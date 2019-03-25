An M&A Strategy That Builds Competitive Advantage And Outperforms

A hypothetical portfolio of stocks with lots of small, bolt-on deals outperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years.

This sensible M&A strategy contrasts with the tendency for companies to go for big, transformative deals that destroy value.

Normally, I avoid companies involved in heavy M&A activity for a reason: it does not work.

This truth is borne out by study after study that all show that mergers and acquisitions tend to destroy shareholder value. Whether due to culture clashes, integration troubles, or good old-fashioned overpaying, the elusive 'synergies' promised by management usually never materialize. But there is an acquisition method that does work. Although few companies master the "bolt-on" or "tuck-in" strategy, over time it can create enormous competitive advantages.

The Wrong Way

This is the method that does not work. The five-step playbook for the 'transformative' acquisition looks something like this:

Company A experiences a slowdown in growth. Management seeks a large, transformative acquisition to quickly reignite growth. A major deal is consummated with Company B amid great enthusiasm and fanfare. Company A soon realizes the deal was a mistake. Company A divests all or part of Company B at a substantial loss to shareholders.

The experience of Campbell Soup (CPB), which bought Bolthouse Farms and Garden Fresh in a play on fresh foods, provides a recent case study. The 150-year-old Campbell initially believed that the trendy new division would offset declines in its core soup and packaged goods business. With little experience managing fresh foods, though, the company struggled to integrate the subsidiaries, which quickly began losing money. Last year, Campbell wrote off nearly $1 billion related to the acquisitions. The company is now seeking buyers for the division just six years after starting it. Meanwhile, Campbell's stock is down nearly 50 percent from its 2016 peak.

Other times, a conglomerate amasses so many disparate businesses that the entire enterprise becomes too unwieldy to manage. The ailing General Electric (GE) fell victim to this lack of discipline. With interests in energy, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, finance, and entertainment, the company's executives could not grasp the inner workings of an increasingly complex GE.

The Right Way

Unlike splashy deals or pointless empire-building, the typical bolt-on acquisition is small in size and engaged in the same exact business as the acquiring company. This strategy is often observed in highly fragmented industries where several large players consolidate the field by buying up many smaller competitors. Although one deal does not move the needle much, over time a company can acquire significant market share and build a competitive advantage.

Before I wrote this piece, I constructed a hypothetical portfolio of a dozen public companies where rolling up smaller competitors is a large part of the growth strategy. Over the last five years, this basket of stocks (excluding Turning Point Brands (TPB) which went public in 2016) returned 17% compounded annually, compared to 8.6% for an S&P 500 index.

The names listed here cross a wide range of industries, some of them extremely idiosyncratic. Peter Lynch fans may recognize Service Corporation International (SCI), a favorite of the famed investor during the 1980s. SCI began as a small chain of family funeral homes and cemeteries run by Robert Waltrip. Over several decades, the company acquired thousands of funeral homes and hundreds of cemeteries, growing into the largest death care firm in the world.

Risks

On one hand, the bolt-on approach spreads risk over many deals, minimizing the impact if a single acquisition goes sour. At the same time, though, heavy M&A activity provides many opportunities for fraud. Serial acquirers also often run up a lot of debt.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals, now known as Bausch Health (BHC), grew by acquiring small drugmakers, cutting costs and research staff, and jacking up prices. In order to fund its buying binge, Valeant borrowed $30 billion. The strategy apparently worked for many years, vaulting Valeant to the pinnacle of Wall Street's favor. However, the company imploded in 2015 following numerous scandals and controversies over its price gouging and accounting practices.

No investing strategy is foolproof, and investors still must perform proper due diligence. The failure stories underscore the importance of the esoteric concept of 'integrity' that is frequently bandied about. One must ensure that a management team is capable of executing bolt-on deals competently and ethically.

Rewards

For investors who can spot companies successfully employing this strategy, the rewards are rich. During the 1990s, Willis Johnson took his salvage vehicle auctioneer Copart (CPRT) from four locations in California to a 40 percent market share throughout the U.S. The company expanded by buying out rivals and folding their operations into the Copart system. The approach compounded earnings rapidly. A $10,000 investment in Copart's 1994 IPO would be worth over $920,000 today.

Of the companies I list here, several are still early in their growth period. Turning Point Brands is an $875 million company with interests throughout the 'Other Tobacco' space, which includes moist snuff, chewing tobacco, and vapor/e-cigarette products. Other Tobacco remains highly fragmented, and expansion through bolt-on acquisition is a major part of TPB's growth strategy.

The stock has been on a tear lately and the P/E ratio is considerably higher now than just a few months ago, but with such a volatile price, investors may eventually get another bite at the apple at a lower multiple.

Another company on the list is Clarus Corporation (CLAR), a holding company for several outdoor brands including Black Diamond mountain climbing equipment and Gregory backpacks. With a market cap of $347 million, the company is off most radar screens.

For the few investors who follow the company, a major selling point is the ownership. In 2010, businessman Warren Kanders and several partners took control of Clarus's corporate predecessor with the intention of using it as an acquisition vehicle. Kanders previously did this with Armor Holdings, a police/defense products company that expanded through bolt-on acquisition. Under Kanders, Armor Holdings investors enjoyed a monster 49 percent CAGR over 12 years before being bought out by BAE Systems.

Final Thoughts

When employed correctly, the bolt-on strategy clearly produces superior returns over time. This approach to acquisitions contrasts with the big, splashy deals that often consume value rather than create it. Although the Valeant case provides a cautionary tale of the roll-up strategy gone awry, investors can minimize the chances of a blowup by avoiding companies with questionable morals.

A few of the companies that I name in the hypothetical Bolt-On Portfolio still merit consideration, especially if the price comes down. Readers that come across other similar companies should take a close look. When the right opportunity arises, investors can ride the wave for a very long time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPRT, TPB, CLAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.