Polar Potentially Powering Cell Towers All Over The World

Introduction

Polar Power (POLA) makes power systems for cell towers. They have a decent business selling backup power systems to the 4 wireless telecom providers in the US, and they have planted seeds all around the world with hopes of selling primary power systems in emerging markets. They have carved out a niche with hybrid Direct Current "DC" power generators combined with solar and lithium ion batteries, with payback periods of 1-2 years vs. traditional AC generators which run around the clock.

The stock is trading below its $7 IPO in 2016, while the business has meaningfully improved. Since the IPO, the Polar has dramatically diversified its revenue base domestically and as of November 2018 the company has record backlog of just over $19 million. Domestically, demand of continuous cell tower backup power has risen after recent natural disasters, with Hurricane Irma dramatically disrupting network service in Florida. Internationally, demand for cell tower primary power is increasing with more installations in remote off-grid locations.

Company Description

Polar Power is a vertically integrated designer & manufacturer of Direct Current “DC” power & cooling systems primarily used for telecom cells. Polar systems offer a primary source of electricity to cell towers in the middle of nowhere, and also backup power for systems hooked up to the grid in the event of a blackout. Polar generates most of their revenues from the 4 US Tier-1 telecom providers, and is approved with 32 others around the world.

Polar offers 3 primary solutions with output power ranging from 5-20 kW. The first is “DC base power”, which integrates a DC generator and automated controls with remote monitoring. The second is “DC hybrid power” which also integrates lithium-ion batteries, sort of like a hybrid cars. The last is “DC solar hybrid power”, which also uses photovoltaic cells. All 3 systems typically operate on diesel, natural gas or propane, and are also available to run on gasoline or biofuel.

Current Valuation – 1.75x FY18 Sales ($24M) , 1.4x FY19 Sales ($30M)

The stock is currently trading at 1.75x Enterprise Value to trailing 12 month sales, and 1.4x street estimates for 2019 sales. Management issued sales guidance for 2018 revenues of $24 million. Bloomberg estimates are for $30 million in 2019 sales, which seem sensible given managements comments regarding significant opportunities in 2019 and record backlog of $19 million. As of 3Q18, the company had net cash of $9.8 million and 10.1 million shares outstanding, with an EV of $42M.

Intrinsic Value – $7 @ 2x FY19 Sales ($30M); December 2016 IPO price

In the near term, I believe POLA is worth $7, which is where it listed in December 2016. This approximates 2x current year sales, similar to larger on-site power peers such as Generac (GNRC) and Bloom Energy (BE).

FY19 Sales $30M * 2 = $60M Enterprise Value + $10M Net Cash = $70M Market Cap / 10M Shares = $7

Blue Sky Target Price - $16-21 @ 2x sales goal ($75-100M)

In a recent interview, management commented that $75-100 million would be achievable without another capital raise.

Investment Profile: Venture + GARP

Polar Power is a public venture investment that you don’t buy on near term earnings or cash flow. The stock is illiquid, will likely burn cash to grow, and is controlled by a CEO who owns 55%. The company has a compelling competitive advantage in DC power systems and track record to tackle a huge addressable market, powering off-grid cell towers all over the world. Management estimates that the telecom market for DC power in the US is less than 5% of the global market.

While the company has compelling upside if they execute on international opportunities, this is not reflected in current valuations. Trading at 1.75 x trailing sales, the potential growth in the stock is very "reasonably priced", especially taking their operating history into consideration . Current management started the company in the 1970’s and has been consistently selling product at over 30% gross margins.

Strong Core Business (although concentrated)

Polar’s existing core business is backup power for cell towers in the US. While it may seem like a mature core market, it's still very attractive. Our dependence on smartphones and the rising frequency of catastrophic natural disasters creates high demand for reliable backup power, especially with cell towers.

25% of AT&T’s cell towers in Florida were out of commission during Irma and I doubt the prevalence of category 4 & 5 hurricanes will decline. While Enron isn’t around anymore, blackouts still happen. With utility companies like PG&E appealing to investors with dividends and under-investment, our ageing grid is likely to see strain from upticks in power consumption by electric vehicles. The government is also taking an active interest in national security concerns related to telecom grids with federal investment, via FirstNet.

DC Value Proposition

Polar is the market leader for complete DC power systems, which are growing in popularity. It may seem counter intuitive but DC power systems are benefiting from solar power which also generates power in DC. Polar’s backup systems integrate fossil fuel generators with solar cells and lithium ion batteries seamlessly, offering the greenest possible backup power solution. When the sun is up, power is drawn from solar and batteries are charged the same way. When the sun is down or when solar is not enough, power is drawn from batteries or from the fossil fuel generator.

The argument of Alternating Current “AC” vs. DC goes back to the late 1800’s, when Thomas Edison advocated DC and Nikola Tesla pushed AC. Today, most of our electricity is generated & transmitted in AC because it is easier to transform and transmit across our power lines in a centralized grid. While DC is still used today, it is usually in predictable lower voltage / lower current applications like cell towers.

Per Polar, their DC generators are not only 30-70% more efficient, but also ½ the size and weight of their AC equivalents. The current backup systems for cell towers in the US are still dominated by AC systems using lead acid batteries. Per Joseph Gunnar, Polar’s hybrid systems are estimated to have a 1-2 year pay-back period driven by gains in efficiency vs. traditional AC generators running around the clock.

Macro Thematic: Leapfrog Effect

I am a big fan of the “leapfrog effect” in frontier markets. If you are unfamiliar, this is a broad generalization of how emerging markets can modernize quickly because infrastructure has become much cheaper and easier to install. Smart phones & cell towers are the best example. With cell towers and smart phones getting cheaper, people in the far corners of the world no longer need to invest in traditional infrastructure and computers to access the internet.

I went to Kenya & Tanzania in November and was blown away by their LTE coverage. I was even more impressed with how many people were using smart phones and transacted on M-Pesa, their version of Venmo, ran by Safaricom and Vodacom. I couldn’t help but stare at every cell tower I saw and marvel at the leap-frog effect, with cell towers setup in the middle of nowhere. I am a Jeremy Rifkin fanboy & I just read the Gates Foundation letter, which makes me a believer in Polar’s pursuit of this market.

China is driving the booming infrastructure expansion in emerging markets with their One Belt One Road “OBOR” initiative and Huawei is making a lot of this happen. This past October 2018, Polar signed an initial service agreement with Huawei in Namibia, where Polar Power employees will install radios, antenna, and converters for 91 towers. Polar has been working at this initiative since 2017, and has since established full-time sales executives and support staff in Australia, Dubai, Singapore, Romania, Poland, Africa and the Dominican Republic.

Catalyst - Growth outside of Telecom

Current revenues and pipeline are predominantly telecom, but the company has a long history working with the military offering high mobility power sources. Polar recently prototyped a trailer based DC power system for the US Department of Defense and similar for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Any non-Telecom revenues would improve diversification.

Catalyst – Continued Backlog growth

As of November 2018, the company had record backlog just north of $19 million, nearly half of the company’s enterprise value. While Polar has been busy positioning themselves for international markets, they have not lost focus of domestic opportunities. In September 2018, Polar booked $7.5 million in new orders from 2 Tier-1 telecom providers.

Risk - Customer concentration & revenue volatility

Current revenues are primarily generated from US Tier-1 telecoms. As of 3Q18, revenues were from AT&T 39%, T-Mobile 37%, and Verizon 4%. This is a huge shift in mix from 3Q17 where revenues were AT&T 9%, T-Mobile 1%, and Verizon 74%.

Risk – Competition

Generac (GNRC) is the big player in the backup power space, and they do sell AC generators for telecom. There are no other vertically integrated DC power system providers, but there are other players like Westell (WSTL) who assemble systems on contract. Hydrogen fuel cell is also being offered by players such as Plug Power (PLUG).

Risk - Corporate Governance

The company is majority owned and operated by its founder, Arthur Sams. Sams will do as he pleases and its evident in Glassdoor reviews. Sams has a 32% CEO approval rating and is accused of running an autocracy littered with nepotism. Apparently he is always in the office but not very approachable, which is probably because he’s doing big things for himself and the other 45% of shareholders.

Sams has been running Polar since 1979 and developed the World’s first practical solar powered refrigerator for the United Nations World Health Organization, offering refrigeration for vaccines in rural areas. The company subsequently pivoted to military power and cooling systems, which led to their DC power systems and micro-cogeneration systems providing power and cooling to the telecom market.

Risk - Cash Burn & Potential Dilution

Management is spending money to scale up their international operations and has not yet seen meaningful revenue contribution from this investment. Polar is an emerging growth company, and raised $19 million gross ($17 million net) in December 2016 at a price of $7 per share. Since the IPO, the company has been burning cash, albeit slowly with $10 million net cash as of September 30, 2018. Management recently expanded capacity, but they will likely need to raise capital in the future since they love being vertically integrated.

“During the three months ended September 30, 2018, sales and marketing expenses increased by $322,190, or 81%, to $717,983, as compared to $395,793 during the same period in 2017. The increase in sales and marketing expenses is attributable to the expansion of our sales infrastructure and the establishment of sales offices in Australia and Namibia to manage sales in South East Asia, Africa, Middle East and Europe. During 2018, we also invested in demonstration of products to key Tier-1 telecom customers globally and to date we have received purchase orders from customers in Sri Lanka, Namibia and Australia.” – 10Q

Scale benefits & aligned interests mitigate cash burn

Polar is a small manufacturer just starting to see scale. In 2Q18, the company renegotiated a 25% discount in a long term supply agreement with their Japanese engine supplier, Yanmar. These engines are used in over half of systems sold and are the single biggest component of the system, representing half of the materials in cost of goods sold. This discount started taking effect in 4Q18 but will lead to substantial gross margin expansion year over year in 2019. Increases in SG&A will be offset by gross margin expansion.

Conclusion

Polar Power is hitting its stride with the domestic US market. With the benefits of their backup power systems being appreciated in light of natural disasters and an ageing grid, orders are flowing in. At $5, the stock is trading at a 29% discount to its $7 IPO valuation 2 years ago, while having meaningfully improved the business and footprint.

Longer term, the stock can morph into a compounder from execution in international markets. With an ongoing global roll out of cell towers in places where there is little infrastructure and no grid, Polar Power stands to benefit by being a trusted first world provider of telecom power systems. Polar's service agreement with Huawei last quarter to provide contract labor in Namibia is a positive leading indicator for future pipeline. With the US representing only 5% of the global market, Polar may sell significantly higher volumes in the future, potentially reaching the goal of $75-100 million in sales.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POLA.