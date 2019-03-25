Biogen - Pipeline Setback Looks To Create An Opportunity

Despite the setback, I believe the risk-reward has changed for the good at just 8 times earnings as the company has no real leverage, despite issues with the pipeline.

Just two weeks ago I looked at Biogen (BIIB) as it was "adding to the pipeline" with the acquisition of Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) in an $800 million deal. That news was just noise in the devastating news which Biogen has seen in its pipeline, warranting an update on the investment case.

The investments being made in Nightstar were "neutralised" a few days later as the company sold its biologics manufacturing facility in Denmark in a deal which brings in $890 million in cash. The issue, however, is the blow to the pipeline as the Alzheimer's potential franchise no longer seems a viable route, as Alzheimer's remains a devastating condition for those affected by it, and those trying to develop a medication against it, including Biogen.

The Devastating News

Last week Biogen and Eisai announced that they have discontinued their global Phase 3 trials ENGAGE and EMERGE. These trials were designed to evaluate both efficacy and safety of aducanumab in patients with cognitive impairments due to Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Following the monitoring of an independent committee, it was concluded that the drug did not deliver on the efficacy, while the trials were not stopped for safety considerations. CEO Michel Vounatsos is obviously disappointed as well, as this once more reiterates the complexity of treating Alzheimer's with so many trials having failed in recent years. Nonetheless, Mr. Vounatsos confirmed that this is not the end of the attempts of Biogen to make a contribution to treating Alzheimer's disease.

Given this cause and goal, Biogen will present detailed data on the study to inform others which are researching Alzheimer's as well. I really like this data-sharing approach for the good of society at large. The results meant that Biogen has discontinued EVOLVE Phase 2 safety study and the PRIMA Phase 1B study of aducanumab as well.

The Market Reaction

Shares of Biogen have collapsed from $320 to $217 in response to the news flow, having a huge impact on the valuation of the business. With some 200 million shares outstanding, that move has wiped out $20 billion from the market value of Biogen, or even a bit more.

The promise or hopes by many investors and analysts was that the advancing of the Alzheimer's drug into phase 3 and having a fast-track status being designated by the FDA meant that it looked like Biogen was perhaps much closer to marketing a drug for Alzheimer's than it really was in practice. The rapid pace of good news ahead of last week's events led investors to act in a big way to the latest events, perhaps even overreact.

At current levels, Biogen has a market value of just $43 billion, as net debt of just a billion makes for an enterprise valuation of $44 billion. Reality is that multiples have compressed a great deal with GAAP earnings seen at $27.15 per share this year, plus or minus half a dollar. At $217, that makes for a mere 8 times earnings multiple, as I will not rule out that R&D expenses might drop initially of course, but for the wrong reasons.

While the pain for shareholders is large, the pain for society at large with current and future patients of Alzheimer's having lost hope on a (quick) solution is of course arguably much larger.

What Now?

Two weeks ago I liked the bolt-on move for Nightstar as it was aimed to broaden the pipeline, as I noted that many of Biogen's research programs focus on risky trajectories. That created a risky position given that sales of the core MS franchise have certainly leveled off, and might come down quite soon. Nonetheless, a sound financial position and mere 8 times earnings multiple look interesting, even if sales might fall a bit and the company has seen a large pipeline setback.

At the moment, the company is still a $13 billion business, as the 3.4 times sales multiple is not very high, certainly not after accounting for the very high margin profile of the business.

Expectations are not very high now, driven by the stagnation in sales and peak sales in MS, together with the significant pipeline setback currently. Two weeks ago I noticed that while the MS franchise posted a percent decline in sales to little over $9 billion, the contribution remains very high nonetheless.

Furthermore, Biogen has some growth engines including SPINRAZA, the spinal muscular atrophy drug which managed to nearly double sales to $1.7 billion last year, although sequential growth has almost come to a halt in the final quarter, as the high price tag has created some outrage as well.

The remainder of sales is explained by modest growth in RITUXAN/GAZYVA which saw modest sales growth to $1.5 billion, as the company has seen solid growth in biosimilars and other revenues, each contributing little over half a billion in sales.

Having recognised the broad pipeline, the issue is that of conversion as most of Biogen's programs are quite risky (which now has become a painful reality). In fact, I used the following phrase in the most recent article: "the big hopes and potential disappointments in the near term are the phase III trials in Alzheimer's as many have failed in this area, having the real potential to create real volatility later this year and early 2020, both to the up and downside, depending on the outcome of the results, of course."

Having concluded that I was not chasing shares in early March about $100 higher on the back of the modest valuation multiples, yet continued reliance on MS franchise and risky pipeline, I feel that shares are somewhat de-risked as hopes on Alzheimer's by the market have been higher than I have been expecting. Consequently, I am much more upbeat on the risk-reward for the shares currently, having bought a modest position following the latest drop.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.