weakening its balance sheet. Leveraging its balance sheet, pun intended, would be a positive development, and would, I believe, drive up the company's valuation and share price.

This last point is, admittedly, somewhat speculative.

Risks - Minimized and Mitigated

Investments are not without risk, and Solaris is no exception.

Competition risk

Solaris's biggest risk is the possibility of intensified competition leading to declining market shares, revenues, and margins. Worst case scenario, a competitor/product arises which rapidly disrupts the industry and crushes the established players. Solaris did it once; perhaps someone else will do so again.

This is, in my opinion at least, the biggest risk facing the company, due to the possibility of significant reductions in sales and margins, and due to the fact that the risk can never be completely eliminated.

Nevertheless, Solaris has taken several steps to mitigate this risk, including:

Continuously improved its products and services, to maintain its competitive edge and enhance its value proposition.

Developed new products and services across the entire proppant/chemical supply chain, to further drive value.

Refused to engage in price wars or target price-sensitive customers. Competitors can't really compete with price against Solaris because the company simply doesn't sell to that type of customer.

Signing year-long service agreements with its customers, the company has some breathing room in case a strong competitor arises.

These initiatives have proven successful at maintaining the company's market share and margins in the past and will, I believe, will continue to be successful in the future.

Industry Risk

Solaris generates the vast majority of its revenues from proppant system rentals and services, an extremely niche product/service in an extremely niche industry. The company is very heavily exposed to the oil industry in general, and hydraulic fracking operations in particular, any adverse industry development would hit Solaris particularly hard.

New products and potential acquisitions will ameliorate this risk somewhat, but Solaris will most likely remain intimately tied to the fracking industry for the foreseeable future.

Commodity Price Risk

As mentioned previously, Solaris is indirectly exposed to commodity prices. Solaris's financial performance and growth prospects are somewhat insulated from these, but the company's stock price tends to trade in tandem with oil prices regardless. Due to the company's proven ability to navigate commodity price cycles, I believe that long-term investors won't face undue hardship from this particular risk, but short-term volatility is very likely.

I believe that Solaris has taken appropriate steps to minimize and mitigate the above risks.

Investor Takeaway - Strong Investment Opportunity

Solaris offers investors an asymmetric risk-reward opportunity. The company's proven business model, fortress balance sheet, and ability to navigate tough economic and industry conditions lower risks, while its strong growth prospects and cheap valuation maximizes potential shareholder returns. As such, I believe Solaris to be an outstanding investment opportunity, and one with the potential for +72% total shareholder returns in the next twelve months.

Moving forward, investors should take special note of the company's growing chemical management systems, its free cash flow generation, and possible acquisitions and share buyback programs, as these are all catalysts with the potential to realize significant shareholder gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.