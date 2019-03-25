Can You Win With Portola Pharmaceutical Options?

I will begin by saying I generally write exclusively on conservative investments, usually bank stocks. There is a reason for this as I know almost nothing about Biotech stocks. I have traded a few and would guess I am significantly down overall, most notably with put options I bought betting that Provenge (Dendreon) would not be approved. It was approved in 2010, making all my puts worthless, but then Dendreon went bankrupt a couple of years later because they could not make money off the drug. Too little too late for me though. After that, I swore off Biotech.

In 2013 I was diagnosed with a condition known as paroxysmal (intermittent) afib. To make a long story short, at some point the medicine will quit working and I will need an ablation, not a particularly life threatening procedure but one for which I will be on blood thinners for at least six weeks. It was during my research of blood thinners that I discovered PTLA, for this company was working on a reversal agent (Andexxa, since approved by the FDA) for the new generation of blood thinners (rivaroxaban and apixaban).

Since learning of this company several years ago I have bought and sold and used covered calls several times with limited success (up about 4%). I am currently long 600 shares of PTLA but that's mostly because I have become familiar with their product and I might personally benefit from it. The future numbers look good but I'm certainly not a biotech analyst so please do your own due diligence before buying. My discussion today will describe what I have done with PTLA options and present the strategy in a way that can be used with any stock with similar characteristics.

I have noticed that PTLA generally goes up or down dependent on FDA decisions and/or earnings announcements. When one of these events occurs, the price will accelerate up or down (depending on the news) for a couple of days and then settle into a range until the next event occurs. This happened on March 1 when PTLA had a positive earnings surprise; the stock increased $4.71 in a single day, from $30.01 to $34.72, and then settled into the $32-33 range over the next couple of weeks. Looking at the company calendar, I don't see another event until the next earning announcement in June. Thus, I would expect the company to hover in the $30-35 range until then.

Armed with this expectation, what can I do? I came up with the following two strategies:

The first strategy, which I actually used, is to sell the $30 Put and the $35 Call in equal quantities. On March 11, I sold five April 18 $30 Put Options and five April 18 $35 Call options for total proceeds of $1,075. As long as the price stays between $30 and $35 I will pocket the entire amount. Per the table below, money is to be made as long as the price stays between $28 and $37.

Profit or Loss for Each PTLA Price Point (Equal Puts and Calls)

PTLA Price Proceeds # of Puts # of Calls Put Value Call Value P/L $25 $1,075.00 5 5 -$2,500.00 $0.00 -$1,425.00 $26 $1,075.00 5 5 -$2,000.00 $0.00 -$925.00 $27 $1,075.00 5 5 -$1,500.00 $0.00 -$425.00 $28 $1,075.00 5 5 -$1,000.00 $0.00 $75.00 $29 $1,075.00 5 5 -$500.00 $0.00 $575.00 $30 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 $0.00 $1,075.00 $31 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 $0.00 $1,075.00 $32 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 $0.00 $1,075.00 $33 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 $0.00 $1,075.00 $34 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 $0.00 $1,075.00 $35 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 $0.00 $1,075.00 $36 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 -$500.00 $575.00 $37 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 -$1,000.00 $75.00 $38 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 -$1,500.00 -$425.00 $39 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 -$2,000.00 -$925.00 $40 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 -$2,500.00 -$1,425.00

In theory the potential loss is limitless but I have set up stop loss orders to keep it from being outrageous. The table below details the current stop loss figures I have set with Fidelity. I move them every day or two so that they are a dollar or so away from the current price.

Using Stop Losses to Minimize the Risk

Option No Date Strike Sell Price Total Rcvd Current Price Stop Loss Value at Stop Loss Put 5 18-Apr 30 $0.97 $485.00 $0.70 $1.70 -$850.00 Call 5 18-Apr 35 $1.18 $590.00 $0.73 $1.75 -$875.00

The following table shows the performance of the strategy assuming we can get out at the stop loss point, and also assuming we don't have a whipsaw month so that both the put and call are stopped out. As you can see, the time decay of the options has put me in a position to make money even with a big swing in one direction (but not both).

Profit or Loss Using Stop Losses (Equal Puts and Calls)

PTLA Price Proceeds # of Puts # of Calls Put Value Call Value P/L $25 $1,075.00 5 5 -$850.00 $0.00 $225.00 $26 $1,075.00 5 5 -$850.00 $0.00 $225.00 $27 $1,075.00 5 5 -$850.00 $0.00 $225.00 $28 $1,075.00 5 5 -$850.00 $0.00 $225.00 $29 $1,075.00 5 5 -$850.00 $0.00 $225.00 $30 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 $0.00 $1,075.00 $31 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 $0.00 $1,075.00 $32 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 $0.00 $1,075.00 $33 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 $0.00 $1,075.00 $34 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 $0.00 $1,075.00 $35 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 $0.00 $1,075.00 $36 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 -$875.00 $200.00 $37 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 -$875.00 $200.00 $38 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 -$875.00 $200.00 $39 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 -$875.00 $200.00 $40 $1,075.00 5 5 $0.00 -$875.00 $200.00

And, worst case, if they both stop out I've lost $650, not too bad for all this entertainment.

Using a second strategy you would sell the $30 Put and the $35 Call in different quantities dependent on the current price ratio. For example, PTLA closed down 5% to around $32 on Friday. Thus, if we are completely neutral on the stock, it is more likely to drop $2 (which would cause us to lose money on the puts) than to rise $3 (which would then cause a loss in the calls). So we can take the price differential between the two strike prices and sell 3 calls for every 2 puts. If I were to do this I would go with the May options as there has been quite a bit of decay on the April offerings. Two May $30 Puts at $1.60 each will net us $320 while three May $35 Calls at $1.55 will give $465 for a total of $785. This allocation will give us more protection on the downside and less on the upside, whereas the profit and loss from the first strategy was perfectly symmetrical. This P/L is shown in the table below.

Profit or Loss for Each PTLA Price Point (Ratio of Puts and Calls)

PTLA Price Proceeds # of Puts # of Calls Put Value Call Value P/L $25 $785.00 2 3 -$1,000.00 $0.00 -$215.00 $26 $785.00 2 3 -$800.00 $0.00 -$15.00 $27 $785.00 2 3 -$600.00 $0.00 $185.00 $28 $785.00 2 3 -$400.00 $0.00 $385.00 $29 $785.00 2 3 -$200.00 $0.00 $585.00 $30 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 $0.00 $785.00 $31 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 $0.00 $785.00 $32 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 $0.00 $785.00 $33 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 $0.00 $785.00 $34 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 $0.00 $785.00 $35 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 $0.00 $785.00 $36 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 -$300.00 $485.00 $37 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 -$600.00 $185.00 $38 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 -$900.00 -$115.00 $39 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 -$1,200.00 -$415.00 $40 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 -$1,500.00 -$715.00

Furthermore, if we set our stop losses around $2 from the current price (let's say $3.60 each for ease of calculations), our maximum loss on the Put would be $720 and the Call would be $1080. Then the P/L would look like the following.

Profit or Loss Using Stop Losses (Ratio of Puts and Calls)

PTLA Price Proceeds # of Puts # of Calls Put Value Call Value P/L $25 $785.00 2 3 -$720.00 $0.00 $65.00 $26 $785.00 2 3 -$720.00 $0.00 $65.00 $27 $785.00 2 3 -$600.00 $0.00 $185.00 $28 $785.00 2 3 -$400.00 $0.00 $385.00 $29 $785.00 2 3 -$200.00 $0.00 $585.00 $30 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 $0.00 $785.00 $31 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 $0.00 $785.00 $32 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 $0.00 $785.00 $33 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 $0.00 $785.00 $34 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 $0.00 $785.00 $35 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 $0.00 $785.00 $36 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 -$300.00 $485.00 $37 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 -$600.00 $185.00 $38 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 -$900.00 -$115.00 $39 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 -$1,080.00 -$295.00 $40 $785.00 2 3 $0.00 -$1,080.00 -$295.00

So a price of $38 would be needed to lose money unless we have a wild swing where the Put and Call are both stopped out. If this occurs, we are out about $1000, although I would probably be adjusting my stop loss along the way so it should be less.

I am using small sums because I am semi-retired and play options only as a hobby. Obviously, you could make a more substantial bet. I realize these strategies are neither original nor extraordinary, but they are practical examples of how options may be used in a given circumstance. And, as I have stated before, this strategy can be used with any stock that you think will be range bound for a few periods.

There are dangers to this. An overall market disaster will pull almost all stocks down with it, much like we saw yesterday. By the same token, a large increase will pull stocks up, although usually not to the same degree as in a large decline. And, of course, there's always the danger of an unexpected surprise (side effects, manufacturing issues, etc.) being unearthed in a morning newspaper article. Finally, you could see the above mentioned whipsaw effect, in which both your put and call stop losses are reached.

I confess I am completely out of my swim lane and will go back to the boring world of thinly traded banks. But I do think option trading can be interesting and wanted to get this out there to anyone interested. If this works out, I expect to do the same thing with the May options once the April ones expire.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own 600 shares of PTLA, against which I have written six April $35 Covered Calls. I also sold 5 April $30 Put Options and 5 April $35 Call Options as detailed in the article.