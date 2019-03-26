Tencent's Earnings, Alibaba's Recent Developments

Tencent has seemingly been making things difficult for ByteDance. I detail the recent tussles following its lawsuit in May last year claiming one yuan in compensation.

In this week's issue of Chinese Internet Weekly, I will elaborate on the recent developments at Alibaba Group (BABA) as requested by several readers. In dissecting the Q4 2018 earnings of Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), I will also highlight the petty fights between Tencent and Bytedance.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the top constituents of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) (CQQQ) (FXI) to be more relevant to the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for an overview and convenient reference in the subsequent sections. From a quick glance, readers can easily notice the wild movements of a number of constituents last week, which will be interesting to discuss. Note that there are substantial changes in the top holdings of KWEB, and I discussed the topic in a prior issue of Chinese Internet Weekly.

Tencent Q4 2018 Results Were Dismal - Will 2019 Overcome Challenges?

When this issue is published, readers may have already read many reports and articles on Tencent's Q4 2018 results which were announced Thursday morning US time. Hence, I do not wish to reiterate the same financial numbers here again. Nevertheless, I would like to offer my views on the quarter and outlook.

While the media have a field day reporting the 32 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in the quarterly net profit, longer-term shareholders should take comfort that the owner of the WeChat messaging app still managed to achieve a 10% increase on the same metric on a full-year basis. This is despite the social media giant that relies heavily on gaming revenue suffering from a halt in games approval in its key market, China, from May last year. Regulators had canceled the license for its “Monster Hunter: World” game just days after its launch in August, sending an unmistakable signal of the government determination towards eliminating "undesirable content" and game addiction. One of the major problems from kids spending too much time on games is the high myopia rate among the youths.

Fortunately for Tencent shareholders, game approvals have resumed late last year. For NetEase (NTES) and Tencent specifically, they have between themselves three titles approved. Even with approvals coming slowly, and rumors floating that the Chinese gaming regulator had suspended new submissions as they are overwhelmed, we can be sure that Tencent is able to monetize every new approval to its potential. In the second-half of the year, the subsequent comps should start to improve as we lapse the period when the company was starved of income from new games.

Source: NetEase newly approved game FortCraft

Source: Tencent QQ (wallpaper of Tencent's newly approved game, Seeking Deity)

The fast rising increase in operating expenses, particularly driven by its ramping up of video, film, and TV production, could cause some concerns over whether the company is getting sucked into a competition with the free-reeling video-streamer iQIYI (IQ), Alibaba Youku Tudou, and other broadcasting providers. However, investors should note that Tencent has superior capability in securing advertisers to spend on its platforms. Online advertising revenue in FY2018 jumped 44 percent YoY over FY2017. With more in-house contents, advertising revenue would follow. Subsequently, it can also rely on subscriptions to bring in additional revenues.

Source: Tencent Holdings 4Q 2018 earnings calls slide

Why Is Tencent Being Petty Towards Bytedance?

It was recently reported by Red Pulse that Beijing-based ByteDance Technology's Tik Tok removed contents from Tencent's two most popular games, Honor of Kings and PUBG: Battlefield following the gaming titan's explicit request. Consequently, Tencent reiterated its assertion that the streaming rights for both games belonged exclusively to itself and its associated partners. Supposedly, the matter came to light after Chinese netizens complained of their failure to obtain search results for the two games on the widely used short-video app Tik Tok.

In January, Douyin, the Chinese version of Tik Tok, issued an announcement (contents in Chinese) confirming that the failure by new users to register for accounts via their WeChat app was not due to their internal system faults and suggested that the problem lies with WeChat. The latter is the ubiquitous multi-functions messaging app of Tencent.

The issue came hot on the heels of a ban by WeChat on another ByteDance app, Duoshan. The latter is a then-newly launched video-based messaging app that enables users to share videos that disappear after a short period akin to SnapChat's (SNAP) Stories. WeChat claimed it was obliged to block the URL for downloading Duoshan following “hazardous content complaints from users”.

Altercations between the two media giants are not new. In May last year, Tencent sued ByteDance and an affiliated company for defamation. Interestingly, the former filed a lawsuit seeking only a token compensation of one yuan (around 15 US cents). The defensive move by Tencent came after ByteDance accused it of using “its dominant market position to eliminate competition”. The trigger was the blocking of several Douyin videos on Tencent Video platform.

The duo's competitive journey is reminiscent of Facebook (FB) and SnapChat. Facebook's suite of apps have features that seemed to take ideas from SnapChat. Similarly, Tencent has been coming up with apps that have features pioneered by ByteDance. TianTian KuaiBao is Tencent's answer to ByteDance's Jinri Toutiao (not to be confused with Qutoutiao (QTT)`). Tencent's micro-video app Weishi challenges ByteDance's Douyin, Xigua, and Huoshan for eyeballs.

Given that ByteDance remains unlisted, retail investors would do well to monitor the tussle and determine whether Tencent will emerge victorious in the catfight. The battle between the two has become more intense with ByteDance, backed by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY)(OTCPK:SFTBF), proving to be a formidable rival. Tik Tok has just passed 1 billion downloads globally and purportedly has over 200 million daily active users and more than 400 million monthly active users. Could all these petty altercations suggest Tencent is acknowledging ByteDance as a formidable challenger?

What's Alibaba Up To Recently?

A reader remarked to me that I haven't been writing about Alibaba in depth for a while. As such, in this week's Chinese Internet Weekly, I will highlight several key developments by Alibaba that I deem to be reflective of the internet titan's ambition and future direction.

For sure, Alibaba is a behemoth and it's up to something big everyday. In the U.S. early this month, it announced its most significant partnership in the country - a tie-up with Office Depot Inc. (ODP). The collaboration enables Alibaba to tap onto the latter's 10 million U.S. business customers and its 1,800-strong sales force, with next-day delivery. Alibaba brings to the table its global network of over 150,000 suppliers, and capabilities that provide small-and-medium businesses (SMBs) with a range of tools and services to grow their businesses.

If the initial launch is deemed successful, the pair intends to develop "faster, more transparent and cost-effective" cross-border distribution and fulfillment to U.S. SMBs. There are also plans to enable U.S. SMBs to list their wares on Alibaba.com. The share price of Office Depot skyrocketed pre-market opening on the day of the announcement signaling the excitement from the market on the developments. Although enthusiasm on the deal died down before the day was over, shareholders of both companies should be encouraged that the duo could unlock more potential as they learn from the partnership. While it's hard to move the needle for giant Alibaba, Office Depot helping the former "open sesame" to the U.S. market could be instrumental to sustain its growth.

A deal with fintech firm Kabbage to facilitate the lending process to U.S. SMBs was seemingly under the radar, with no mention of it on Seeking Alpha. Under a scheme called Pay Later, Alibaba will allow Kabbage to provide a $150,000 credit line to SMBs on its platform without the typical 48-hour approval period. Kabbage is understood to be assessing credit risks through leveraging big data and machine learning technology. Perhaps it wasn't coincidence that Kabbage is also backed by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY)(OTCPK:SFTBF).

Across the Atlantic, Alibaba is doubling down its efforts on building its cloud business, bringing its fight with Amazon's (AMZN) AWZ to Europe. Its second and third European cloud-computing centers started operations in October last year. Alibaba is apparently hoping to take advantage of the desire by companies seeking multiple cloud providers for risk-mitigation and avoiding over-reliance on any single supplier.

Given the rising Sinophobia in the western world, Alibaba might find it more challenging to find a foothold in Europe. However, an analyst from market research firm Forrester believes there's potential for European companies to utilize Alibaba Cloud for non-sensitive data. That should be a sufficiently large business for significant growth.

Back to its home base in China, analysts are anticipating a revenue boost from a pending monetization of Alibaba's newsfeed. Its non-core business developments, however, are less clear cut on the positives. Alibaba's recent increase in its stake in CICC, an investment bank, was deemed "wasteful" by The Wall Street Journal's Jacky Wong.

The journalist reckoned that the less than 5 percent ownership in CICC hardly provides Alibaba with any leverage over the management of the bank, especially given that its arch-rival Tencent already held a similar sized investment in CICC for two years. Instead of a mutually damaging "arms race", Alibaba should evaluate if returning cash to shareholders make better sense.

In its ongoing quest to improve delivery standards, Alibaba appears to be back on the track of acquiring stakes in logistics companies. Two weeks ago, it acquired a 49 percent stake in Deyin Investment, an investment vehicle holding 29.9 percent ownership of STO Express, for RMB4.66 billion (USD693 million). The deal accords Alibaba with an effective ownership of 14 percent of STO Express.

As for Alibaba's fintech arm, Ant Financial, it was reportedly seeking an IPO on the new Science Technology Innovation Board (a Nasdaq-style high-tech board I highlighted last week). However, a company spokesman from Ant Financial said it currently has "no timetable for an IPO", according to Technode.

On a side note, I would like to draw attention to a Singles' Day promotional video that Alibaba made featuring its founder Jack Ma. In the video, Jack Ma readily accepted a challenge to take on five different jobs in his e-commerce company within 24 hours. He pitted against an employee specialized in his/her role and, no prizes for guessing correctly, the challenge failed utterly.

Jack Ma Takes the 11.11 Challenge

While entertaining to watch, the company is ostensibly sending the message that Alibaba is not just about Jack Ma but hundreds and thousands of highly qualified employees make the company tick every day. The timing of the clip suggests that it was made to address concerns of an over-reliance of its media-friendly founder. Shareholders need assurance Alibaba is more than Jack Ma, especially following the steep share price plunge at JD.com (JD) after its founder, Richard Liu, was embroiled in a rape accusation last year.

Sell-side analysts similarly need the company to do more before they get the confidence to raise their price targets on Alibaba, something they have not done substantially since around the middle of last year. Previously, Wall Street would scramble to revise their price targets up in response to spikes in Alibaba' share price. Despite a sharp rebound that began in late December, the consensus price target on Alibaba has barely budged.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, FB, NTES, TCEHY, JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

