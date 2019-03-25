PCQ: It Can Sustain This Premium

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO's California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) as an investment option at its current market price. On the surface, PCQ looks like a fund I would adamantly avoid, primarily due to its continuously growing premium to NAV. Sitting at almost 30%, PCQ is clearly expensive, and is well above my normal 10% premium buying limit. That said, the reasons behind this fund's strong short-term performance remain in place, which tells me it could trade higher still. Specifically, PCQ has a large, albeit declining, bank of undistributed net investment income (UNII), which indicates the distribution is safe for the time being. Furthermore, the fund has seen its NAV move higher since 2019 began, which is a positive sign. Finally, tax reform has limited state tax deductions, which has disproportionately impacted wealthy tax filers in states with high tax rates, such as California. Municipal debt, and funds like PCQ, should continue to look attractive as long as those limits remain in place. This is because the fund offers tax-sheltered income, which has now gotten even more valuable to state residents who have seen their tax obligations rise substantially.

Background

First, a little background about PCQ. "The fund invests primarily in California municipal bonds, and therefore seeks to provide current income which is exempt from federal and California income tax, as well as the alternative minimum tax". Currently the fund is trading at $17.73/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.077/share, which translates to an annual yield of 5.21%. I covered PCQ back in September, when I recommended buying it for the tax-free income. Since then, the fund has performed very well, returning 13.6%, after accounting for distributions. This is the type of return that would normally tell me to cautiously take profits here, especially given how wide the spread between the market price and the NAV has gotten. However, after a review, I feel PCQ still has a good chance of moving higher from here, and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation and NAV Discussion

While I am currently optimistic on PCQ, I want to start with the fund's biggest caveat, in my view. This is the fund's valuation, which is expensive no matter how you slice it. During my September review, I noted why I felt the fund was likely to move higher (and it did), but I noted the expensive premium of almost 19% to NAV could limit gains.

Since that time, PCQ has rallied, and its previously high premium has not seemed to slow it down. In fact, its current premium now makes the 19% figure seem cheap. To illustrate PCQ's short-term trading range, I have compiled some relevant metrics in the chart below:

Current Premium to NAV 29.8% 2019 Average Premium 27.2% 1-Year Average Premium 20.9% 1-Year High 30.8% 1-Year Low 7.1%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, its current valuation is more than 50% higher than it was six months ago, and it is trading just under its high for the last trading year. Furthermore, it is well above its short-term average. All this put together indicates PCQ is expensive. And its premium is not just high for the short term, it is high compared to its long-term trading range as well, as the graph below illustrates:

Source: PIMCO

In summary, PCQ is expensive, both on the surface and when considering its trading history.

With that in mind, why would investors want to consider this fund now? While I will lay out some reasons in the following paragraphs, one reason related to valuation is that the fund's underlying value is actually performing quite well. In fact, PCQ's NAV is up 2.5% since 2019 began, which is really quite strong, considering the fund has also distributed over $.23 of income per share.

My takeaway here is that it is clear if PCQ were to revert back to its average trading range, the drop would hurt. However, the fund has a lot of positive momentum currently, so I don't see a sharp reversal happening any time soon. Furthermore, the underlying value is improving, albeit at a slower rate than the market price. Importantly, I see the underlying market conditions for PCQ's performance remaining constant in the short-term, but I acknowledge the premium to own the fund is something investors need to continue to monitor very carefully.

Income Production and UNII Report

I will now move on to the fund's income production, which is of paramount importance for municipal debt funds. As investors buy into these types of instruments primarily for tax-free income, the reliability of the distribution stream can greatly impact the trading price. Fortunately, the history here is very solid, as the fund has consistently paid out its stated distribution since its 2001 inception. This explains why PCQ has a history of trading at such a high premium to NAV - investors are willing to pay up for an income stream that they know has passed the test of time.

With that in mind, the fund's current picture is mixed. While PCQ's track record does not have me worried about the distribution, yet, the fund's coverage ratios are currently quite weak, as PIMCO's latest UNII report illustrates:

While these coverage ratios would never give me much comfort, they are even worse when considering they have been in a downward trend for a few months. To showcase this trend, consider the metrics from the prior two UNII reports, listed in the chart below:

Metric January February UNII $.41/share .39/share 3 Month Coverage Ratio 69% 70% Fiscal YTD Coverage Ratio 84% 78%

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is as mixed as the report itself. Clearly, the downward trend in the coverage ratio is concerning. However, I am not overly concerned yet because not only does PCQ have a great track record of paying its distribution, the fund has UNII reserves of $.37/share. This represents about five months of income in reserves to act as a cushion in case the income production does not turnaround. Of course, this figure has declined as well, from $.49/share since my September review, and by $.02/share in each of the last two months. However, the fund can afford to have a short-term blip, and still meet its current obligations. While I want to see the coverage ratio improve, investors can afford it if the turnaround is not immediate. PCQ built its income reserve for this exact reason, and it is coming in handy now. As long as the income stream is safe, and for now it certainly is, I expect PCQ to hold its own on the open market.

Tax Reform - A Boon For California's Municipal Debt

So far during this review I have explained how PCQ is trading at a premium price, but have not offered real conviction on the reasons for buying it, aside from a high UNII balance. Turning to the macroeconomic environment, recent tax reform is what really made, and continues to make, California municipal debt attractive, and by extension, PCQ attractive.

Specifically, the tax reform that went in to effect in 2018 included a limit on the amount of state and local taxes that could be deducted towards federal income. The actual wording of the new law is:

Section 11042 of "The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," Pub. L. No. 115-97, limits an individual’s deduction under § 164 for the aggregate amount of state and local taxes paid during the calendar year to $10,000 ($5,000 in the case of a married individual filing a separate return). State and local tax payments in excess of those amounts are not deductible. This new limitation applies to taxable years beginning after December 31, 2017, and before January 1, 2026.

Source: Internal Revenue Service

This has major implications for municipal debt, and PCQ, for a few reasons. One, the impact of capping the deduction for state and local taxes disproportionately impacted high-tax states, especially the high net worth individuals within those states. This is because those individuals would trigger large state and local tax bills, and then be able to deduct those amounts from their taxable federal income. For filers who do not reside in high-tax local jurisdictions, or who do not deduct more than $10,000, the impact was minimal. But for high-earners who were deducting well above $10,000, the impact was quite substantial.

With this in mind, we can see why California would be impacted quite heavily. The state is home to some of the highest local and state taxes in the country, and also has a large high-income population. In fact, California is one of just a handful of states with extreme sensitivity to these state and local deductions, which is clearly illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Guggenheim

The implication of this on PCQ as an investment option is important. Because of the uniquely high tax burden Californians face, tax-free income is extremely important. This has always been the case, but has been exaggerated with the new deduction limits. Now, more than ever, high-income Californians are going to want to shield as much income as possible from the tax man. This has, and will continue, to increase demand for the debt PCQ owns, helping drive investor interest in the fund. This is a key reason why PCQ has seen the premium to own continue to soar, and is the reason why I do not see that premium reversing any time soon. While tax laws can always change, we currently have a split Congress, and the next Presidential election is over a year and a half away. This tells me there will likely not be any substantial changes to the current tax code for 2019, or 2020, and should keep investors interested in funds like PCQ for some time.

Bottom line

Buying in to PCQ last year would have been a profitable move, and investors may be considering taking that profit as the fund's premium has reached a very high level. While normally I would suggest that course of action, I feel PCQ is in a unique position to maintain its high premium for the next few years. While income production has declined, the fund still has plenty of income in reserves to manage current obligations. Furthermore, interest in municipal debt has grown due to the impacts of tax reform. This has greatly increased the interest in tax-free income, especially among high-income individuals in California. This tells me the tax-free yield offered by PCQ is not only safe, but in high demand. Therefore, I continue to recommend this investment option, and would encourage a serious look at PCQ at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.