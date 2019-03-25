Honeywell Free Cash Flow Valuation

Since the beginning of 2019, Honeywell has gained 18% outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) by 6.20%.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is a technology and manufacturing company combining physical products with software systems for a more efficient and productive world. It operates through four businesses: Aerospace, Building Technologies, Safety and Productivity Solutions and Performance Materials and Technologies.

By checking its yearly financial statements and based on the management's guidance for FY19, we are able to recommend buying the stock at current levels with a target price of $200.

This conclusion depends on the company's ability to reach its targets, increase its profit margins and maintain a significant growth rate among its four segments for the coming years.

Capital Structure and Beta of Honeywell

We start our valuation by determining the company's beta (coefficient measuring systematic risk of the specific segment in comparison to the unsystematic risk of the whole market). Since the sources of revenues are divided into four main segments, we have to determine their individual contribution to the overall operating income of the company. We use the unlevered beta determined by Damodaran for each business segment separately to reach an accurate beta for the whole company reflecting its activity.

As at 31 December 2018, the book value of equity was $18,358 Million, while its current market cap is approximately $113,501 Million. Also, the company's debt reached $16,214 Million on December 31 and can be summarized as below:

Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings (in Millions) 3,586 Current maturities of long-term debt (in Millions) 2,872 Long-term debt (in Millions) 9,756

Assuming this capital Structure will remain the same for the coming years, the company will be financed 87% through equity and 13% through debt. And with a marginal tax rate of 22% (as mentioned in their financial report), we will reach a levered beta for the entire company of 1.13.

Cost of Capital of Honeywell

On the equity side, given that Honeywell has revenues and operations in different countries around the world, it is inappropriate to determine an equity premium in only one market. Accordingly, we will divide the revenues of the company across the regions to reach a weighted average equity risk premium of 6.88%.

Given the current Risk Free Rate of 2.45% and having a beta of 1.13 (as mentioned above), we can conclude that the cost of equity of Honeywell is 10.20%.

On the debt side, Standard and Poor's (S&P), Fitch, and Moody's have ratings on Honeywell's long-term debt of A, A and A2 respectively. Accordingly, we will assume a default spread of 1.10%.

Adding the default spread to the current risk free rate, we will have an after tax cost of debt of 3.55% x (1 - 0.22) = 2.77%.

Finally, by using all the above figures we will reach a weighted average cost of capital of 9.23%.

Projecting Cash Flows and Terminal Value

For projecting the growth in Free Cash Flow to Firm of Honeywell over the next five years, we will take the average growth in FCFF during the previous 4 years and assume this rate will continue until 2023.

By averaging the growth between 2015 and 2018, we can reach a growth rate of 9.46% that we will use in our study.

Assuming a sustainable growth rate of 3% for year 6 and beyond, we will have a terminal value for the company of $133,055 Million which we will discount over 5 years to reach a value of $85,570 Million.

We will reach a fair value for the operating assets of the company of $158,825 Million (Sum of the present values of free cash flows and the terminal value).

Conclusion: Share value

In order to determine the value of Honeywell's equity, we need to account for the non-controlling interest which was valued at $178 Million in the company's financial statements. Since the average P/B value of the industry is 10.02, we can assume that the market value of the minority interests is $1,783 Million and conclude that the equity value is $151,738 Million as per below:

Value of Equity = Value of Operating Assets + Cash - Debt - Value of Minority Interests

Value of Operating Assets 158,825 Cash 10,910 Debt 16,214 Value of Minority Interests 1,783 Value of Equity 151,738

As per the financial statements published by the company, the diluted number of shares is 753 Million. As such, we can conclude that the shares of Honeywell are currently undervalued and their fair value is $201, implying a potential 29% profit.

Finally, all the above assumptions are subject to change and can be reached if Honeywell's management is able to meet the targets set for 2019.

