Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Knocked Back By The FDA's Rejection Of Zynquista

The FDA has rejected Zynquista for Type 1 diabetes, and neither Sanofi nor Lexicon offered any insight as to the FDA's objections or the next steps in the process.

Once again the FDA has shown that when it comes to new therapies for diabetes, particularly Type 1 diabetes, the agency believes in an abundance (perhaps an overabundance) of caution. To that point, Sanofi (SNY) and Lexicon (LXRX) announced on Friday March 22 that the FDA rejected the drug application for Zynquista, Lexicon’s SGLT-1/2 inhibitor for Type 1 diabetes.

Given the 50/50 split on the AdComm vote and that aforementioned precautionary principle that has long dominated the agency’s approach to diabetes, I had estimated the odds of approval at only slightly better than 50/50 and I cannot say that the rejection was a surprise. What makes evaluating the path forward more challenging, though, is the lack of information coming from the companies regarding the details of the CRL and the path forward from here.

With this rejection, and some modified expectations for what Zynquista could do in the market long term, I’ve lowered my fair value to around $10.50. Although there’s still some value here, I can’t call this low-hanging fruit for reasons I’ll go into a little later.

A Not-So-Unexpected Rejection

That the FDA rejected the application to market Zynquista in the U.S. is not so surprising, but neither Sanofi nor Lexicon offered any meaningful follow-on information. Although Lexicon held a conference call Friday afternoon, it was more to provide an illusion of transparency, as management repeatedly refused to answer any questions asking for details about the rejection or the next steps with the FDA. I will acknowledge, though, that Lexicon’s hands were tied here – Sanofi controls the application process, as per the companies’ commercialization agreement, and the details therefore really aren’t/weren’t Lexicon’s to share.

That said, I’m going to pull out my soapbox here for a second. I find it unacceptable that publicly-traded biotech and pharmaceutical companies are allowed to hide CRLs (and other FDA communications) from their investors. We investors are not bystanders, spectators, or common rabble; we’re supposed to be the actual owners of the business, and I believe that should entitle us all to more transparency regarding these thesis-changing events. Yes, some companies do disclose more information, and yes, I’m sure there are a small number of cases where there are valid competitive or privacy reasons to withhold information, but I believe those are far and away the exception (and if the competitive position is so weak that the details of a CRL would undermine it, perhaps that’s something for management to address, no?).

So, what do we know about the CRL? Practically nothing.

It is possible that this is what I would call a “procedural” CRL and that the agency only wants more detailed information on the risk management/mitigation strategy; something that could be done in a few months and then lead to a straightforward resubmission and approval. Were that the case, I would like to think that Sanofi would have been more forthcoming with that information as a way of mitigating some of the disappointment (though to be fair, the impact of this rejection to Sanofi is much smaller than to Lexicon).

While this is speculation on my part, I think the more probable outcome is that the FDA demanded some sort of evidence (a trial) that the proposed risk management strategy would in fact lead to more acceptable (lower) levels of diabetic ketoacidosis. The ethics of running such a trial in a traditional controlled study would be questionable, but I could see how an open-label trial of a DKA reduction strategy could be done ethically … though such a study could well require at least six months (if not 12 months) of active monitoring.

As is usually the case, the companies will be meeting with the FDA to discuss the CRL and the path forward. I suspect that we won’t hear all that much until there’s a new path/plan in place, so it could be several months before Lexicon investors have any clarity on what’s going on with the Type 1 Zynquista indication in the U.S..

Adjusting The Model Further

I have decided to drop the odds of approval for Zynquista in Type 1 diabetes in the U.S. to just 20%, largely to reflect the outsized uncertainty around what it will take to get this drug to market. It is possible (though not likely in my view) that the FDA will insist on a level of safety/efficacy evidence that the companies cannot meet and that the drug basically has no path forward – this is by no means my base case, but in the absence of any information, it has to be allowed as at least a non-zero possibility. I have also extended the time it will take Zynquista to ramp up to meaningful revenue, to account for the risk of a new trial.

I have also adjusted some of my revenue expectations for Zynquista for Type 1 diabetes in the EU and for Type 2 diabetes in the U.S.. As of this writing (the morning of March 25), AstraZeneca (AZN) just got EU approval for its SGLT-2 drug Forxiga (dapagliflozin) in Type 1 diabetics with BMIs above 27 – the same segment for which Lexicon/Sanofi got a favorable CHMP recommendation earlier this month. While broader off-label usage is possible, the lower incidence of obesity in the EU has led me to assume a smaller overall revenue base for Zynquista, sufficient to shave roughly $1/share of my fair value for that indication. I’ve likewise trimmed back my expectation for U.S. Type 2 sales given the companies’ decision to focus on patients with renal impairment. I think this is a sound strategy on balance (provided the Phase III trials back up the improved safety/efficacy seen in earlier studies), but this is still going to be a very late-to-market drug and I’m not sure the differentiation will matter quite so much.

The Outlook

Factoring all of the above into my model, my fair value estimate drops from around $15 to $10.50, with Zynquista contributing roughly 60% of the total value (and Xermelo in carcinoid-related diarrhea contributing about 25%).

Is Lexicon significantly undervalued? The problem is that a lot of the assumptions that make up the $10+ fair value still have a lot of risk to them. Xermelo has been an utter disappointment so far, and may fail to reach even $100 million to $150 million in peak global sales. Zynquista may never reach the U.S. Type 1 market and may be too far behind to make any real dent in the Type 2 market. Other trials of Xermelo (in biliary tract cancer and NET) may go nowhere, and likewise for early-stage compounds LX-2761 and LX-9211.

The Bottom Line

Risk cuts both ways in biotech – the real value of Lexicon’s portfolio/pipeline may well be worth substantially less than $10.50/share, but strong success just in biliary tract cancer and NET could support a fair value close to $10. Nothing has ever come particularly easy with Lexicon, and I can understand if investors want to cut their losses and move forward. It’s by no means my favorite biotech idea (and it’s a tiny, tiny part of my own portfolio), but there does still appear to be value here, and particularly if the companies can figure out a viable path to U.S. approval for Zynquista in Type 1 diabetes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.