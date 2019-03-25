Adirondack Trust: A (Perhaps Too) Rate Sensitive Bank

The company would do well in a rising interest rate environment but it's not clear the market will recognize the underlying value or that rates will continue to rise.

The Adirondack Trust Company (OTCPK:ADKT) is a $1.1 billion community bank with thirteen branches serving the region surrounding Saratoga Springs, New York. The company is unique for a few reasons, not the least of which is the bank’s limited count of only 76,837 outstanding shares, resulting in a book value per share of approximately $1,585 and a current share price of approximately $1,675.

Indeed, perhaps the bank’s most unusual attributes for a community bank are the exceptionally short duration to maturity and/or repricing within its interest earning asset portfolios and the sizable proportion of earnings from gains on loans and securities in the recent past.

The Adirondack Trust Company may be of some interest to conservative income-oriented investors due to the company’s 3% dividend yield and modest valuation multiples of approximately 1.0 times book value and 10.0 times earnings. However, the company’s shares do not have a strong history of consistent price appreciation and the recent surge in earnings could be subject to volatility in the event benchmark interest rates stagnate or decline in the foreseeable future.

We’re therefore inclined to seek better opportunities and leave this company to those with an affinity for income or an interest in wagering on the future course of benchmark interest rates.

Geographic Market

Adirondack serves Saratoga County, New York, with thirteen branches primarily concentrated around the city of Saratoga Springs.

The company’s geographic area is marked by modest population growth after a surge in the last half of the last century which saw the county’s population nearly triple over the span of 50 years. In contrast, recent annual population growth (according to the U.S. Census Bureau) has been closer to or less than 1% per year, down from closer to 3% as recently as the 1970s although still comparably strong relative to the more populous Albany County to the south.

Allowance for Loan Losses

Adirondack has a few interesting features, one of which is the appearance that the company is exceptionally overreserved for future loan losses. The bank’s accumulated allowance for loan losses at the end of the most recent year was $11.4 million, or 1.5% of the company’s $760.4 million loan portfolio. This ratio in itself is not especially unusual although it is on the upper end of community bank ratios for allowances. However, in contrast to the company’s net loan charge-off activity, which has amounted to all of $725,000 over the last two years, the allowance is rather large.

The same is the case in comparison to the company’s nonaccrual loans at the end of the year which amounted to only $1.24 million and past due loans still accruing which amounted to $961,000. In this context, the allowance for loan and lease losses amounts to 919% of nonaccrual loans, among the highest reserving ratios we’ve observed for a community bank outside of Exchange Bank of Santa Rosa (OTCPK:EXSR) in California.

Ultimately, the accumulated allowance for loan and lease losses amounts to more than $148 per share, or just under 9% of the company’s market capitalization, while the company has averaged provisions of $1 million a year for the last three years. In the event the company eliminated future provisions or at least reduced provisions, net earnings per share could be boosted by between $5.00 and $10.00 per share, or as much as 6% of last year’s figures.

Non-Interest Income

A second interesting feature of the bank is the proportion of net interest income and non-interest income comprised of non-interest income. The company’s large insurance business reported revenues of $15.1 million in the most recent year with trust income of $2.75 million and service charge income on deposits of $1.06 million. In total, these three line items represent 33% of the company’s consolidated income before expenses, a rather high proportion which yields a measure of stability to the company’s earnings potential.

Earnings

The company’s earnings have shown an unusual volatility over time, especially in the aftermath of the housing crisis, falling by nearly half between 2012 and 2015.

The company’s net income following the housing crisis was boosted significantly by falling interest rates as the company recognized large gains on the sale of higher yielding loans and securities. In 2011 and 2012, for example, gains on sales of loans and securities represented as much as half of the company’s pretax income, falling by half in 2013 and to less than 10% of pretax income in 2014. In comparison, net gains on sales of loans and securities in the most recent years have been minimal representing, at most, a few percentage points of the company’s pretax income.

In the years after 2013, the slow rise in earnings was largely due to growth in revenues from the company’s insurance and trust businesses as well as incremental growth in the bank’s net interest income.

So, what accounts for the significant jump in earnings per share in the most recent year? The answer is fourfold – obviously, lower corporate income taxes played a role, but the primary drivers were a large increase in net interest income after loan loss provisions (which jumped 12.0% even as interest earning assets rose only 3.6%), ongoing growth in revenues in the company’s insurance business, and good cost control on the non-interest expense side of the ledger. This curiously large increase in net interest income followed the prior year when net interest income after provisions increased by 10.4% as interest earning assets (loans and securities) actually declined by nearly 3.0%.

In our experience, this type of net interest income activity is rather unusual for a community bank relative to the growth (or decline, as the case may be) in the loan and securities portfolios, which led us to take a closer look at the composition of the company’s interest earning asset portfolios.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

We found a situation which we’ve rarely seen before in community banks – a company with maturity and repricing schedules in its interest earning asset portfolios that are so short that changes in benchmark interest rates are quickly reflected in the company’s net interest income and net income. The following table reflects the maturity/repricing schedule of the company’s investment security portfolio:

The Adirondack Trust Company has essentially structured its investment security portfolio for rising interest rates with almost a quarter of the company’s investment securities maturing or repricing within a year and nearly 80% doing so within the next three years.

The same is the case for the company’s loan portfolio, as reflected in the following table:

The loan portfolio almost matches the investment securities portfolio in that more than three quarters of the company’s loans mature or reprice within three years although nearly half do so within the next year.

The consolidated interest earning asset portfolio reflects these short-dated concentrations:

Indeed, nearly 40% of the company’s loans and securities mature or reprice within the next year and fully three quarters do so within the next three years. The company has virtually no exposure to long duration assets with essentially nothing extending beyond fifteen years.

The result is an institution with nearly no effective interest rate asset/liability gap much beyond one year whose interest earning assets are highly – and quickly – sensitive to changes in benchmark interest rates.

It’s difficult for us to recall in our research a community bank with such a short duration in its interest earning asset portfolios to maturity and/or repricing of the assets. This is especially true for institutions, such as Adirondack Trust, with nearly 30% of the deposit base represented by noninterest bearing deposits which provide a natural hedge against interest rate risk on longer dated loans and securities. It’s a curiosity why the bank has apparently not secured higher long-term yields on the portion of its interest earning asset portfolio financed by noninterest bearing deposits unless the bank expected higher long-term interest rates in the future.

Indeed, if anything, we typically see the opposite in traditional savings banks that have a concentration in fixed rate or long dates assets and short term highly rate sensitive financing, usually certificates of deposit. Adirondack Trust turns the savings bank model on its head.

The company’s almost inversed asset/liability gap creates a unique situation. The company’s net income clearly benefits from rising interest rates. However, with the recent flattening and brief inversion of the yield curve, this situation also has the potential to quickly put pressure the company’s net interest margin, especially in the event the Federal Reserve were to reverse course and trim benchmark interest rates next year in the face of weak economic indicators. Of course, it’s far to early to forecast falling interest rates despite the Federal Reserve’s recent comments on the matter, but given the company’s sensitivity to interest rates, there is reason to be wary.

Conclusion

The Adirondack Trust Company is a fine institution with a secure dividend. However, given the company’s significant sensitivity to changes in interest rates, due care is required when assessing the company’s future prospects. We're intrigued by the company's focused market position in a decent geographic region, high proportion of noninterest income, and modest valuation. The highly sensitive exposure to changes in benchmark interest rates in combination with the company's historical income volatility due to a reliance on gains from sales of loans and securities partially offsets, in our view, some of these benefits. It's also not clear, given the poor reflection of past results in the value of the company's shares, what would cause the markets to significantly reconsider the company's valuation metrics.

In the event there was a clear trend towards ongoing increases in benchmark interest rates, we may be inclined to take a more positive view of the company. However, in the absence of strong conviction on that front, we’re inclined to monitor the company in the context of rising rates but, on the whole, seek better prospects elsewhere.

