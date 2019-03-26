Pyxis Tankers - Another Momentum Crowd Favorite

Product tanker markets are widely expected to recover going into 2020 due to low orderbook levels and upcoming environmental regulation.

While not suited as an investment, traders should add the stock to their watchlist as it tends to be picked up as a sideplay to many previously discussed nano-cap shipping stocks with similar characteristics.

Small product tanker company with mediocre financials and a valuation in line with most of its larger and often better capitalized peers.

Pyxis Tankers (PXS) is a small, Greece-based operator of product tankers. The company currently owns a fleet of 4 MR2 and 2 small tankers with an average age of 8.3 years and is controlled by majority shareholder Valentios "Eddie" Valentis who currently commands an 80.9% equity stake.

Source: Company's SEC-Filings

Pyxis Tankers gained its Nasdaq listing in late 2015 through a reverse merger with the shell of LookSmart, once a leading search engine back in the early days of the World Wide Web. After the remains of LookSmart were transferred into a privately held entity, Pyxis Tankers was merged into the empty shell, also taking over the exchange listing this way.

Photo: MR2 Product Tanker "Pyxis Epsilon" - Source: MarineTraffic.com

The stock has been quite volatile ever since the company went public, mostly due to its tiny free float of approximately 4 million shares and generally unfavorable market dynamics in the product tanker segment over the past couple of years.

Source: Nasdaq.com

Occasionally, the shares have been chased by momentum traders, in most cases as a sideplay to current or former momentum favorites like DryShips (DRYS), Diana Containerships (now "Performance Shipping") (DCIX), Top Ships (TOPS), Globus Maritime (GLBS), Seaenergy Maritime (SHIP) and Euroseas (ESEA).

Source: Companies' SEC-Filings, Author's own work

From a fundamental perspective, the company is nothing to write home about. With product tanker rates reaching new multi-year lows in Q3/2018, cash flow from operations turned negative in FY2018.

I estimate the market value of the company's fleet at about $100 million, just slightly below book value. Net asset value ("NAV") per share calculates to $1.60 this way, with the stock currently trading at a discount of roughly 33%, well within the range of its much larger peers Ardmore Shipping (ASC), International Seaways (INSW), Scorpio Tankers (STNG) and TORM PLC (TRMD). Keep in mind that another product tanker-focused company is expected to list on the NYSE later this week, Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) which speculative investors should add to their watchlist. I have discussed the impending transaction with Capital Product Partners (CPLP) in a previous article.

While the product tanker market has experienced great distress in the most recent past, forward dynamics look quite favorable at this point with a very lean order book and new IMO regulations to reduce sulphur oxides emissions currently anticipated to become effective on January 1, 2020.

Slide: MR2 Order Book 2019-2021 - Source: Company Presentation

Owners will either have to invest in exhaust gas cleaning systems ("scrubbers") on their vessels or bunkering expensive low sulphur fuel oil ("LSFO") and run at slower speed to reduce consumption.

In combination, the required shipyard stays for the installation of scrubbers on newer vessels and the anticipated slower steaming for older, non-retrofitted vessels could, at least temporarily, reduce available capacity to an extent that might allow for some renewed pricing power.

Bottom Line:

Like most nano-cap shipping stocks, Pyxis Tankers isn't suited for an investment due to its small size, high leverage and currently insufficient cash flows to run the business without support of its controlling shareholder.

Speculative investors looking to bet on a rebound in product tanker rates, should turn to the company's above discussed larger and often much better capitalized peers.

That said, the very low free float in combination with a potential recovery in product tanker rates later this year makes Pyxis Tankers a very interesting play for traders. Moreover, the stock is often picked up by the momentum crowd as a sideplay to other Greece-based, nano-cap shipping companies. Experienced traders should not only add Pyxis Tankers but also the other companies presented in the table above to their watchlist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.