Tesla: The Final Countdown

We are in the final week of the first quarter of 2019, and for Tesla (TSLA), that means it is a mad rush to the finish. With sales of all three models estimated to have been very soft in the first two months of the period, the company is doing all its can again to have a huge third month of the quarter. Today, I'll look at where current estimates stand, and try to examine where the company is going in the next couple of weeks.

It was estimated that there were about 3,700 Model 3 deliveries in Europe during February, with the three countries below representing about 39% of those deliveries in the month. Here's what we have for March data so far. As always, the data comes from Tesla Motors Club, teslastats.no, and eu-evs:

Spain (through 3/22): 24 S/X in March versus 50 units in December 2018 and 71 units in March 2018.

Norway (through 3/24): 339 S/X in March versus 1,647 units in December 2018 and 1,410 units in March 2018.

The Netherlands (through 3/23): 8 S/X in March versus 2,210 units in December 2018 and 871 units in March 2018.

Spain: 251 Model 3 units.

Norway: 3,137 Model 3 units.

The Netherlands: 554 Model 3 units.

If we project out the same rate as February for these three countries, it means a little more than 10,000 units for all of Europe in March so far. Since most estimates are for about 20,000 units on the continent during Q1, it does seem like Tesla has some work to do in these final days to get there. On the Model S/X front, we are going to see a big year over year decline, but how much is the question. The other thing we have data for is the Model 3 trim mix in Norway. For the first roughly 1,000 units, almost 40% were the Performance Version. Since then, it has been almost all Long Range, as the cumulative table shows below.

The hard part when examining Tesla is that the company's strategy is changing almost daily. Just in this quarter alone, the referral program was eliminated and then brought back, free supercharging was eliminated and brought back, and prices for all three models have changed so many times that its hard to count the number of changes. The latest price raise didn't even turn out to be what it was supposed to, so what's management's plan for the second quarter?

We're likely to see a cheaper Model 3 hit Europe and maybe China, but will that be a mid-range version, a standard range one, or a price cut to current models first? Nobody really seems to know, and I'm not even sure many at Tesla know what's really going on. Perhaps we could even see the company open up the order book for lower priced cars in Europe and China this week in order to get some deposit money before the end of the quarter to help the balance sheet look a little better.

Because of the first quarter of global Model 3 deliveries, estimates for deliveries are all over the place. I've heard anywhere from 40,000 to 70,000 Model 3 units, with another 15,000 to 20,000 S/X units. Tesla guided to a sequential increase for Model 3 production from around 61,400 in Q4, and also said that deliveries would be about 10,000 less than that. Because of massive VIN registrations during the quarter, the Bloomberg Model has been projecting about 80,000 units of production for Q1, so it will be interesting to see if Tesla hits that area.

We also will find out in the coming weeks what happens on the Elon Musk legal front, as the SEC continues its contempt case against him for his tweets. It still surprises me that Elon Musk and his legal team are arguing about his conference call statement regarding Model 3 production this year, since he and his CFO were answering a question about deliveries when he brought up those specific numbers. Of course, since there have been at least six different guidance points delivered for this year, nobody truly knows which one is the official one at this point.

In the end, it is time for Tesla to make its final push as Q1 comes to a close. There are definitely questions about demand after the US tax credit halved and Model 3 sales started in Europe and China, the latter of which still showed March deliveries possible as of Sunday. With the company undergoing several strategy shifts in the past few months, it will be interesting to see what the final numbers are. What are your production and delivery estimates for the quarter? I look forward to your comments below, and I'll add my final guesses once the period ends.

