Google Investors Are Expecting Too Much From Stadia

This isn't the Netflix of video games. It is an opportunity, but not a big as some may believe.

Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft all want to win this game, but according to the numbers, Microsoft needs it more.

"There's a good chance we'll remember Google's Stadia announcement as a landmark moment in gaming." That was a comment in a recent Engadget article, to which I would reply… slow down there Sparky. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) aka. Google's Stadia's game streaming platform seems impressive. Gamers could avoid buying consoles or expensive PCs, no more discs to keep track of, and updates and downloads would be a thing of the past. It's easy to draw eyes to an article by making big claims. If investors are buying Alphabet stock on the idea that it's going to make hundreds of billions from the gaming industry, investors are likely expecting too much.

The problem Stadia wants to solve

The key to a successful business is to find a problem and create a solution. If we look at how console and PC gamers play today, there seem to be several problems to solve. First, gamers must buy a console or PC that is capable to play the game or games they want. Second, each game has a cost and the newest titles usually run about $60. Third, the sale of games has turned increasingly digital, which means waiting to download a very large file. Fourth, as games get updates, there is more waiting for updates.

According to some estimates, the gaming industry is worth roughly $140 billion. This is the type of market that heavyweights like Alphabet, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) must go after. Alphabet is expected to generate over $150 billion in revenue this year alone, so the company needs big markets to have an impact.

Google Stadia:

Google's Stadia will allow gamers to stream any title to any screen. The company contemplated that gamers could be watching a video about a game on YouTube, click play, and be playing the game in as little as five seconds. At launch, Stadia is expected to offer up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with HDR and surround sound. In short, Stadia will offer 10.7 teraflops of GPU power, more than both the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro combined.

(Source: Stadia page)

Stadia will allow either keyboard and mouse input or the Stadia controller. The controller is a Google exclusive that resembles the PlayStation controller layout. Users will have the option to share games to YouTube and there will be a Google Assistant button built-in. The Assistant button theoretically will allow gamers to access tips and tricks for the game they are playing. In addition, the Assistant could open other voice input options as well. Pricing for the service is still a big question, but most expect a cost around the PlayStation Now price of $19.99 per month.

Microsoft xCloud:

Not surprisingly xCloud will also use servers to stream games to any device. Microsoft is taking a big chance, as it sells the Xbox One S and One X devices, and runs the Xbox Live service. At the debut of the service last October, the company streamed Forza Horizon 4 on an Android device with an Xbox controller.

(Source: Microsoft blog)

One difference in Microsoft's offering is the company built, "compatibility with existing and future Xbox games by building out customer hardware for our data centers that leverage our years of console and platform experience." In short, Microsoft put Xbox console capabilities into its data centers. Theoretically, this would allow a quick ramp of existing title compatibility. In addition, where Google Stadia relies on keyboard and mouse or a dedicated controller, xCloud offers a touch adaptation kit for developers.

The company says games can be "console native." They can develop the game for the console, then add the "Touch Adaptation Kit" to develop gameplay on a touchscreen device. At first, this seems to give xCloud an advantage over Stadia. Mobile gamers aren't used to carrying around a dedicated controller. That being said, Stadia's controller connects via Wi-Fi, which should cut down on lag as it will transmit directly to the data center. With xCloud, the Xbox controller connects via Bluetooth, which means the input must move from controller, to game system, to the data center.

Pricing for xCloud is rumored in the $15 to $25 a month range. Microsoft seems to have a built-in edge, with millions of people who already own an Xbox, plus millions who already pay for Xbox Live.

Amazon Something?

On the Amazon front, details are sketchy and in fact, at present, nothing has been confirmed by the company. According to several reports, the company is planning its own offering in the streaming video game arena. There are two big levers that Amazon could theoretically use to push this service. First, Amazon is a dominant player in the cloud industry. Second, Amazon's Twitch is a fast-growing game streaming network, which could give YouTube a run for its money by bringing potential gamers into whatever game service Amazon eventually comes up with. However, until or unless Amazon makes an announcement, this is pure speculation.

Who needs this more?

If we look at each of the goliaths hoping to take over the streaming games industry, there seems to be a straightforward argument for who needs this win the most.

Before we get to who could win this war, can these companies afford to invest the necessary capital into a game streaming service? Whether we look at cash or cash flow, all three companies can easily afford to take this risk.

Company Net cash and investments 3 months Core FCF FCF per $1 of revenue Alphabet $97.9b $4.2 billion $0.11 Amazon $17.8b $3.6 billion $0.05 Microsoft $54.5b $7.7 billion $0.24

(Source: GOOGL earnings, AMZN earnings, MSFT earnings)

The next piece of the puzzle is looking at revenue growth from each company. In theory, the company with the best-expected revenue growth may not need this new opportunity as much as the others.

Company Last Quarter Revenue Growth 2019 Projected Revenue Growth 2020 Projected Revenue Growth Alphabet 21.5% 19.5% 17.7% Amazon 20% 18.1% 17.9% Microsoft 12% 12.4% 10.4%

(Source: Yahoo Finance Analysis for GOOGL - AMZN - MSFT)

Of the three companies, Microsoft seems to need a big opportunity more than the others. Alphabet has multiple growth legs between its massive search business, YouTube, and nascent bets like Waymo. Amazon's retail business may be slowing down, but Amazon Web Services is growing like a weed and its advertising business seems like a driver for the future.

Microsoft competes for cloud contracts and this business has been growing fast. However, the company's Windows and Office businesses seem to be at a stable yet somewhat unremarkable pace of growth. In addition, Microsoft already generates billions selling Xbox consoles and its Xbox Live service. Any risk to Microsoft's Xbox empire must be taken seriously.

The bad news for investors is whether Alphabet, Amazon, or Microsoft ends up winning the game streaming war, the benefit to revenues may not be what some are predicting.

This isn't the next of anything

Peter Lynch once observed that when people begin calling a company "the next" of anything, it usually spells trouble for the original and the new company as well. I can't count the number of times I've heard that game streaming is like the Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) of video games. Investors need to realize; game streaming is nothing like Netflix.

First, Netflix took content that people watched on linear television and DVDs and turned it into something that could be streamed to multiple devices. The part that everyone seems to be forgetting is the reason Netflix is so focused on its own content is the cost of buying content from others was challenging to the company's business model. To take this a step further, a single DVD movie might cost $10 to $20. The average AAA video game usually runs about $60. Simple math suggests, for any game streaming service to offer a breadth of titles, it's going to be expensive to pay publishers what they want to access these games.

Second, the game streaming business isn't a three-person race. There are two smaller companies that are already offering their services, advertising heavily, and trying to gain a first mover advantage. Vortex offers 100 hours of gameplay for $9.99 per month. Some of the games available must be already owned in the player's Steam account and details as to what is included are hard to come by. However, the company says, "We have over 100 games in our library and we are adding new games every month."

Shadow gives users a, "high-performance gaming computer, accessible from multiple devices." The company offers this service in what appears to be 38 of the 50 states at present. Though Shadow doesn't offer included games, the company offers "a dedicated Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Graphics card. Just like you have at home." At $29.95 per month, if you prepay for a year or $34.95 per month, Shadow isn't cheap, but it is already available.

Third, there seems to be an assumption that the entire gaming industry is dominated by console and PC gamers… nothing could be further from the truth. According to Statista, the value of the video game market for 2018 was about $115 billion. By 2021, research suggests the total market will be worth $138 billion.

This seems like a massive opportunity for the right company. However, if we dig into the numbers a bit more, this isn't the amount that Google's Stadia or others can realistically expect. According to a study by WePC, the breakdown of the worldwide video game market looks something like this:

Source 2015 2018 PC 28% 25% TV/ Console 30% 26% Smartphone and Tablet 33% 44%

(Source: WePC study)

According to a study by Newzoo, in 2018 mobile games represented just over $70 billion or 51% of the market. By 2021, mobile games are expected to reach $106.4 billion or 59% of the total. What does Stadia offer mobile games… virtually (pardon the pun) nothing.

Mobile games already run on devices that people carry around every day. What characterizes most mobile games are relatively simple controls. What we don't hear from mobile gamers is complaints about how long it takes to download an app or massive updates. We also don't hear complaints about how expensive smartphones are that can play games. Consoles or gaming PCs are machines with one primary use. For most of the industry, smartphones are a daily companion, games are just part of what they offer.

A big opportunity, just not as big as what is being broadcast

By 2021, downloaded or boxed PC games are expected to generate $32.3 billion in revenue, while console titles are expected to represent $39 billion. This still seems like a huge opportunity at over $71 billion in sales by 2021. Unfortunately, this number misses the true mark.

In the domestic market last year, 80% of total video game sales were from software. Given the dynamics of the video game market, there is a good chance this 80% metric holds across the industry. If that is the case, Stadia would be looking at 20% of the $71 billion from console/PC sales in 2021, or about $14 billion. Investors are being told that game streaming could theoretically double the size of the gaming community because of the elimination of barriers.

Assuming offerings like Stadia double the size of this segment of gaming means there might be $28 billion market opportunity. In video streaming, even Netflix doesn't enjoy 100% dominance. It's a near certainty that Stadia won't win 100% of this game streaming business. Even if Stadia miraculously took 50% of this $28 billion opportunity, that means about $14 billion in additional sales for Alphabet.

Using analysts' revenue estimates for 2020 as a starting point, and assuming a similar growth rate in 2021, suggest Alphabet revenue of about $225 billion by 2021. If Stadia generates $14 billion in sales at this point, that represents another 6% of additional year-over-year growth. There is little doubt there is a big opportunity in streaming gaming, but investors need to ignore the hyperbole in the headlines and temper their expectations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.