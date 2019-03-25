Nvidia Could Be Poised For A Significant Breakout

Nvidia (NVDA) shares have come a long way in recent weeks with the stock rising sharply. Now the technical charts suggest that the shares may still have further to climb, perhaps to $198.

The last time I wrote on Nvidia was on February 11 before the company’s quarterly results, Nvidia's Bulls May Be Too Optimistic. Despite the company reporting weaker than expected forward guidance, as I believe it would happen, it matters not. The stock still rose, embarrassing me and my prior assessment that the equity would fall to around $104. The stock increased even higher after the company announced it acquire Mellanox (MLNX)

Technical Break Out Coming

Now the stock is trying to break out and rise back to $198. The stock is floating around a significant level of technical resistance at $178. Should the stock break out and rise above that level of resistance it may very well lead in the shares refilling the technical gap, sending the stock back to $198. The stock has already tried on one occasion to break out and at this point has not been successful.

The stock's relative strength index is increasing, and it would suggest that the long-term trend in the stock is still higher.

However, the improving technical chart does not mean that everything for Nvidia is fine and dandy. Typically, once a technical gap is filled a stock resumes its previous trend, which in this case is lower.

Buying Mellanox

Nvidia spent nearly $7 billion to buy Mellanox, not a cheap deal for Nvidia. That comes to roughly five times analyst revenue estimates for Mellanox of $1.382 billion in 2020. Nvidia will use the cash on its balance sheet to complete the acquisition, leaving the company with very little cash on hand. The depleted cash reserve could result in the company needing to issue debt in future quarters, should the company's recent struggles continue or grow worse.

A Lower Margin Business

Nvidia has seen declining operating margins in recent quarters which has dropped from roughly 40% in April 2018 to only 13% in January. Additionally, Mellanox has also been a lower operating margin business than Nvidia. Mellanox has seen its operating margin rise to around 15% in its most recent quarter from just 2% at the start of 2018.

The big question is if the Mellanox deal will help or hurt Nvidia’s margins in future quarters, and how much it will help to boost Nvidia's profits. One could image that bring on a lower margin business may not be productive to boosting operating income, and could actually hold back future earnings growth.

Should the stock fail to break out at $178, it could result in the stock giving back all of its recent gains and falling back to $150. For example, should the market's recent decline on March 22 continue the hot semiconductor sector may continue to drop. Additionally, if a trade deal with the US and China fall apart it could also weigh on Nvidia and the sector.

For now, the momentum seems to suggest the stock continues to rally, at least for the short-term.

