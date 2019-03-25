Camping World: Expectations For 2019 And Beyond

However, there are signs that 2018 could be a one-off year and growth could return in 2019.

After a delay due to immaterial accounting issues, Camping World Holdings (CWH) released its Q4-2018 results. To put it nicely, it was not pretty. Key metrics that most investors watch either disappointed and/or showed negative growth. The accounting issue alone is a little bit of a downer because it adds noise. But the real ugliness comes from the operating trends that showed fundamental weakness in demand for CWH's products.

However, there are signs that CWH is likely to stop disappointing in 2019 (and beyond). I believe the issues that CWH faced in 2018 are likely temporary. Therefore, I see a future where its operating metrics rebound and results stop disappointing. That should push the stock higher as valuation is appealing and the stock is trading near all-time lows.

Full-year 2018 key findings & trends

For the full-year 2018, total revenue went up by +12% due to a combination of organic and inorganic growth. However, profits and margins went down as higher revenue was more than offset by higher expenses. In fact, the rise in expenses (mainly SG&A) led to 20% lower Adjusted EBITDA for the year. Higher revenues that don’t produce higher profits aren't exactly what investors want to see from CWH, which is generally viewed as a growth company. 2018 was the first year that CWH reports a decline in Adj. EBITDA since going public. Not great. What happened?

CWH (and the RV industry) took a double hit throughout the second half of 2018 when demand began to soften, and supply ticked up rapidly. RV dealers appeared to be a bit oversupplied, with too many RVs on their lots. Maybe a bit of overconfidence led to dealers carrying higher levels of inventory. The result was margin contraction due to price cuts, incentives, and concessions to get a sale done. The whole industry suffered this, and CWH was no exception, even though it managed inventory quite well.

While it was truly disappointing to see the company end 2018 with lower profits than 2017, Q4 was not the first time that it disappointed expectations.

Throughout most of 2018, the company had been disappointing the market with results that were short of expectations. In its Q1-2018 earnings call, CWH guided for Adj. EBITDA of $431M to $441M. Everyone was happy. The stock was trading in the mid to high $30s.

Three months later in its Q2-2018 earnings call, results disappointed. Guidance was reduced (by $61M) to the $370M-380M range. It maintained that outlook in Q3. But by the time it reported Q4, results fell short of management’s own outlook again. It reported Adj. EBITDA of $313M, which is 28% below the target communicated in Q1, and 16% short of the updated Q2 guidance. The stock is now trading in the teens. Another proof Mr. Market doesn’t like to be disappointed.

In addition to poor profitability, accounting issues also muddied up results, causing comparability issues and probably damaging investors’ perception. This accounting error appears to be immaterial as it hit the balance sheet by reducing ~$19M of shareholders’ equity (only ~$0.2 per share) and reducing reported revenues by ~$5M. Relatively small amounts. Despite the immateriality, it was another disappointment. Who likes financial statements with errors? I’ve never met anyone who does.

More thorough disclosures are needed to fully understand the impact of accounting changes to Adj. EBITDA. But based on management’s guidance for 2019, there seems to be an impact. For the full-year 2018, EBITDA was lowered by ~$10M, apparently due to the accounting adjustments to revenue. There was a similar (but slightly lower) adjustment to Adj. EBITDA in 2017. Those adjustments are still relatively small and not nearly as impactful as the nearly $120M of Adjusted EBITDA expectations that failed to materialize throughout 2018.

Looking forward to 2019 and beyond

CWH's guidance for 2019 was set materially lower than previous years. Adj. EBITDA guidance is in the $320M-340M range. Compared to the reported $312M in 2018, it implies a mere 6% growth from a 48% net store expansion (measured in store units). The chart below should help visualize this.

Investors were expecting higher growth rate out of such a large store expansion (consensus estimates were in the ~$400M neighborhood for 2019 before seeing 2019 guidance). CWH opened 74 new stores in 2018, but doesn’t expect to generate much growth out of them. What’s going on?

Here’s my theory. Recall a video where Marcus Lemonis (CEO of CWH) admitted to having made “rookie mistakes” in communicating the Gander Outdoors strategy. In such video, Marcus Lemonis said that communication to the public market was one of the “biggest learning curves”. He emphasized how different it is to communicate as a public company compared to being private.

As I noted earlier in the article, last year was characterized by CWH disappointing Mr. Market, constantly over-promising and under-delivering. But looking at the growth implied by the new 2019 guidance, and the large store growth that CWH undertook in 2018, I am tempted to conclude that the disappointing pattern is over. The company seems to be learning that the market likes upside surprises. It may have set up a low bar in order to under-promise and over-deliver.

As a result, if the demand environment remains stable (no recession), 2019 could be a year of beat and guidance raises, instead of misses and subsequent cuts. That alone could be enough to get the stock going in the right direction again. Additionally, it should also help with the perception and its surprise history.

Despite a relatively poor 2018, CWH has a pretty strong track record of driving strong revenue and profit growth out of new stores. The store expansion (mostly via Gander Outdoors) was a move for CWH to penetrate many markets without a strong presence, or any presence at all. New stores should be generating higher profits as the selling season (Q2 and Q3) begins, store traffic increases, and people feel the urge to go buy some RVs. After all, consumer confidence remains high and unemployment is low, which probably would push consumers to make discretionary purchases of all kinds, including RVs.

The improved communication, store growth and track record, the reset of expectations (and stock price), and strong consumer confidence make me optimistic about the stock going into the 2019 selling season. In addition, a valuation of ~6.3x on Fwd. EV/EBITDA guidance looks quite attractive.

Investor conclusions

While CWH had a bad 2018, profitability could turn around over the next few years, possibly as soon as 2019. That sets up the stock for a rebound towards the $20s (or maybe even $30s) levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.