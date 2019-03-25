Dover Motorsports: The Deep Value Case Gets A Bit More Intriguing

For years now, there's been the outline of a deep value case for Dover Motorsports (DVD). The company's namesake NASCAR track in Delaware has some value, particularly with a lucrative media deal in place until 2025. Dover also owns over 1,000 acres of land near Nashville, the site of a track which closed after the 2011 season.

It's a case I've kept an eye on going back to 2014, when Dover first reached an agreement to sell the Nashville property. But as I wrote last year, there have been just enough concerns to stay away. The original Nashville sale agreement fell through; another buyer stepped in, but then that deal was narrowed significantly. Management hasn't seemed too interested in driving shareholder value, and Dover Motorsports is controlled by owners with a much larger interest in much larger Rollins (ROL), leaving the company potentially out of sight and out of mind. As I argued last year (and before that), the downside seemed protected, but the stock seemed likely to be "dead money".

That's indeed been how it has played out:

That said, despite the chart, the story here has become incrementally stronger over time. Most notably, Dover's balance sheet has been cleaned up. Net debt of almost $20 million at the end of 2012 now is net cash of nearly $4 million. A pension, frozen in 2011, likely is fully funded or close given the YTD strength in U.S. equity markets.

With the balance sheet strengthened, the case for value from the operating track and the Nashville property looks stronger. Meanwhile, two moves elsewhere suggest Dover might be closer to finally making a move itself. This still is a story that will require extreme patience, and likely is suitable only for deep value aficionados. But it's a much more interesting story than it's been in quite a while.

The Fundamental Bull Case

Dover's results in recent years look much like those of larger NASCAR track operators International Speedway (ISCA) and Speedway Motorsports (TRK). NASCAR signed a monster ten-year media rights deal which kicked in in 2016. Track operators receive a portion of those media revenues - which stepped up dramatically in 2016 and rise ~3.5% annually for the duration of the contract.

With margins on those dollars at ~72% (Dover must pay out purses and sanctioning fees), each year, broadcasting profit dollars rise. But admissions revenues continue to fall across the space, offsetting those benefits. Dover's admissions revenue (which comes from the track's two NASCAR weekends) dropped 14.5% in 2018. On the Q2 call, management attributed the first-half weakness to a new date in May, which is earlier than the track's former, and preferred, spot in June. (May brings an increased likelihood of inclement weather, as was the case in 2018; many children in the area also remain in school.)

But admissions weakness isn't a one-time problem. In the second half, the figure still dropped 11.5%, based on numbers in Dover filings. And the multi-year trend here is clear both for Dover and its fellow operators:

NASCAR Operators' Admission Revenue, 2013 vs 2018

Operator 2013 Admissions Rev. 2018 Admissions Rev. % Change ISC $129.824M $109.602M -15.6% TRK $106.05M $78.332M -26.1% DVD $9.521M $5.694M -40.2%

Despite that pressure, profits actually have been reasonably stable. By my calculations, Adjusted EBITDA (backing out one-time items and share-based comp) actually has risen modestly over the last two years, moving from $10.3 million in 2016 to $10.8 million in 2018. Operating cash flow climbed about 2% over the two years; thanks to lower capex, free cash flow improved from $4.23 million in 2016 to nearly $6 million last year. The contribution from media rights revenue - 70% of total 2018 revenue - is enough to offset attendance weakness, while strong sponsorship sales moved 'event-related' revenue up 1.3% last year, according to the 10-K.

That broad pattern - attendance down, broadcasting up, profits flattish - has held for ISC and Speedway as well. To be sure, I still believe that collapsing TV ratings mean a step-down is coming in 2026, one reason I've been a long-time and vocal bear on both ISCA and TRK. But until then, the media contract means Dover should be able to keep free cash flow in the current $6M a year range. Capex was guided to just $600K next year on the Q4 conference call. Improvements to the garage will cost potentially "several million dollars" in either 2019 or 2020, but that aside major projects should be finished. (Dover has removed and renovated track seating in recent years.) Even with that garage project, it's not tough to project something like $35 million in free cash flow from 2019-2025. That's roughly half of the current enterprise value of $69 million.

Nashville

There's a case to be made that the operating business supports that entire enterprise value. DVD trades at about 6.6x EBITDA (again, by my numbers) and ~14x 2018 adjusted EPS of $0.14 (which excludes a gain on sale). TRK is at 6x EBITDA and ~13x the midpoint of 2019 EPS guidance, even after a sharp recent plunge to a seven-year low. (ISC has a pending buyout offer from NASCAR which affects its share price; more on that offer later.)

I'm not quite ready to make that case; 11x free cash flow isn't a good price if that cash flow falls off the table in year 8, and I still believe that to be the case. But there is still real value in the operating business - and real value in the company's acreage in Nashville. Dover originally agreed to sell the entire property in 2014; when that deal finally fell through, it made a similar deal with privately held Panattoni in 2016. That deal would be renegotiated, however: Panattoni wound up acquiring just 147 of nearly 1,400 acres for nearly $5 million. The developer has options controlling another 225 acres at varying prices that average roughly $55,000 per acre. Dover has over 1,000 unencumbered acres remaining as well.

What that acreage is worth is up for debate. Dover carries its remaining acreage at $23.6 million. That seems potentially low, valuing the unencumbered property at about $11K an acre - after it sold property for three times as much, and gave options at prices ~5x higher. But there's a long-running catch here. As part of the development of the original Nashville track, Wilson County issued revenue bonds to be funded by sales and incremental property taxes from the facility. Some $14.4 million of those bonds remain outstanding - and potentially Dover's liability if those taxes don't arrive. The company has had to contribute $1M+ a year ($1.052 million in 2018) - and will have to do so through 2029 without shifting that liability to a purchaser.

Dover still carries that obligation on its balance sheet at just $2.384 million, however. The net value of Nashville on the balance sheet, then, is about $21.2 million - which still seems a touch high. Panattoni backed out of a deal to buy the property for $27 million - and assume those bonds. $5 million worth of that land has been sold - meaning it's unlikely that Panattoni, at least, sees the rest of the land worth $21 million, net. And it doesn't appear another buyer is on the horizon: Dover wrote in the 10-K that "we do not believe it is probable that the remaining property will be sold within the next twelve months."

That said, there is value here even net of the worst-case scenario with the revenue bonds. Should Panattoni exercise all its options - and it's building a 700,000 square foot facility on its acquired land - that alone would pay off nearly all of the revenue bonds, leaving ~1,000 acres with close to zero liability.

Even valuing Nashville at $10-$15 million net of the bonds, the case for limited downside becomes more clear. Free cash flow through 2025, again, should be $30-$35 million. Even if Dover had to close the track in 2026 (which is unlikely, even with a weaker TV deal), those 770 acres just north of downtown Dover have value. It's not tough to get to $60 million or so in a reasonably negative scenario, where Nashville doesn't get sold for years (and does sell at a discount to carrying value) and operating profits at the track fall off a cliff. That's about $1.70 a share - still the "dead money" problem, admittedly, and still negative returns (note that the nearly 4% dividend yield is included in the $30-$35 million, since it's funded by free cash flow). But an option exercise or two by Panattoni or a way to get the revenue bond liability off the balance sheet suggests ~flat value, or even upside. Meanwhile, the possibility of a long-awaited catalyst looks higher than it has in some time.

Two Moves

Again, one long-running reason for skepticism here is that Dover Motorsports almost feels like an orphan. The controlling shareholders haven't shown much interest in the company since an aborted attempt to re-combine the company with Dover Downs Entertainment (DDE), from which DVD split back in 2002. DVD's CEO, Denis McGlyn, and CFO, Timothy Horne, both work for DDE as well and are paid by both companies - which seemed to give management, too, little incentive to make a move or sell the company.

Dover, of course, seems a logical acquisition target for ISC or Speedway - but that's been the case for years. And those larger peers know it: Speedway's former CEO (and current chairman) Bruton Smith reportedly told Dover management in 2007 that "there are only two buyers for your company...you don't have a choice but to sell to us." The mere fact that DVD has remained public over the past decade-plus suggested that either ISC and Speedway weren't willing to pay a reasonable price - or that Dover's leadership was content to keep the status quo (or not motivated properly to do otherwise).

Two recent developments suggest that stalemate could end, however. The first is the pending merger of Dover Downs with Twin River Worldwide Holdings. According to a proxy filed last month, it was Dover Downs that reached out to prospective partners about a combination back in August 2016. That alone would seem to suggest that the controlling shareholders - and the management - of Dover Motorsports are more open to a tie-up themselves.

The second is the aforementioned bid by NASCAR for International Speedway. To be sure, the NASCAR-ISC deal (if it goes through) doesn't suggest that NASCAR is then going to buy TRK and DVD. The France family owns NASCAR and controls ISC through a dual-class structure (though it also owns ~40% of total shares outstanding). An ISC under NASCAR control might not necessarily be more amenable to paying a premium for Dover.

But given the apparent intransigence of ISC and Speedway over the past several years, any change doesn't hurt. And the deal more broadly shows that the France family is doubling down on NASCAR, instead of trying to diversify away from a potentially declining business.

It also means that NASCAR will have a big problem if it wants to take a date (and the lucrative media rights revenue) away from Dover. The Ferko lawsuit established a precedent that NASCAR's cross-ownership of ISC prevented the company from moving a race without buying the track. In that context, Dover's accelerated declines - and full NASCAR ownership of ISC - both might be good news. At some point, NASCAR might want to move a race (or two) out of Delaware - and it likely would have to buy Dover to do so. (Worth noting: in 2015, NASCAR locked in its existing tracks through 2020. Changes likely are coming in 2021.)

To be sure, this logic existed before the NASCAR bid for ISC. (The Ferko lawsuit was settled in 2004.) And if that bid suggested industry-wide consolidation on the horizon, TRK wouldn't be trading at a seven-year low. But given a decade-plus of stasis - and a decade-plus of questions as to why Dover Motorsports, which runs two weekends a year, was public at all - any movement in the industry could be good news. And the fact that the same managers - including McGlyn, who is 72 years old - looked to get DDE off the market suggests at least some potential openness toward doing the same with DVD.

Valuation

It's difficult to pin down a valuation for DVD at this point. An investor's opinion of the new media rights deal significantly affects the value of the operating business, and represents a real risk. 2025 broadcasting revenue should be in the range of $41 million; cut 25% off that figure and free cash flow goes to zero.

An acquirer, whether NASCAR, ISC, or TRK, may see that valuation very differently, however, between savings on corporate costs and the possibility of moving one (or both) races elsewhere. (It would seem likely that an industry acquirer might actually shut the track; at one race a year, it does not appear that the track would be able to cover its costs.)

At the same time, however, Dover still has limited leverage when dealing with ISC or Speedway. There's not going to be a bidding war, and it's highly unlikely that Dover is going to announce a takeout at $3+ some time this year.

But there's a path here. Further sales in Nashville can bring in cash. Movement in the industry and with Dover's sister company could shake loose a buyout offer. And, in the meantime, $2 looks reasonably close to a floor on the stock, with a nearly 4% dividend yield along the way.

It's a play only for very patient investors, and it's not a risk-free trade. NASCAR's weakness remains an issue, and attendance declines can at some point swamp even the growing broadcast revenue. But downside is reasonably protected - and upside might finally be on the way. The risk/reward does look favorable; the difficult question is how long those rewards will take, and how big they might be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.