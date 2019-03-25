Google Aims To Be The Netflix Of Gaming - Here's Why You Should Care

I explain here why Google is the best positioned to succeed in cloud gaming, and the ramifications for its valuation over the next decade.

Streaming is the future of gaming, and Stadia is at the crossroads of playing and spectating through all types of screens.

Not only is Stadia potentially eating away at the console and PC market, it could disrupt the entire gaming industry as we know it.

Investment Thesis

Software is a commodity. The real value is in the ecosystem. And Google (GOOG) is offering a vision that could gather and retain the gaming world within the same ecosystem.

Cloud software represents the future of gaming and I believe Stadia could impact meaningfully Google's business over the next decade.

Google's vision for Stadia is the right one for the following reasons:

Cloud software solutions get rid of hardware cycles and obsolescence.

get rid of hardware cycles and obsolescence. Gaming will be instant with no downloads or updates needed.

with no downloads or updates needed. The experience will be seamless across all types of screens.

across all types of screens. The games can be played in their highest settings , a dream most core gamers can't achieve today without spending hundreds of dollars.

, a dream most core gamers can't achieve today without spending hundreds of dollars. It offers a way for influencers to interact and play with their audience.

to interact and play with their audience. It enables eSports competitions that anybody can join from their home.

competitions that anybody can join from their home. It will have exclusive content that competes with the best-in-class thanks to heavy investment in some of the top talent of the industry.

This strategy will offer a compelling service with a very low barrier to entry for consumers of the console, PC and mobile markets. All they need is a device that runs Google Chrome.

As illustrated by Netflix (NFLX) for video streaming, or STEAM for PC gaming, the first mover in a market has a huge advantage.

Now, the question remains whether the technology will be ready for prime time in 2019. Phil Harrison, VP and GM of Google, is confident about it. There are still many unknowns such as the pricing of the Stadia controller, or the multiple models the ecosystem may offer (subscription, premium, freemium, a la carte).

Eventually, the cloud gaming market will be fragmented the same way the video or music streaming markets have been over the last decade. Amazon (AMZN) (owner of Twitch) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (partial owner of Epic Games and Huya (HUYA)) will probably enter the fray at some point.

While Google will be far from alone in this space, it is better positioned than incumbent players such as Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) because of its edge in cloud software technology and its war chest.

Let's review the potential ramifications for the big players of the industry over the next decade.

What is Stadia?

I came across this excellent video from Engadget that provides a condensed 14 minutes summary of the most important moments of the Google Stadia announcement at GDC (Game Developer Conference) in San Francisco.

I was fortunate enough to attend GDC last week, and I can say that this announcement is one of the most significant I've seen throughout the ten years that I've worked as an executive in the video game industry.

Here's what you need to know:

Google is turning the traditional gaming model on its head.

Instead of trying to sell a console that would typically sell for several hundred dollars (and require hardware upgrade, regular software update and eventually become obsolete), this model essentially uses Google Chrome as the console. Any device that uses Chrome can use a wireless controller to play games. That includes TVs with Chromecast, PCs, macbooks, tablets and phones. With a 62% browser market share, more than a billion people use Chrome.

Stadia is running through GCP (Google Cloud Platform), their version of AWS. Traditionally, game developers are somewhat limited by the computational power of what's in a console like PlayStation 4 or XBOX One. But with GCP, they can scale that and make the game incredibly computationally heavy if they want to. Developers won't be limited in their game design, which could lead to fantastic creations. On the technical side, Google believes running on GCP will make for less latency, making the games faster. They will adjust the resolution based on the bandwidth available to the end user.

Google also announced the Stadia controller that connects through Wi-Fi directly to the game running in the Google data center. The controller has a capture button, as well as a Google Assistant button. Players can use the built-in microphone to access special features.

The other major feature is that Google is feeding Stadia into YouTube. People spectating a game would be able to join at any point and play with their favorite influencers or gather in major cooperative or competitive events with live broadcast.

Reasons to believe

Google has the software, hardware and partnerships to make streaming work.

As presented during GDC, Google has 7,500 server nodes around the globe and will be running CPU and custom AMD (AMD) GPUs capable of hitting 10.7 teraflops, more than the PS4 Pro and XBOX One X combined.

Google also has a close relationship with major ISPs (internet service provider) such as Verizon (VZ), Comcast (CMCSA) and AT&T (ATT), giving the company a direct line to their data. This gives Google a clear advantage over previous streaming attempts which had to bounce around existing networks.

Google Stadia will need to offer games people are excited about. The company will need designers and developers that produce games that take advantage of GCP and the features Stadia is offering with YouTube. If they can do that, it's easy to picture it becoming very big.

Console video game publishers such as Electronic Arts (EA), Activision-Blizzard (ATVI), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) or Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) likely view it as an opportunity, a new platform to work off of. The same applies to any existing independent video game studio out there.

The question becomes whether studios and publishers alike are willing to port existing games or offer content exclusively available to Stadia, which will ultimately depend on Google's appetite at first. The details are very encouraging so far with third-party studios like id software and publishers like Ubisoft offering their support.

More importantly, Google is already setting up a strategy similar to that of Sony and its myriad of in-house studios with the creation of Stadia Games and Entertainment. The new entertainment arm will include multiples teams and will be creating exclusive content for Stadia. It will be led by Jade Raymond. Prior to Google, Raymond worked at Ubisoft and Electronic Arts and was involved in the production of high-profile franchises like Assassin's Creed and Star Wars.

Jade Raymond, new VP and head of Stadia Games and Entertainment

Reasons to be concerned

Many observers point out that Google has not succeeded in every one of their ventures. Unfortunately, Google has a history of shuttering services after a few years if they don't deliver.

Could Stadia be the next Google+? Phil Harrrison answers Kotaku:

I understand the concern. But I think that all you have to do is look at the level of investment that we have made and continue to make in Stadia. This is not a trivial project by any means. This is a very, very significant cross-company effort that isn’t just my team, but it’s also across YouTube, it’s across our technical infrastructure and networking team. It represents thousands of people who are working on this business.”

But the biggest hurdle for any cloud gaming service is access. The main challenge for Google comes down to one specific concern: crappy internet.

Without a stable internet connection, Google Stadia is unlikely to work seamlessly. And this technical challenge might affect a very large number of users across North America and Europe, particularly in rural areas.

Around the video game industry and the players community (and, I expect, in the comment section of this article), you will find many arguments for tempered expectations. Many people claim that the service will never work for core gamers for which a stable gaming experience with no latency is paramount for competitive gameplay and potential eSports applications.

Here's where I disagree.

Gamers who care even remotely about latency in their gaming experience have a good internet connection, and therefore will likely have a satisfactory Google Stadia experience. Those who have a bad internet service already have a poor gaming experience no matter what cooperative or competitive game they are playing today. Games have become predominantly online, no matter what system you are playing on. Therefore, the main limitation of Stadia is actually a limitation that affects the entire industry and is already reflected in its performance to date.

5G promises speeds and new applications that will make mobile broadband competitive even with fiber. ISPs are likely to step up their game in response to the demand for stable internet, the same way Google Fiber impacted the market, forcing competition between providers.

In the same Kotaku interview, Phil Harrison remains confident about Google's capacity to offer a seamless experience regardless:

We’re making significant investments in the data center, hardware, software, and services that encode the video that comes out of our data centers. We can run games in a variety of resolutions depending on the bandwidth you have coming into your home."

Google will be facing a backlash from consumers if this technology and the way it handles average internet connection is not ready for prime time when Stadia is released. This is something to keep in mind, since it could be devastating for the brand.

What is the potential?

Newzoo is breaking down the global video game market into three buckets:

Mobile = $70 billion (51%)

= $70 billion (51%) Console = $35 billion (25%)

= $35 billion (25%) PC = $33 billion (24%)

Image Source: Newzoo

The market is expected to grow 11% CAGR from 2012 to 2021 with Console Games to be the slowest growing segment (+2.3% CAGR) and Mobile Games the fastest (+26.8% CAGR).

Google Stadia can arguably disrupt the entirety of the industry for the simple fact that it will be available across all screens via Chrome and Chromecast. Why would someone invest hundreds or thousands of dollars in a high-end PC when Stadia can upgrade from 4K to 8K with no friction and no extra cost for the end user? The promise of a constantly improving ecosystem turns the existing PC gaming market and its extreme obsolescence into a very old model.

And this is not a zero-sum game. The same way the mobile gaming market has been able to expand dramatically the size of the gaming industry over the last decade, Stadia could reach to new demographics that were reluctant to invest in expensive hardware.

In 2018, watching video games has become bigger than traditional spectator sporting events according to Inc., with young gamers spending roughly 3 hours and 25 minutes each week spectating video game activity. These numbers are not slowing down. The ad revenue at stake is similar to the best sports leagues on the planet.

Global esports market is expected to exceed $1 billion in 2019 and advertising remains overwhelmingly the dominant driver. Stadia would be in a prime position if it can become a dominant broadcasting platform.

Source

And eSports are only a portion of the gaming video content market.

As defined by SuperData:

Gaming video content (GVC) is the most important, and massive, new media platform since social media. At 665M people, it's an audience that will be ignored by brands and advertisers only to their detriment. While the "why would anyone want [to watch] someone else play video games?" sentiment continues to exist among those behind the curve, the smartest publishers, advertisers, and brands are recognizing that their consumers are now, simply put, watching videos of people playing games."

Source: SuperData Research

The Gaming Video Content audience is estimated at 665 million, including 224 million (34%) in Asia alone. It is larger than HBO, Netflix, ESPN, and Hulu combined.

The GVC market achieved an estimated $4.6 billion revenue in 2017, with 69% coming from advertising and sponsorship. The remaining 31% is coming from monetization on the streaming platforms, be it through subscriptions or donations from viewers.

Source: SuperData

The top companies of the GVC market in 2017 are Google with YouTube (46% market share) and Amazon with Twitch (37% market share).

The rest of the market consists mainly of Chinese streaming platforms, with Huya representing $0.3 billion (7% market share).

Source: SuperData

GVC has become a must for video game publishers' marketing budgets. Digital viewing is a valuable outreach tool for publishers, since two in three viewers watch gaming content to learn more about a title they want to play.

An impact on valuation

It's important to put things in context.

How big can Stadia become, and what does it really mean for Google given its already gargantuan size? For reference, Alphabet just achieved $137 billion revenue in FY18 and $31 billion in net income.

Data by YCharts

Let's look into scenarios that are possible for Stadia to achieve over the next decade. The timing is impossible to predict, but assuming the technical challenges will be overcome, Google Stadia is going to play a disrupting role in the industry no matter what.

I break down below the possible outcomes I envision over the next decade, from low to high case.

I'm focusing on MAU (Monthly Average Users) from existing platforms. Of course, Google won't make revenue from console hardware sales, but Stadia could expect healthy sales in accessories because the controller will be the gateway to the ecosystem.

1) What if Stadia is the new Xbox?

Microsoft current gaming segment by the numbers:

64 million MAU

$10 billion annual gaming revenue

The breakdown of hardware vs. software sales isn't available, but the vast majority of Microsoft's gaming revenue is on the software side. With Statista estimating Xbox One global unit sales below 7 million units in 2018, even assuming an average wholesale price around $200, you would get only $1.4 billion revenue from hardware in 2018.

Microsoft launched the Xbox ONE in 2013, so it took more than five years to reach such a sizable audience. The barrier to entry has been much higher since a user would have to spend more than $300 to start playing a game on the platform.

Xbox is a low case for Stadia for the following reasons:

Xbox faced community backlash due to inconsistent narrative.

It had a $500 pricing at launch, $100 more than PS4.

If suffered from franchise fatigue and a lack of compelling exclusive titles.

Overall, given Google's wherewithal to build and sign exciting exclusive content and the lower barrier to entry for consumers, this seems like a low bar to clear.

Potential impact for Alphabet in the next decade:

~$10 billion extra annual revenue.

~$3 billion extra annual net income.

~$60 billion extra market cap using Google's current PS and PE.

2) What if Stadia is the new PlayStation?

Sony is the #1 console video game platform of this generation.

Here's Sony's gaming segment by the numbers:

90 million MAU.

36 million PSPlus members (paying a subscription).

$18 billion annual gaming revenue.

Sony benefited from a leading position for this entire console cycle. It would be an impressive achievement from Google to get there. It would certainly dramatically disrupt Sony's performance as we know it.

Potential impact for Alphabet in the next decade:

~$15 billion extra annual revenue.

~$5 billion extra annual net income.

~$90 billion extra market cap using Google's current PS and PE.

3) What if Stadia can dominate both Console and PC markets?

STEAM is by far the dominant ecosystem for PC gamers. Valve, the company behind it, is still private. The company is likely achieving the same kind of sales performance as the gaming segment of Sony given that it has the same MAU at 90 million.

STEAM is a great example of a first mover that maintained its edge as a leading ecosystem thanks to an ever expanding support from third party publishers and independent studios. Many PC games are exclusively available on STEAM and the community is very loyal.

As illustrated above by Newzoo, the PC market is mostly the same size as the console market in 2018. That includes STEAM, but also many stores owned by publishers such as Battle.net from Blizzard Entertainment, Origins from Electronic Arts, or the Epic Games Store.

The reach of Stadia could naturally go beyond consoles and appeal to the entire PC community. I'm well aware that this opinion is controversial. Most people who have already spent hundreds or thousand of dollars in a gaming setup for their PC would claim today that Stadia has no chance to disrupt the PC gaming world as we know it. I would simply point to how smartphones have almost entirely replaced handheld consoles in less than a decade to illustrate my thesis.

It seems unlikely for Stadia not to claim at least a portion of the PC market given its growing fragmentation. This would be in addition to a leading position in the console market.

Potential impact for Alphabet in the next decade:

~$25 billion extra annual revenue.

~$8 billion extra annual net income.

~$150 billion extra market cap using Google's current PS and PE.

4) What if Stadia turns YouTube into the ultimate game streaming platform?

Google decided to name its cloud platform Stadia, the plural of Stadium. The implication here is clear. Google's goal is to become the most relevant platform for all things eSports.

While so far eSports has been envisioned as a form of live event similar to an NBA or NFL game, things are evolving. Live qualifications and tournaments could happen on Stadia, with giant brackets where virtually anyone can join.

If a competition is happening live on Stadia, Google would own the live feed and the corresponding broadcasting rights de facto.

Given the phenomena observed in recent months such as Fortnite or Apex Legends, the growth of eSports and the GVC industry as a whole could be much stronger than the market observers are anticipating. Google already has a dominant position with YouTube, but could see its leadership being reinforced and its growth boosted by Stadia.

Assuming new revenue streams will appear in the next decade for GVC, and considering YouTube's 46% market share in 2017 ($2 billion), I'll add here another $3 billion annual revenue thanks to the catalyst of owning the gaming platform and driving more content.

Potential impact for Alphabet in the next decade:

~$28 billion extra annual revenue.

~$9 billion extra annual net income.

~$170 billion extra market cap using Google's current PS and PE.

5) What if Stadia makes many iOS users shift to Android?

An unanswered question is whether Apple (AAPL) can catch up and offer a similar experience for core gamers across all Apple products. Given that games are representing about 75% of the money spent on iOS and Google Play, the disruption could be far greater than anticipated.

Source

Some things are impossible to truly evaluate with accuracy, particularly at this point in time. But a case could be made that Stadia will bring more users within the Google ecosystem. This user acquisition and potential retention is more valuable than the gaming revenue in and of itself.

I won't provide here a potential impact for Alphabet's valuation but would simply suggest that Stadia has all the ingredients to strengthen Google's moat and provide more reasons for users to stick to the ecosystem, from Gmail to Youtube.

Bottom Line

Google Stadia is a big deal.

Will it be ready for prime time and avoid a potential backlash from the community? Will it be stable enough to sustain a best-in-class experience for influencers and core gamers alike? Only time will tell.

But if Google can pass this test and deliver on its GDC pitch, it's likely to disrupt the console gaming industry in a way not seen since Microsoft announced the first Xbox back in 2001. The collateral impact on PC and mobile gaming may be more complex to evaluate at this stage, but Google has the wherewithal to offer compelling exclusive content that could be second to none.

Stadia's success could take a while, but with all I know today, I'm very happy owning GOOG in my portfolio for the years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, AMD, AMZN, NFLX, AAPL, HUYA, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.