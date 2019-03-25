Fidelity National Information Services And Worldpay - Compelling Deal

I would not dare to bet against this combination just yet given the great prospects and track record, although I fear that competition will hurt margins in the long run.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) and Worldpay (WP) more or less shocked the payment and wider banking industry as they announced a deal in which they would merge their operations, thereby creating a giant in (e-commerce) payments and financial service technologies.

While the deal looks quite rich, as Worldpay is quite a bit smaller than FIS, it is growing rapidly, and synergies look quite compelling. The deal multiples are quite rich, and while I do not expect the current fat margins to be sustained forever, I would be hesitant to bet again FIS and this combination just yet, as both have an excellent dealmaking and growth track record.

The Deal

FIS and Worldpay have reached a deal to combine their operations, with FIS being the remaining entity and shareholders of Worldpay being entitled to 0.9287 shares of FIS as well as a complementary cash payment equal to $11 per share. Shareholders of FIS will own 53% of the combined company as the deal values Worldpay at a massive $43 billion at an enterprise level, thus including net debt.

The deal is driven by overlap and synergies, as both FIS and Worldpay have complementary solutions and services which include issuer services, network and merchant services, and loyalty and fraud detection services. Both companies have been quite proactive on their own with regards to innovation, as seen in the truly impressive long-term share price performances of both companies. And in particular, Worldpay has benefited handsomely from the emergence of e-commerce and now processes over 40 billion transactions across the globe and through different platforms each year.

Both companies recognise the need for scale in a globalising world, due to the large IT investments that need to be made. Scale, greater offerings and greater reach should benefit the combined entity, which is expected to benefit from organic growth as well; seen at 6-9% through 2021. Combined synergies from a revenue and expense standpoint are pegged at $700 million a year in terms of EBITDA, quite significant of course, with a prominent share of those synergies coming from additional revenues.

Making Some Calculations

Halfway through February, FIS reported its 2018 results. The company reported revenues of $8.4 billion with organic growth coming in just above 2%. It is very profitable with adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 billion for margins of 37%, and adjusted earnings were reported at $1.7 billion.

The 332 million outstanding shares of FIS traded at $109 per share ahead of the deal for a $36.2 billion equity valuation. Including $8.2 billion in net debt, the enterprise valuation amounts to $44.4 billion.

The story for Worldpay is a bit different, as it reported its 2018 results two weeks later. The story itself is a bit complicated as Worldpay has been created through the purchase of Worldpay by Vantiv early in 2018. Revenues increased by 85% to $3.9 billion following that deal, with organic growth coming in around 10%. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion as its EBITDA margins came in as high as 49%, and adjusted earnings came in at $1.25 billion. Both numbers have kindly adjusted for some $125 million in stock-based compensation expenses, among others.

Take into account the net debt of $7.4 billion, 308 million shares outstanding, and a valuation of roughly $112 per share, the enterprise value of Worldpay comes in at around $42 billion, just a billion less than what has been reported in the press release, as this is really a 50/50 deal.

That is not really the case if we look at the pro forma business with $12.4 billion in revenues and $4.9 billion in EBITDA reported by the combined business. FIS itself is responsible for about 2/3 of revenues and 60% of EBITDA, although it is growing at a much more modest pace of course.

Absence a market reaction to the deal announcement, the combined market value comes in around $86 billion according to the calculations above. This is for a business with roughly $5 billion in EBITDA, as this number excludes $700 million in projected synergies.

I pegged the net debt at $15.6 billion ahead of the $11 per share payment for shareholders of Worldpay. That payment comes in at $3.4 billion for a pro-forma net debt load of $19 billion. With EBITDA of $5 billion, that works down to an elevated 3.8 times leverage ratio, although both businesses are very profitable, are growing their operations, and realisation of synergies alone could cut leverage ratios toward 3.3 times.

The All-Important Earnings Power

If we kindly and blindly use the adjusted earnings number of both companies, we have a business with $3 billion in adjusted earnings, although this excludes stock-based compensation of course. Since we know that $3.4 billion in net debt will be added to the combined leverage position following the cash payment to shareholders of Worldpay, we can estimate that interest expenses will increase by some $100 million, resulting in a $2.9 billion adjusted earnings number.

The total share count will rise to roughly 625 million, which results in adjusted earnings of around $4.65 per share. This compares to adjusted earnings of $5.23 per share reported by FIS in 2018; it does not take into account the synergies just yet. Assuming $700 million in synergies will contribute $550 million after incorporating taxes, realising those synergies could boost the earnings number by roughly 80 cents. This results in the accretion being relatively modest, which seems disappointing, as Worldpay is acquired at a premium valuation, and the promise of this deal is that of much greater growth.

An Important Consideration

One has to understand that mega deals in the wider payment space have taken place in the industry and in most cases both players have played an active role. FIS has acquired Metavante in a +$4 billion deal in 2009 and bought SunGard in 2015 for more than $9 billion. Worldpay acquired Mercury in 2014 for nearly $2 billion as Vantiv acquired Worldpay just a year ago for more than $10 billion. In each of these transactions, synergies have been achieved ahead of the initial plans, as the long-term share price performance of both firms shows that this strategy has been value enhancing for long-term shareholders.

Through 2021, the combination expects a healthy growth and sees sales increasing to $15 billion with EBITDA as high as $6.5-7.0 billion, creating a real profit machine.

While the lack of a positive response to the deal announcement could be explained by the relatively high purchase price for Worldpay (in relation to the sales and earnings being contributed), reality is that synergies look compelling, as Worldpay is really the growth engine in this tie-up. This could explain the lack of real reaction in the share price of FIS, yet we have to give management the benefit of the doubt given the long-term outperformance.

Trading at $110, it goes without saying that multiples are relatively elevated at 23-24 times current earnings and 20 times earnings once synergies are accounted for, while leverage ratios will shoot up quite dramatically as well.

While I appreciate the growth in the international and e-commerce payment space, one has to wonder if these very fat margins can be sustained. While names like FIS and Worldpay might be eating the lunch of the banks, one has to wonder if their lunch gets eaten by new names likes Square (NYSE:SQ) or PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) at some point as well, or at least margins will come under pressure.

To put it this way, management has certainly some credibility on the back of the great track record, yet I am in no rush to chase shares of FIS here as the deal multiples are high, and synergy estimates look ambitious. I will not rule out a compression of the very fat 40-50% EBITDA margins projected currently for the future. While I would not dare betting against the company, and I appreciate the rationale for combining operations, I am not big fan of the stock here despite a great track record.

