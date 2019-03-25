Linde Plc: Performance Review And Way Forward

Thesis

Linde Plc (LIN) emerged as a global industrial gases leader after the merger of its two subsidiaries Linde AG, and Praxair. LIN's revenues are largely derived from its four major geographical segments, however, a small proportion of revenues is also attributable to the Surface Technologies business.

In this article, I will highlight the operational status of LIN post-merger and will elaborate on the consolidated 5-year performance of this industrial gases giant. This analysis reveals that FY 2018 has been the year of change for LIN, wherein the company has shown significant growth in terms of revenues, operating profits, net income, earnings and dividends. Moreover, the company has also witnessed a massive increase in its asset base. Although there has been a Y/Y increase in debt, however, the debt to equity ratio has actually declined.

This article will also highlight the impact of the merger on LIN's business, going forward. This includes the achievement of significant synergies that are likely to improve LIN's earnings profile. Moreover, the merged company has obtained a competitive advantage in the industry with stronger margins that are unmatched by its competitors. Finally, LIN's management is confident of the future growth of the company, and this is reflected through the share buyback program announced by management, that will be executed over the next three years. In my view, these factors indicate that LIN promises a suitable mix of growth and income investment.

The operational status of Linde post-merger

On 18th March 2019, the company has filed its annual report (Form 10-K) for the year ended 31st December 2018. LIN is formed through the merger of two companies namely Linde AG and Praxair. As a condition to acquire approval for the merger from the authorities, LIN agreed with the US FTC (read: Federal Trade Commission) that both its subsidiaries (Linde AG and Praxair) would conduct their operations separately as independent, ongoing, and economically viable separate business units. This would imply that LIN's operational performance during FY 2018 effectively reflects the consolidated performance of its two merged subsidiaries. However, these restrictions have been lifted effective March 01, 2019. During FY 2019, LIN will report the first year of its combined operations carried out under the name of Linde Plc.

LIN's performance review and way forward

The ~$90 BB merger between Linde AG and Praxair have made LIN the global leader in industrial gases. The company's FY 2019 performance would be measured against a few key geographic segments (Figure-2) and LIN's Surface Technologies business. It may be noted that LIN's Surface Technologies business accounted for ~5% of the FY 2018 revenues, while the remaining 95% was attributable to the combined revenues from both Linde AG and Praxair.

It would be appropriate to consider LIN's five-year consolidated performance (based on the consolidated operating results of its subsidiaries) to see how LIN would go for business growth during FY 2019 and beyond. Have a look at Figure-3 that summarizes the operational results.

Compared with previous years, FY 2018 reflected positive momentum in the company's top-line revenues and bottom line earnings. The revenues have largely been on an uptrend since FY 2015. However, FY 2018 saw a significant increase in revenues, Y/Y. Similarly, the earnings have grown by more than 3x during FY 2018; again, on a Y/Y basis. There's also been a massive increase in the asset base from ~$20.4 BB in 2017 to ~$93.4 BB in 2018. Since the market cap is ~$92.56 BB (lower than the reported assets at the end of FY 2018), I believe that LIN is trading at an attractive valuation. The company has consistently increased its cash dividends during the last 5-years, with its dividends growing at a CAGR of ~19% during that period.

On the contrary, LIN has also increased its debt from ~$9 BB in FY 2017 to ~$15.3 BB in FY 2018. On the surface, this might look a problem. However, the reality is that LIN has actually reduced its debt to equity ratio (Figure-4).

Finally, the company's EPS has witnessed a major surge during the year. As seen in Figure-3, the EPS (diluted) increased from $4.32 in FY 2017 to $12.79 in FY 2018. In my view, this was primarily due to higher operating margins (~35.2%) during 2018, compared with 2017 (~21.4%). Going forward, the merger would result in annual synergies of ~$1.2 BB that would reflect positively on the margins, and would also support LIN's earnings profile. The synergies would result from the expansion of LIN's business across a geographically diversified and balanced product portfolio. Moreover, access to a wider infrastructure and diverse customer base would enable LIN to achieve economies of scale, and deliver operational efficiencies.

Now let's have a quick look at LIN's segment-wise performance during FY 2018 (Figure-5). This analysis reveals that on a Y/Y basis, LIN has witnessed strong growth in both revenues and operating profits in the North American and Asian regions, and also witnessed growth in its Surface Technologies business. However, the Asian region's performance is unparalleled, and in my view, this segment promises significant business growth in future, without compromising on the margins.

LIN's strong competitive position

The Linde-Praxair merger would also enable LIN to strengthen its competitive position since the merged entity will outpace the France-based industrial gases giant, Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF) in terms of revenues. During 2017, Air Liquide's revenues amounted to ~€ 20.35 BB (or ~$ 22.8 BB). In contrast, LIN's pro forma revenues during the current year are expected to be ~$ 27 BB. Improvement in revenues combined with a stronger margins profile would place LIN on a superior competitive position over AIQUF. As seen in Figure-6, LIN has superior operating and EBIT margins than AIQUF, and this justifies the price differential between the two companies (Figure-7).

An experienced management team would steer the new company in the right direction

Finally, the new management of both companies will jointly contribute to the growth of the new company. The chairman and CEO of Praxair, Mr. Steve Angel would become the CEO of LIN. The chairman of the supervisory board of Linde AG, Professor Dr. Wolfgang Reitzle would assume the role of LIN's chairman. In my view, since the top management of both companies has significant representation in the management of the new company, therefore LIN stands to benefit from the combined experiences of the management of both companies.

Share buyback program promotes management confidence

In January 2019, LIN announced its plans to buyback ~$6 BB of shares. The program which is scheduled between May 2019 and February 2021 would result in the company buying back ~15% of its outstanding shares. In my view, this indicates that management is confident of the growth opportunity in its business. The buyback program would also provide the existing shareholders with the opportunity for price appreciation because buy-side pressures would reflect positively on the share prices in the short term. In the long-term, this would mean that per-share earnings and dividends would increase; so that would be a plus for the long-term investor.

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that LIN has shown growth, from top-line revenues to bottom-line earnings. The merger has polished the growth outlook of the company in terms of an experienced management team that would steer the company in the right direction, business synergies that would lower the costs and improve earnings, and achievement of competitive advantage through access to a wider customer base. The company's ~$6 BB share buyback program would also yield short-term and long-term benefits for the shareholders.

