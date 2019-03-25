Natural Gas - Production Hits New All-Time High

We are bearish on natural gas prices in the short-term as the combo is bad for prices.

Welcome to the all-time high edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Lower 48 natural gas production reached an all-time high over the weekend.

Source: PointLogic, HFI Research

Lower 48 production over the weekend hit ~89.5 Bcf/d, which is a new record and ~3.5 Bcf/d higher than where neutral weather demand is at the moment. This means that storage injections will get an early start this year as you can see in the chart below:

We have also published our November EOS, which we are currently pegging at ~3.55 Tcf. This would be materially higher than last year, but lower than the five-year average.

As you can see in the subsequent storage change forecast, natural gas storage will start to build in next week's EIA storage report. And because April is currently forecasted to be warmer than normal, we expect potentially even higher storage injections.

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

To make matters worse, April 2018 was the coldest April since 2000, resulting in a draw for the whole month, while April 2019 is off to a terrible start. This would exacerbate the y-o-y comparisons. Now combine this with production hitting an all-time high and we think May contracts could come under substantial pressure.

Also keep in mind that despite one of the coldest Aprils since 2000, natural gas prices traded in a tight range of $2.67 to $2.84 in April last year. With the outlook biased to the warm side, we think prices could fall to as low as $2.50 this year.

We are currently short natural gas via a long position in DGAZ. We think the combination of record production combined with bearish weather would push prices lower.

