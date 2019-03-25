Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/22/19

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/22/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now starting to wane into the end of March and will have a seasonal lull in April before accelerating again into May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Willscot (WSC);
  • WideOpenWest (WOW);
  • Tivity Health (TVTY); and
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • FS KKR Capital (FSK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Kingsway Finl (KFS);
  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY);
  • Walmart (WMT);
  • Square (SQ);
  • PQ (PQG);
  • O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY);
  • NanoString Tech (NSTG);
  • Chesapeake Energy (CHK); and
  • AutoZone (AZO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Elastic (ESTC); and
  • Armour Res REIT (ARR).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Crestview Partners III Gp

DIR, BO

WideOpenWest

WOW

AB

$1,611,557

2

Bartlett Mark S

DIR

Willscot

WSC

B

$404,500

3

Forman Michael

CEO, DIR

FS KKR Capital

FSK

AB

$298,482

4

Holthaus Gerard E

DIR

Willscot

WSC

B

$285,134

5

Kirshner Benjamin A

DIR

Tivity Health

TVTY

B

$251,461

6

Staton Daniel C

CB, DIR

Armour Res REIT

ARR

B

$250,957

7

Sagansky Jeffrey

DIR

Willscot

WSC

B

$233,800

8

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB, DIR

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$213,080

9

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$208,834

10

Stilwell Joseph

DIR, BO

Kingsway Finl

KFS

B

$170,970

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Ineos Inv Partnership

BO

PQ

PQG

JS*

$506,141,376

2

Walton Alice L

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$163,060,480

3

Walton Jim C

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$163,060,480

4

Walton S Robson

DIR, BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$163,060,480

5

Clarus Lifesciences

BO

NanoString Tech

NSTG

JS*

$43,240,000

6

Ngp Energy Capital Mgt

BO

Chesapeake Energy

CHK

S

$19,465,474

7

Oreilly David E

CB, DIR

O'Reilly Automotive

ORLY

S

$12,766,320

8

Benchmark Cap Co Vii

BO

Elastic

ESTC

S

$9,947,118

9

Dorsey Jack

CEO, CB, BO

Square

SQ

AS

$7,735,637

10

Newbern Thomas B

VP

AutoZone

AZO

S

$7,469,390

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.