Macro Market Review And ETF Map

Macro Market Review

The macro field is back in the focus with the surge in the bond market and threat of the inverted yield curve following the FOMC meeting and later the bleak data out of Europe. This is clearly the catalyst of the recent stock market decline and surge in volatility while at critical technical junction - which will also transpire to the FX and commodity market sentiment. We will take a look at these asset classes from the short-term to mid-term macro view and the ones that are potential market movers.

Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF | NYSEARCA (NYSE:UUP)

There was a brief sell-off in the US dollar following the these events and expectation of a bearish trend, however this did not materialize as it is all about the relative valuations - the yield spread differential amplified by the massive carry trades in favor of the US dollar, which at this point is likely to widen given the recent economic data out of Europe and in part due to the safe haven status of the US dollar. The weekly cycle Chart - 1 below of the US dollar is most likely to stay in the narrow 25 to 26 range for the time being, which is confirmed by the flattening cycle indicator, while the 26 resistance many were expecting to be penetrated is strong due to overextended money-flows and diverging relative strength.

CHART 1 - Invesco DB USD Middle Bullish ETF (NYSE:UUP) (Courtesy of TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim)

Last Row Indicators - Mid-term cycle (red line negative, green line positive), Long-term cycle (red histogram negative, green histogram positive).

Trading with the tide - the yield differential

If the technical factors and price patterns are the waves, then the yield differential is the tide - especially important and relevant for longer trades or exposures. When combining the current events and technical factors within the favorable yield spread, as of today all the trades with the differential yield of >1% seem appealing (first six currency pairs from the left on the Chart - 2 below).

Chart 2 -Yields ordered by currency pair and trade. (Courtesy of Forexop)

The new currency hedge

Historically the currency hedge of choice was the Swiss Franc, however that role given the shift in the macro and currency landscape, has been taken by the Japanese yen. If you look at the purple line on the Chart - 3 below, buying the yen against the US dollar was a very correlated hedge against the drop in the S&P 500. One of the issues with this hedge is that yen is a yield differential sell against the US dollar, which takes away to a certain extent the profitability of this hedge. One solution is to buy the yen against a natural yield differential sell - and the best one in these market conditions is the Swiss Franc. Yes, the old hedge currency has the new role of the yield differential sell against the yen hedge. If you now look again on Chart - 3 below at the purple line USD/JPY and compare it against the light blue line CHF/JPY, you will see that both are correlated and function as a hedge against the drop in the S&P 500, however overall one year return on the USD/JPY sell was 4.28% (4.28% loss), while the for the USD/CHF was -0.89% (0.89% profit).

CHART 3 - SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF | NYSEARCA (NYSE:SPY) - Candlesticks, US dollar/Japanese yen (USD/JPY) - Purple Line, Swiss Franc/Japanese yen (CHF/JPY) - Light Blue Line (Courtesy of TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim)

STOCKS

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF | NYSEARCA (NYSE:SPY)

We discussed then the triple strong resistance of 280 from the last quarter of 2018 that was never broken, and the question now is how strong or relevant this support is given the disconnect between then and now due to the extreme Fed-driven events. The 280 resistance was briefly breached few weeks ago until last week's violent reversal that clearly signals the end of the bullish move from the mid December lows to the recent highs. In addition to the mentioned 280 resistance, this is evident if we transpose the daily and weekly cycles, where the daily cycle is indicating overextended money-flows and slightly diverging relative strength, while more importantly the weekly cycle is indicating reversal of both money-flows (institutional and speculative) since the highs of early 2018 and has since been diverging on a bearish track.

Resulting from the prior analysis are the price and time targets below:

The strongest and probable yield target is the Fibonacci 50.0% support at 259 that coincides with the strong double support from November-December period and the probable time target is the Fibonacci 38.2% and 50% time targets on 4/23/2019 and 5/11/2019 (red square area below on chart - 4).

Intermediate price target is the Fibonacci 23.6% support at 273 and the probable time targets is the Fibonacci 23.6% time target at 4/09/2019 (light red square are below on Chart - 4).

CHART 4 & 5 - SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF | NYSEARCA (NYSE:SPY) Daily & Weekly Cycle (Courtesy of TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim)

Last Row Indicators - Mid-term cycle (red line negative, green line positive), Long-term cycle (red histogram negative, green histogram positive).

BONDS

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF | NASDAQ (NASDAQ:IEF)

The latest surge in the Bond market following the slew of events and economic data last week was somewhat predicted as a set-up signaled by the technical factors and price patterns. The bottom has been developing since early January confirmed by the diverging relative strength, consolidating money-flows and cyclical reversal; which resulted in a first leg of a bullish pattern making the last week move a beginning of the second leg of the bullish pattern. If we add to that the combination of recent surging momentum and money-flows, with absence of any significant events or economic data that can confront this move, then we can assume continuation of the bullish trend. Yield and time targets are defined in the section below under the 10-year Yield Spread Price and Time targets.

Chart 6 - iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF | NASDAQ (NASDAQ:IEF) (Courtesy of TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim)

Last Row Indicators - Mid-term cycle (red line negative, green line positive), Long-term cycle (red histogram negative, green histogram positive).

10-year Treasury yield price and time targets

Following our 10-year note analysis, let's take a look at the 10-year yield chart for price and time targets. The bull trend-bullish trendline from mid 2016 was broken in late 2018, making an assumption that late 2018 high is a beginning of a new bearish trends.

The strongest and probable yield target is the Fibonacci 61.8% support at 2.67% yield that coincides with the strong mid 2017 yield support and the probable time target is the Fibonacci 38.2% and 50% time targets on 8/18/2019 11/23/2019 (red and dark red square area).

Intermediate price target is the Fibonacci 50% support at 2.29 % yield and the probable time targets is the Fibonacci 23.6% time target at 4/20/2019 (light red square are).

Chart 7 - 10-year Treasury Yield (Courtesy of TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim)

10-year Treasury constant maturity minus 2-year Treasury constant maturity

The debate around the long-term to short-term yield spread inversion (10-year to 2-year as the most cited) as recession predictor (light gray area on the Chart - 8 below) goes on and is already happening, because as you can see form the yield duration spread on the Chart - 9 below, inversion has already happened between the mid-term duration (5-year and 7-year) and the short-term durations (under 2-year). In our view it is not important which yield spread is inverted or even the inversion itself, the fact that we are in the gray area is sufficient. So let's take a look what the technicals are signaling - as just another layer of analysis. The current falling yield spread pattern and recent downward acceleration is indicating that this is a stronger and/or longer cycle that the prior falling yield spread cycles, meaning that the yield spread might not just overshoot without hesitation the 0 inversion point and the April 2000 low of -0.46, but it might go much deeper to uncharted levels - somewhere in the vicinity of the early 1980's range -1.75 to -2.00. The Elliot Cycle and Fibonacci price targets are yielding similar results: First price target at around inversion point of 0, and second price target at around the early 1980's levels of -1.75.

CHART 8 - 10-year Treasury Constant Maturity minus 2-year Treasury Constant Maturity (Courtesy of TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim)

Chart 9 - US Yield Curve (Courtesy of Bondsupermart)

ETF Map

TABLE 1 - ETF's (all with weekly expiration) Scorecard (Courtesy of Clarendon Global)

Sentiment, Technical and Money-flow scores: 5 (green) - Most Positive, 1 (red) - Most Negative

