AOD: A Well-Diversified Closed-End Fund For Income Investors Trading At A Huge Discount

One of the best ways for income-focused investors to generate cash flow into their brokerage accounts is investing in closed-end funds. This is due to the diversity that many of these funds have in their portfolios as well as the very high distribution yields that they boast. Due to this, many of the funds on the market have been specifically tasked with the goal of generating a high level of current income for their investors. These income funds use a variety of methods to generate the income that they pass through to their investors including the sale of options, investing in dividend-paying stocks, or even relying on capital gains. One of the better dividend-focused funds in the space is the Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD).

About The Fund

This fund has something of a sullied reputation due to mistakes made by its previous management team. Prior to 2013, the fund's management made very heavy use of the dividend capture strategy, which involves purchasing a stock prior to the ex-dividend date, holding it for just long enough to collect the dividend, and then selling the securities. This strategy results in a large amount of turnover and at times the turnover for this fund exceeded 400% annually! This very high turnover would also result in high costs for the fund as one might expect due to all of the buying and selling. This serves as a large drag on returns.

A second problem with the dividend capture strategy is that a stock's price, in theory, drops by the amount of the dividend on the ex-dividend date. This comes from the dividend pricing model in which a stock's price is the present value of all of its future dividend payments. Of course, anyone that has watched the markets for any length of time will tell you that this model does not really work in practice. Even so though, the normal fluctuations of stock prices in the market would result in anyone relying solely on the dividend capture strategy to eat some capital losses due to all the buying and selling in fluctuating markets. This also serves as a tremendous drag on returns.

In 2013, the fund got a new management team and things have greatly improved since then. The team implemented a new strategy based on growth, value, special dividends, and the dividend capture strategy. The obvious reason for this is to bring more balance to the sources by which the fund generates its returns and thus greatly reduce its exposure to the potential problems of using the dividend capture strategy in isolation. We can clearly see that this goal had some success by looking at the fund's historical returns:

Source: Aberdeen Investments

As we can see here, the fund's return on net asset value greatly lagged the benchmark MSCI All-Country World Index up until about five years ago when the new management team took over. At that point, the fund's total returns improved dramatically, although in the minds of some investors the fund has still not shaken off its disappointing legacy.

The Portfolio

AOD's objective is to generate high levels of current dividend income with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. In order to accomplish this, the fund maintains an investment portfolio of common stocks from around the world. As such, we might expect to see the portfolio contain a variety of international companies and indeed that is exactly what we do see. Here are the top ten holdings in the fund:

Source: Aberdeen Investments

One thing that I immediately see here is that the fund does not have an exceptionally high weighting towards any one given asset. Indeed, the most heavily-weighted asset here, Apple (AAPL), only accounts for 1.9% of the fund's total assets and the top ten largest holdings only account for 14.0% of the overall fund. As my long-time readers know, I generally dislike seeing any individual holding account for more than 5% of a fund's assets because that is approximately the level at which a heavily-weighted asset begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk. Fortunately, we can clearly see that this does not appear to be an issue here as this portfolio appears to be very well-diversified across individual companies.

The fund's portfolio is also well-diversified across the various sectors of the global economy. We can see that quite clearly here:

Source: Aberdeen Investments

Admittedly, while I might like to see the fund's allocation to financials be slightly lower, there is no single sector with an allocation over 20%. This makes AOD's portfolio somewhat more diverse than the S&P 500 (SPY) index, which is also something that any investor should appreciate. This should also help provide owners of the fund with a certain margin of safety as problems in any individual sector of the global economy should not bring down the fund as a whole.

As we have seen across a variety of other global funds, securities from the United States usually have around a 60% weighting. The United States does not account for anywhere close to 60% of the world's GDP though so this weighting always seemed a bit high. Fortunately, AOD is somewhat more balanced in this respect.

Source: Aberdeen Investments

We can still see that the United States is home to around 53.5% of the fund's total assets but this still allows nearly half of its exposure to come from nations outside the United States. In many cases, foreign markets allow for greater dividend yields than American ones so this level of foreign exposure is quite nice for an income fund to have. It also provides its investors with a certain amount of protection against problems in any one country.

Distributions

The primary reason for investors to purchase a fund like AOD is to generate income. This makes sense as the generation of income is the primary objective of the fund. AOD currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.0575 per share per month, which works out to $0.69 per share annually. This gives the fund a current distribution yield of 8.34%.

There may be a few readers that point out that this yield is not as high as some of the other funds that I cover. While that is certainly true, its distribution is far in excess of what any of the major indices yield and when considering the diversity of the fund, I would be willing to sacrifice a little yield for the inherent protection (due to the global diversity) and the international exposure.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio, including income-generating closed-end funds. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of closed-end funds, the usual way to value them is by looking at net asset value, which is the current market value of every asset in the fund's portfolio minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's common shareholders would receive if the fund were shut down and liquidated. Ideally, investors should seek to purchase shares of a fund when they are trading at a price below net asset value as this essentially means that they are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth.

As of March 21, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), AOD had a net asset value of $9.48 per share. The fund currently trades hands at $8.27 per share, which gives the fund a discount of 12.76%. This is a fairly appealing discount and certainly represents a significant amount of value contained in the current price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is a very well-diversified closed-end fund that investors can use to generate a high level of current income. The fund has something of a sullied reputation due to mistakes made by its previous management but since that time it has been transformed into a very well-diversified global income fund that has delivered much more impressive performance. In what may be partly due to its past performance and poor reputation, the fund trades at a very appealing discount to net asset value and thus offers investors an excellent entry point presently.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.