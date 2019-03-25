Pinnacle Bancshares: Consistent Growth And Returns

Patient investors willing to hold the thinly traded shares over the long term should be well rewarded through good management and incremental growth.

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCPK:PCLB) is a small community bank with seven branches serving the region around and to the northwest of Birmingham, Alabama. Pinnacle has a number of intriguing attributes. The current valuation is quite modest with the company trading slightly below book value and just under 10 times forward projected annual earnings per share. The valuation is, in part, a reflection of the company’s relative lack of liquidity – at right around a $25 million market capitalization with just over a million shares outstanding it’s one of the smallest community banks in which we have a position. In addition, with the company’s recent 72% increase in the indicated annual dividend after years of stability, the dividend yield is a decent 3.0% while the payout ratio is still a conservative 30%.

The company’s valuation has always been modest and will likely remain so in the future, but the consistency of that valuation over time in view of incremental growth in book value and earnings nonetheless provides a basis for future returns. It’s worth noting the company’s history of consistent financial returns since the housing crisis has yielded a compound average annual return for shareholders (including dividends) exceeding 12% over the last decade (and closer to 15% including dividends) while experiencing little of the volatility shown by other financial institutions. The historical return is not in the class of recent technology giants but is nonetheless remarkable for what is, for all intents and purposes, a comparatively boring community bank.

Pinnacle is not for every investor – the small size and lack of consistent liquidity make it inappropriate for investors unable to commit to the long term. However, for those willing and able to commit to the long term, Pinnacle Bancshares offers the opportunity for consistently compelling returns in the range of 11%-12% per annum including dividends for the long-term through incremental growth.

Geographic Market

Pinnacle serves the Birmingham, Alabama, region running from the metropolitan area northwest roughly along the I-22 corridor towards Memphis.

The company’s geographic area is not marked by significant population growth – the city of Birmingham has been losing population since the 1970s while Jefferson and Walker counties – which run northwest from Birmingham in the I-22 corridor – have experienced largely stagnant populations for the last few decades. In contrast, most of the population growth in the Birmingham metropolitan area has been to the south and east of the city, opposite the region served by Pinnacle.

In this respect, the company’s market region is not especially compelling from an organic growth standpoint. The relative lack of growth in its core markets is somewhat reflected, as noted below, in the composition of the company’s interest earning assets which are unusually concentrated in investment securities rather than loans, reflecting the relative dearth of opportunities in the market.

Deposit Base

Pinnacle’s deposit base is not especially remarkable for a small community bank with the exception that certificates of deposit represent a comparatively low percentage of total deposits while non-interest bearing deposits comprise a somewhat above average proportion, as reflected in the following table:

Pinnacle’s deposit focus is primarily on transactional accounts with demand deposits and money market accounts, which tend to have lower yields, comprising nearly three quarters of total deposits. The bank’s deposit base is therefore not the least expensive in the community banking sector but weighted towards less sensitivity to changes in interest rates.

Investment and Loan Portfolios

Pinnacle’s interest earning assets portfolio is marked by a heavy concentration in investment securities relative to loans. Indeed, 47.5% of the interest earning asset portfolio is comprised of investment securities while the company’s loan-to-deposit ratio is an unusually low 53.7%. The concentration in investment securities versus loans reflects the challenging nature of the company’s core markets.

The maturity and repricing distribution of the company’s investment securities is reflected in the following table:

The company’s investment securities portfolio is heavily weighted towards the long end of the maturity and repricing schedule with nearly than 80% maturing or repricing more than five years in the future.

The extended maturity and repricing schedule is not offset by the schedule of the company’s loan portfolio although the loan distribution is somewhat less skewed, as reflected in the following table:

The bifurcated nature of the company’s loan maturity and repricing schedule is due to the company’s distribution of loans with nearly a quarter in residential lending (which tends to the longer end of the maturity and repricing schedule) and commercial and commercial real estate loans which fall on either side of the schedule, as reflected in the following table:

The consolidated portfolio is slightly more balanced with nearly half of interest earning assets maturing or repricing with the next five years:

In a rising interest rate environment, this is not exactly an ideal distribution. However, there are a couple countervailing factors which mitigate the potential risk of this distribution – the composition of the company’s deposits and the recent indications by the Federal Reserve that increases (or at least any sustained increases) to the benchmark interest rate may not be in the offing this year.

Sensitivity

Indeed, these factors are not apparent in the following presentation of the company’s maturities and repricing gap which suggests a rather persistent gap through at least the next three years:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

However, despite the apparent repricing gap, Pinnacle has reported modestly increased net interest margin in recent years. The reason for this discrepancy is, in our view, related to the equally important mismatch in the type of repricing which can occur between assets and liabilities, that is, although the company has a large repricing gap in terms of the assets and liabilities being repriced, there is an offsetting gap in the rate at which the assets and liabilities reprice. In the deposits section, we noted the company’s large deposit concentration in interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts (versus certificates of deposit), deposit types which have recently been less sensitive to increases in interest rates than certificates of deposit and other funding sources. The slower (and incrementally less expensive) repricing of interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts has so far offset the repricing gap between assets and liabilities, allowing the company to benefit modestly from rising interest rates.

The recent flattening of the yield curve does not bode especially well for interest rate sensitive banks in general, but institutions with less interest rate sensitivity should be able to manage challenges related to the flattening yield curve. We’re not convinced that the company will be able to continue increasing the net interest margin, but given management’s prior ability to maintain consistent returns, we’re reasonably confident that the company will not be as exposed to these changes as many other institutions. In the meantime, the company should benefit from ongoing incremental growth in deposits and equity.

Asset Quality

Pinnacle’s asset quality has been exceptional for the last several years although the company continues to hold a robust 1.5% of outstanding loans in its allowance for loan losses. Loan charge-offs have been less than $100,000 in each of the last three years (versus $1.5 million in the allowance) and should remain low well into the future. The company is amply reserved against an economic downturn.

Valuation

The positive attributes indicated above can be purchased in the market for a modest valuation slightly less than book value and at only ten times trailing annual earnings. The company’s valuation ratios have been very consistent over time, as reflected in the following table:

In the above table, it’s worth noting that the share price at the end of the year was impacted by the general downdraft in markets and has since rebounded to $25.00 per share – precisely in line with the company’s historical valuation trends.

We project forward earnings growth will slow somewhat based on the prospect of a flattening yield curve and few changes to benchmark rates for the year. However, incremental growth from ongoing growth in deposits and retained earnings will allow the company to continue to boost earnings and, thus, the share price presuming valuation metrics remain consistent.

Pinnacle is, generally speaking, appropriately valued at the current market price although the company’s valuation metrics remain modest relative to peers in the community banking sector.

Liquidity

Pinnacle is not by any measure a very liquid bank although our experience is that larger blocks of shares (that is, blocks of at least 1,000 shares) do come available periodically in the market. A 1,000 share block represents nearly a tenth of a percent ownership in the company given the current outstanding share count of just over 1,000,000.

Stillwell Group

Finally, it’s worth noting that Pinnacle was within the last few years a subject of attention by Stillwell Group and its associated funds. Stillwell Group, broadly speaking, is an activist oriented investment fund largely focused on financial companies including community banks. The group typically works to acquire a significant share ownership in an institution believed to be undervalued (typically between 5% and 15%) and subsequently pushes management to enhance shareholder value. The effort can take multiple forms although Stillwell often encourages the sale of smaller community banks as a pathway towards enhancing valuation, sometimes seeking board seats in the process. The ongoing odyssey with respect to Wayne Savings Bankshares (WAYN) is a good example of Stillwell’s approach.

In the case of Pinnacle, after acquiring some 10% of the company’s shares (which in itself is not a small feat given the small public float) in 2014, Stillwell eventually sold its shares directly to the company in a share repurchase in late 2016. The experience did little to enhance shareholder value in the transactional sense while the company continued building on its core business. The sale of the shares to the company suggests to us that Pinnacle is not interested in selling the bank.

Conclusion

Pinnacle Bancshares is not the most remarkable community bank from an operating perspective. The company’s asset/liability gap is not immaterial although the company’s deposit composition offsets a good portion of this exposure. The low growth geographic region does not support significant growth in the loan portfolio although the company would likely experience an acceleration in earnings were the company able to redeploy the investment securities portfolio into generally higher yielding loans. However, the company has shown a notable resilience over the last several years which can be attributed to unusually strong management operating in a challenging region and has thus been able to generate consistent growth in earnings and book value over time. The result is an impressively positive outcome for shareholders who certainly can’t complain about the company’s record of strong compound annual returns.

A portion of the company’s returns to shareholders over the last decade being attributable to mild multiple expansion, we don’t believe the company’s forward compound annual returns will approach the 14% returns, including dividends, experienced in the recent past. Instead, the company falls solidly into the category of modestly valued community banks which should be able to growth their business - and thus their share price - incrementally over time. We do see the opportunity for the company to provide compound annual returns, including dividends, in the 11%-12% range. In the context of a secure 3% dividend yield, long term investors should be rewarded for their patience.

In summary, while Pinnacle Bancshares is not appropriate for investors unable to accept limited liquidity, for long-term holders Pinnacle Bancshares represents an opportunity to achieve potentially consistent long-term returns in a strong and stable community bank.

