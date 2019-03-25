Akebia Therapeutics: Still A Buy Post-Merger

The start of 2019 has seen a nice recovery, but there is still a bit more to go just to get back to the pre-merger price.

On March 18, Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) announced preliminary results for the full-year 2018. This was its first post-merger earnings announcement.

When the merger with Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (formerly NASDAQ:KERX) was announced on June 28, 2018, the stock price dropped about 10%. Our original (and still current) thesis was that the commercial prospects of the combined companies should be no less than the sum of the commercial prospects of the individual companies. The drop in AKBA created a quick recovery play opportunity, as the stock recovered over the next month.

However, since the end of July 2018, AKBA’s stock price drifted down from over $10.50/share to a low of about $5.41/share at the end of January 2019. The two major declines can be explained by 1) an increase in expenses announced on August 8, 2018 during 2Q18 results (due to higher RD and SGA expenses to support the expanded trials and the pre-merger preparations), and 2) the broad market sell-off that took place in December 2018.

Since then, the stock has recovered a bit, buoyed in part by positive phase 3 results from the vadadustat trials in Japan. But even at $8.39/share (as of March 22), it is still below the pre-merger price.

From the full-year 2018 preliminary results just announced, we can see that Auryxia revenue was $26.7M during the last quarter of the year, down about 7% QoQ. However, there were two temporary headwinds that AKBA had to contend with.

First, DaVita Rx, the specialty pharma arm of DaVita (NYSE:DVA), stopped shipping Auryxia in September 2018, so patients had to be moved to other pharmacy providers, which caused a temporary disruption.

Second, the recent decision about coverage of Auryxia’s IDA indication by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) led to the need for nephrologists to obtain prior authorization when prescribing Auryxia to Medicare patients. This created an additional and time-consuming administrative hurdle which pressured prescription fulfillments starting late last year and early this year. However, once prior authorization has been received, it is valid for the entire calendar year. Management said on the 4Q18 earnings call that looking at the script numbers coming out of March, it appears that robust weekly script growth has resumed, rebounding back to the highest point before DavitaRx stopped shipping. While they didn’t want to give Auryxia sales guidance yet until they feel comfortable with what the normalized growth rate will be, it’s safe to assume that the annualized run-rate is likely back up to $110M+ per year.

The initial shock from the low Auryxia sales (and possibly the lack of sales guidance) initially sent the stock down a bit on earnings, but the explanations of the temporary slow-down seem satisfying, and the stock has since recovered.

The long-run success of a bet on AKBA still depends largely on the success of their potentially registration-enabling phase 3 trials (INNO2VATE and PRO2TECT) which will read out 2Q20 and mid-2020. Competitor FibroGen’s (NASDAQ:FGEN) Roxadustat has received regulatory approval in China and remains a bit ahead of AKBA in terms of getting to market, but the fact that they are ahead is not new information. This was known at the time of the merger announcement, and while FGEN maintains a slight lead time-wise, AKBA’s recent phase 3 results show that it is still on par efficacy-wise with FGEN in the anemia in chronic kidney-disease space.

We still think the drop post-merger is unjustified given that the commercial prospects of Auryxia and vadadustat remain unchanged, and still feel that AKBA is a good long opportunity.

