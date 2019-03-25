J.M. Smucker Co.: These Catalysts Could Send The Stock Higher

Shares represent a good place to put money to work now due to the company’s growth potential, conservative financial profile, and relatively cheap valuation.

J.M. Smucker's collection of staple businesses has funded a stream of dividends that have rolled in for decades.

If you want to earn exciting returns in the stock market, it pays to be boring.

As regular readers know, I shun popular investments. Instead, I tend to gravitate towards dominant dull companies that sell the “basics” – things like bleach, coffee, and trash collection. These products don’t make a lot of headlines, but they enjoy steady demand. And over the long haul, that tends to result in outstanding returns for shareholders.

Case in point: J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM). The company sells a collection of pantry staples, such as fruit spreads, ice cream toppings, beverages, shortening, peanut butter, and oils. That has funded a steady stream of dividends that have rolled in like clockwork for decades.

But does SJM's stock represent a good place to put money to work today? Possibly. Let’s dive into this distribution.

A Top Dividend Stock for the Next 10 Years?

SJM's stock pays one of the safest dividends around, to begin with. Customers won’t hesitate to pay an extra nickel or two for their favorite foods. And because people always need to eat, Smucker enjoys near recession-proof cash flows. You can see the strength of this business in the company’s financial results. Last year, gross margins topped 40%. Operating margins came in around 17%. Moreover, over the past five years, the business has generated over $0.11 in profit on every dollar of equity invested in the business. That indicates a wide competitive moat around the company’s operations, resulting in outsized returns year after year.

Like their products, executives manage the company’s financials in a conservative fashion. Next year, Wall Street projects the business will earn $8.13 per share. Over the same period, the current dividend stands of $3.40 per share annually. Generally, I like to see companies pay out 80% or less of their profits to investors as dividends. This ensures a little bit of wiggle room to keep making payments in the event of a downturn. Smucker’s 41% payout ratio sits well within my comfort zone.

You can see that same conservatism applied to the company’s balance sheet. In 2015, J.M. Smucker’s total debt load stood at $9.2 billion. Today, that number has dropped to $7.4 billion. That steady debt repayment has left the business with one of the most conservative financial profiles in the consumer staples business. J.M. Smucker’s debt-to-equity ratio now stands at 0.66, well below the industry average. The company’s leverage ratio sits at only 2.11.

Metric Company Industry Debt/Equity Ratio 0.66 1.61 Current Ratio 0.95 1.25 Leverage Ratio 2.11 2.45

Source: MSN Money

Moreover, the company offers investors a growing stream of income. SJM's stock has boosted its payout for 17 consecutive years. Over the period, the dividend has grown at a 10.3% compounded annual clip. Today, shares pay a quarterly distribution of $0.85 per share, which comes out to an annual yield of 3.1%.

Management has three avenues to grow that distribution even further. First, introduce new products more aligned with consumer trends, such as on-the-go snacking. Second, expand the company’s presence into completely new categories such as pet food. And third, acquire faster-growing brands in on-trend categories such as natural and unprocessed foods. To fund this expansion, management has boosted marketing expenditures from 5% to 7% of total revenues. This extra spending hasn’t pleased Wall Street, but should pay off over the long haul.

Early financial results look encouraging. Last quarter, Smucker saw organic sales growth turn positive again (up 1% in the quarter). That suggests the company’s investments in product innovation and marketing appears to be resonating with customers. The firm’s on-trend brands, such as Dunkin’ Donuts, Jif Power-Ups, and Rachael Ray Nutrish, also posted impressive revenue numbers. Meow Mix, J.M. Smucker’s leading line of pet food, posted a jaw-dropping 10% sales bump.

These efforts should translate into respectable growth for shareholders. Over the next five years, analysts project the company’s earnings per share will grow at a mid-single-digit clip. Given SJM stock’s modest payout ratio, management could grow the dividend at an even faster rate during that time frame.

Data by YCharts

And investors may now have a rare chance to scoop up shares at a reasonable price. Over the past four years, J.M. Smucker’s stock price has gone basically nowhere. Shares have batted around in a range between $100.00 and $140.00 per share since mid-2015. That has allowed earnings to catch up with the company’s stock price.

Today, Visa (NYSE:V) trades for 11.5 times forward earnings. That’s not cheap mind you. SJM's stock has always traded for a premium multiple given the company’s dominant market position. But it’s a discount compared to peers, which trade between 13 to 16 times next year’s profits.

Company Forward P/E General Mills 16.0 Campbell Soup 15.5 Kellogg 13.0 Kraft Heinz 12.5 J.M. Smucker 11.5

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Of course, you can’t call any stock a sure thing. J.M. Smucker’s legacy brands continue to face pricing pressure from cheaper private-labels and new premium brands. Certain product categories continue to bleed market share, too. Smucker’s share of the U.S. ground-coffee market, for instance, has dropped from 42% in 2012 to 38% in 2018.

A significant portion of Smucker’s cost of goods sold also consists of raw materials. Large swings in the price of commodities like fruit, peanuts, and meat can have a big impact on profits. That presents a modest headwind for the company’s stock price.

Regardless, Smucker should soldier through. Management can pass on some portion of higher input costs to customers over time. Expansion into new product categories should offset losses in legacy brands. But it will be a bumpy road with the occasional disappointing quarter.

The Bottom Line on SJM Stock

I can’t predict how SJM's stock will perform over the next quarter or two. I suspect, though, people will still enjoy Smucker’s jam on their toast 20 or 30 years from. And those dependable cash flows should translate into a growing stream of dividends for shareholders.

That’s the benefit of investing in companies that sell the basics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.