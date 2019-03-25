Can You Win With Portola Pharmaceutical Options?

I will begin by saying I generally write exclusively on conservative investments, usually bank stocks. There is a reason for this as I know almost nothing about Biotech stocks. I have traded a few and would guess I am significantly down overall, most notably with put options I bought betting that Provenge (Dendreon) would not be approved. It was approved in 2010, making all my puts worthless, but then Dendreon went bankrupt a couple of years later because they could not make money off the drug. Too little too late for me though. After that, I swore off Biotech.
In 2013 I was diagnosed with a condition known as paroxysmal (intermittent) afib. To make a long story short, at some point the medicine will quit working and I will need an ablation, not a particularly life threatening procedure but one for which I will be on blood thinners for at least six weeks. It was during my research of blood thinners that I discovered PTLA, for this company was working on a reversal agent (Andexxa, since approved by the FDA) for the new generation of blood thinners (rivaroxaban and apixaban).
Since learning of this company several years ago I have bought and sold and used covered calls several times with limited success (up about 4%). I am currently long 600 shares of PTLA but that's mostly because I have become familiar with their product and I might personally benefit from it. The future numbers look good but I'm certainly not a biotech analyst so please do your own due diligence before buying. My discussion today will describe what I have done with PTLA options and present the strategy in a way that can be used with any stock with similar characteristics.
I have noticed that PTLA generally goes up or down dependent on FDA decisions and/or earnings announcements. When one of these events occurs, the price will accelerate up or down (depending on the news) for a couple of days and then settle into a range until the next event occurs. This happened on March 1 when PTLA had a positive earnings surprise; the stock increased $4.71 in a single day, from $30.01 to $34.72, and then settled into the $32-33 range over the next couple of weeks. Looking at the company calendar, I don't see another event until the next earning announcement in June. Thus, I would expect the company to hover in the $30-35 range until then.
Armed with this expectation, what can I do? I came up with the following two strategies:
The first strategy, which I actually used, is to sell the $30 Put and the $35 Call in equal quantities. On March 11, I sold five April 18 $30 Put Options and five April 18 $35 Call options for total proceeds of $1,075. As long as the price stays between $30 and $35 I will pocket the entire amount. Per the table below, money is to be made as long as the price stays between $28 and $37.
Profit or Loss for Each PTLA Price Point (Equal Puts and Calls)
|
PTLA Price
|
Proceeds
|
# of Puts
|
# of Calls
|
Put Value
|
Call Value
|
P/L
|
$25
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
-$2,500.00
|
$0.00
|
-$1,425.00
|
$26
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
-$2,000.00
|
$0.00
|
-$925.00
|
$27
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
-$1,500.00
|
$0.00
|
-$425.00
|
$28
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
-$1,000.00
|
$0.00
|
$75.00
|
$29
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
-$500.00
|
$0.00
|
$575.00
|
$30
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$1,075.00
|
$31
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$1,075.00
|
$32
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$1,075.00
|
$33
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$1,075.00
|
$34
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$1,075.00
|
$35
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$1,075.00
|
$36
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
-$500.00
|
$575.00
|
$37
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
-$1,000.00
|
$75.00
|
$38
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
-$1,500.00
|
-$425.00
|
$39
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
-$2,000.00
|
-$925.00
|
$40
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
-$2,500.00
|
-$1,425.00
In theory the potential loss is limitless but I have set up stop loss orders to keep it from being outrageous. The table below details the current stop loss figures I have set with Fidelity. I move them every day or two so that they are a dollar or so away from the current price.
Using Stop Losses to Minimize the Risk
|
Option
|
No
|
Date
|
Strike
|
Sell Price
|
Total Rcvd
|
Current Price
|
Stop Loss
|
Value at Stop Loss
|
Put
|
5
|
18-Apr
|
30
|
$0.97
|
$485.00
|
$0.70
|
$1.70
|
-$850.00
|
Call
|
5
|
18-Apr
|
35
|
$1.18
|
$590.00
|
$0.73
|
$1.75
|
-$875.00
The following table shows the performance of the strategy assuming we can get out at the stop loss point, and also assuming we don't have a whipsaw month so that both the put and call are stopped out. As you can see, the time decay of the options has put me in a position to make money even with a big swing in one direction (but not both).
Profit or Loss Using Stop Losses (Equal Puts and Calls)
|
PTLA Price
|
Proceeds
|
# of Puts
|
# of Calls
|
Put Value
|
Call Value
|
P/L
|
$25
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
-$850.00
|
$0.00
|
$225.00
|
$26
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
-$850.00
|
$0.00
|
$225.00
|
$27
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
-$850.00
|
$0.00
|
$225.00
|
$28
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
-$850.00
|
$0.00
|
$225.00
|
$29
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
-$850.00
|
$0.00
|
$225.00
|
$30
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$1,075.00
|
$31
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$1,075.00
|
$32
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$1,075.00
|
$33
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$1,075.00
|
$34
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$1,075.00
|
$35
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$1,075.00
|
$36
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
-$875.00
|
$200.00
|
$37
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
-$875.00
|
$200.00
|
$38
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
-$875.00
|
$200.00
|
$39
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
-$875.00
|
$200.00
|
$40
|
$1,075.00
|
5
|
5
|
$0.00
|
-$875.00
|
$200.00
And, worst case, if they both stop out I've lost $650, not too bad for all this entertainment.
Using a second strategy you would sell the $30 Put and the $35 Call in different quantities dependent on the current price ratio. For example, PTLA closed down 5% to around $32 on Friday. Thus, if we are completely neutral on the stock, it is more likely to drop $2 (which would cause us to lose money on the puts) than to rise $3 (which would then cause a loss in the calls). So we can take the price differential between the two strike prices and sell 3 calls for every 2 puts. If I were to do this I would go with the May options as there has been quite a bit of decay on the April offerings. Two May $30 Puts at $1.60 each will net us $320 while three May $35 Calls at $1.55 will give $465 for a total of $785. This allocation will give us more protection on the downside and less on the upside, whereas the profit and loss from the first strategy was perfectly symmetrical. This P/L is shown in the table below.
Profit or Loss for Each PTLA Price Point (Ratio of Puts and Calls)
|
PTLA Price
|
Proceeds
|
# of Puts
|
# of Calls
|
Put Value
|
Call Value
|
P/L
|
$25
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
-$1,000.00
|
$0.00
|
-$215.00
|
$26
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
-$800.00
|
$0.00
|
-$15.00
|
$27
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
-$600.00
|
$0.00
|
$185.00
|
$28
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
-$400.00
|
$0.00
|
$385.00
|
$29
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
-$200.00
|
$0.00
|
$585.00
|
$30
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$785.00
|
$31
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$785.00
|
$32
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$785.00
|
$33
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$785.00
|
$34
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$785.00
|
$35
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$785.00
|
$36
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
-$300.00
|
$485.00
|
$37
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
-$600.00
|
$185.00
|
$38
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
-$900.00
|
-$115.00
|
$39
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
-$1,200.00
|
-$415.00
|
$40
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
-$1,500.00
|
-$715.00
Furthermore, if we set our stop losses around $2 from the current price (let's say $3.60 each for ease of calculations), our maximum loss on the Put would be $720 and the Call would be $1080. Then the P/L would look like the following.
Profit or Loss Using Stop Losses (Ratio of Puts and Calls)
|
PTLA Price
|
Proceeds
|
# of Puts
|
# of Calls
|
Put Value
|
Call Value
|
P/L
|
$25
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
-$720.00
|
$0.00
|
$65.00
|
$26
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
-$720.00
|
$0.00
|
$65.00
|
$27
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
-$600.00
|
$0.00
|
$185.00
|
$28
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
-$400.00
|
$0.00
|
$385.00
|
$29
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
-$200.00
|
$0.00
|
$585.00
|
$30
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$785.00
|
$31
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$785.00
|
$32
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$785.00
|
$33
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$785.00
|
$34
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$785.00
|
$35
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
$0.00
|
$785.00
|
$36
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
-$300.00
|
$485.00
|
$37
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
-$600.00
|
$185.00
|
$38
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
-$900.00
|
-$115.00
|
$39
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
-$1,080.00
|
-$295.00
|
$40
|
$785.00
|
2
|
3
|
$0.00
|
-$1,080.00
|
-$295.00
So a price of $38 would be needed to lose money unless we have a wild swing where the Put and Call are both stopped out. If this occurs, we are out about $1000, although I would probably be adjusting my stop loss along the way so it should be less.
I am using small sums because I am semi-retired and play options only as a hobby. Obviously, you could make a more substantial bet. I realize these strategies are neither original nor extraordinary, but they are practical examples of how options may be used in a given circumstance. And, as I have stated before, this strategy can be used with any stock that you think will be range bound for a few periods.
There are dangers to this. An overall market disaster will pull almost all stocks down with it, much like we saw yesterday. By the same token, a large increase will pull stocks up, although usually not to the same degree as in a large decline. And, of course, there's always the danger of an unexpected surprise (side effects, manufacturing issues, etc.) being unearthed in a morning newspaper article. Finally, you could see the above mentioned whipsaw effect, in which both your put and call stop losses are reached.
I confess I am completely out of my swim lane and will go back to the boring world of thinly traded banks. But I do think option trading can be interesting and wanted to get this out there to anyone interested. If this works out, I expect to do the same thing with the May options once the April ones expire.
