Cronos Isn't Your Classic Cannabis Company

Cronos is in a strategic position for long-term differentiation by being asset-light and cash-heavy, but investors will be left in the dark for some time.

Cronos' ability to succeed in the synthetic cannabinoid space will not be known in the near- or medium-term future which produces a different risk profile from other cannabis companies.

Introduction to Cronos

As the cannabis industry surges with investor interest, much speculation surrounds the fourth quarter earnings report of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Tuesday, March 26. Many analysts have taken the traditional approach in their valuation of stocks in the cannabis industry by basing their assessment on companies' cash flow and earnings. Other analysts, viewing cannabis as a highly commoditized industry, are running comparisons based on players' licensed production capacity to farm the plant. While there is merit in both approaches, there is a more factual factor in Cronos' long-term prospects than the company's current earnings or licensed capacity.

The leading companies in the cannabis industry currently focus on different areas of growth. For example, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTC:ACB) is putting a strategic emphasis on developing greater growing capacity, while other companies, like Canopy Growth Corp (OTC:CGC), are focused on increasing patents, distribution, and product development. While many of the major cannabis companies are rushing to acquire more harvesting licenses and buy more farms to plant cannabis, Cronos' current farming capacity is surprisingly underwhelming (note: you can view Cronos' Canadian licenses under the subsidiaries Peace Naturals and Original BC). You'll see that based on Cronos' capacity or revenue as a function of enterprise value, Cronos' stock has the highest premium in the cannabis industry. In fact, many analysts estimate that Cronos' stock is valued at two to five times their competitors' valuations. Rather than discuss the accuracy of that claim, I'll link to two recently published Seeking Alpha articles that discuss this facet and instead, add value in the successive paragraphs by discussing Cronos' current competitive differentiation in the market and how that impacts Cronos' valuation risk profile.

At the beginning of this month, Cronos sold their stake in Whistler Medical Corporation to Aurora. By selling off licensed capacity to a competing cannabis company, Cronos shed light on an atypical growth strategy. Instead of running to the pot fields, Cronos has been investing in the applied science side of the industry. Cannabis, while currently thought of as a player in the agricultural industry, could be a long-term bioengineering venture. In September of 2018, Cronos entered a deal with Ginkgo Bioworks, an organism development company, in hopes of cultivating rare cannabinoids (along with THC and CBD). Then, in October of 2018, Cronos entered a research agreement with the Technion Research and Development Foundation of the Israel Institute of Technology to analyze how cannabinoids can be used to treat skin disorders (namely acne, psoriasis, and wound healing). Last year concluded with Cronos agreeing to sell equity in their company to the tobacco giant, Altria (MO), for $1.8 billion.

In our current undersupplied market, the short-term "winners" of the pot game are the companies able to harvest the most pot. This is because cannabis will predominantly make up a commoditized market where its price will be dictated by supply and demand. Due to slight variances in quality and the genetic diversity in the cannabis flower, the "champions" of the pot game will be the companies which are able to harvest a large supply of cannabis and can produce a higher grade of cannabis to satisfy the premium market, all at the lowest cost. This gives CGC an apparent upper hand with their large capacity and deal with Ebbu, a deal highlighting their genetic breeding program (more efficiently grown and higher quality cannabis).

However, if cannabis continues to be decriminalized across the globe, most cannabis will likely be grown in a non-specialized form to meet the needs of the average consumer and produce cannabinoid oil on a large scale. This oil will facilitate the mass production of cannabis byproducts including medicine, food, beverage, and cosmetics. But, if Cronos' partnership with Ginkgo turns up meaningful results, Cronos will no longer be playing in the same game: they could be producing synthetic cannabinoids at a lower cost than it costs farmers to harvest the plant. Cronos doesn't necessarily need to be king of the pot fields to be eventually be king of the game. According to their press release:

Cronos Group will have the exclusive right to use and commercialize the key patented intellectual property related to the production of the target cannabinoids globally."

Despite the tremendous potential upside associated with this deal, there are many risks yet to overcome. Will Ginkgo really be able to produce lab-made cannabinoids? Will the other cannabinoids that Ginkgo produces, besides CBD and THC, have any value in the market? If so, will Cronos really be able to leverage the results to mass produce the cannabinoids at a cheaper price than farming (and how much will it cost)? Will these cannabinoids be safe? Will a patented cannabinoid process be able to ward off competitors in a highly uncharted space?

Ginkgo Analysis

Ginkgo is in a conceivable spot to construct high-grade yeast strains able to produce synthetic cannabinoids. They are a leader in organism engineering and heavily backed from investors like Bill Gates and Y-Combinator. However, only time will tell whether they truly are capable in this space or not. In their 2018 third quarter results, Cronos stated, "The Company targets three years to achieve the equity milestones for the eight target cannabinoids." That was three months ago (likely fourth months since they've submitted the application if they submitted the application immediately upon entering the agreement with Cronos). In a recent company update, Ginkgo made it clear that they were still waiting for government approval:

All the R&D work we'll be doing at Ginkgo will of course be conducted in compliance with all U.S. federal laws regarding controlled substances, and we're currently waiting for approval from Federal and State agencies."

From this information, we can ascertain that there is not going to be any remarkable news surrounding the Gingko deal in their upcoming earnings report. The best-case scenario is an announcement stating that Gingko has received approval from the government on a federal and state level approving their cannabinoid research and development. The worst-case scenario, albeit unlikely, is that they announce that Gingko has been denied approval. Given their strong R&D track record, their facility likely meets the criteria outlined by the government. The more-than-likely scenario is that their fourth quarter earnings won't mention a decision one way or the other. In the meantime, Cronos' competitors are rapidly licensing production capacity and expanding their international presence.

Cronos' deal with Ginkgo:

…Had an aggregate value of US$100 million assuming all milestones are met. Tranches of these common shares will be issued once each of the target cannabinoids can be produced for less than US$1,000 per kilogram of pure cannabinoid at a scale of greater than 200 liters as follows: THC(A), 20%; CBD(A), 15%; CBC(A), 10%; CBG(A), 10%; THCV(A), 15%; CBGV(A), 10%; CBDV(A), 10%; CBCV(A), 10%."

Many of these cannabinoids are impractical to extract from marijuana plants due to their small presence. While there is an immense opportunity if Gingko can successfully develop strains that produce these rare cannabinoids at the right price, little is known about their market potential.

Regardless of the effectiveness from the six relatively unknown cannabinoids, if Gingko can mass produce the lauded THC and CBD cannabinoids at the right price and efficacy, they could become a strong industry leader for facilitating the production of recreational and medical cannabis by-products. Consumers and businesses alike are actively pursuing THC as an additive in drink and luxury food products while CBD is becoming a ubiquitous additive in creams, teas, medicines, and everything of the sort.

Another positive aspect about getting into the synthetic cannabinoids business is that their ability to grow won't be dependent on their ability to maintain, comply, and acquire additional farming licenses from governments. In their most recent annual report information document published on April 27, 2018, Cronos talked about the risks associated with their Peace Naturals facility, a traditional cannabis farm.

…No assurance can be given that Health Canada will approve any amendment to the Peace Naturals Licenses to increase production volumes or permit sales of cannabis-based medical products under such license. We may also not be successful in obtaining the necessary approvals required to export or import our products to or from the jurisdictions in which we operate. If we are unable to secure necessary production licenses in respect of our facilities and joint ventures, the expectations of management with respect to the increased future cultivation and growing capacity may not be borne out, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations."

In other words: government regulation could be cannabis companies' downfall if their revenue stream is from invariable production.

Cronos gains a differentiated edge the moment they enter the synthetic cannabinoid business. But the reality is that Gingko isn't alone in their cannabinoid venture. Companies like Hyasynth Bio, Intrexon, and Amyris are working on the same thing. In fact, Hyasynth Bio has been working on synthetic cannabinoids for the past five years and despite little known progress regarding their headway, they recently claimed:

…We have to keep quiet about most of our work for now. But, we are always happy to see more work being published in this industry which consistently seems to be a good distance away from what we've been able to achieve (but we are always nervous and watchful)."

While this statement is ambiguous at best, Hyasynth has something that Gingko does not- something!

However, after Hyasynth has shown little published progress in their synthetic cannabinoid research, Cronos' three-year estimate on the Ginkgo project seems unfounded. Additionally, there are added risks when bioengineering. There have already been unsafe synthetic cannabinoids marketed to the public including 4-CCB which resulted in many accounts of hospitalization. To truly be competitive with other cannabis companies, Cronos will need to go through a lengthy testing process after discovery to show that their synthetic cannabinoids are safe. Even if they can biologically create a cannabinoid in a lab synonymous with one that you would harvest from a plant, concentrations of particular cannabinoids could be toxic in larger doses (that isn't a problem today because of the minute quantities in the marijuana plant). The Ginkgo deal, while possibly lucrative in the long term, has a long time to go before any meaningful indicators of success will be demonstrated.

If Gingko does get approval and if they do get meaningful results in their research, Cronos could find itself in a notable situation.

Cronos Group intends to produce and distribute the cultured cannabinoids that result from our partnership globally, and has received confirmation that this method of production is permitted under the Cannabis Act-the legal framework that will regulate cannabis in Canada."

If successful, Cronos will be able to sell the new cannabinoids across Canada and could become a global leader in cannabinoid extract as cannabis becomes increasingly sanctioned.

Altria Analysis

Cronos may be overvalued based on their own earnings and licensed capacity, but what does the Altria deal mean for Cronos' long-term future? Altria's $1.8 billion investment in the Cronos Group makes Cronos very asset light and cash heavy. Considering the infancy of the cannabis industry, being asset light may be in Cronos' best interest as the industry rapidly evolves.

We've seen that the industry giants during the dawn of a new industry aren't always the companies to remain on top for the long term. During the rise of the internet space, AOL, MySpace, and Netscape are three classic examples of industry Goliaths brought down by Davids. By being asset light, Cronos is in a much less risky, and more speculative position, than asset-heavy Aurora Cannabis Inc. Cronos has millions of dollars from the Altria deal at their disposal to invest in their cannabinoid research/lab production, go on a farm acquisition spree, and even invest in cheaper farm land when the industry becomes less concentrated in Canada. Additionally, they also have a partner whose resources they can now leverage- Altria.

Altria has, "…Sustainable supply chains by partnering with thousands of suppliers" in the United States which they will be able to utilize as marijuana becomes legalized throughout the country to facilitate cannabis harvesting for Cronos. Once legalized, the marijuana market will likely be much larger in the U.S. than Canada. This is potentially great news for cannabis companies like Cronos who have shown slower Canadian growth because they'll be able to invest in cheaper farmland located closer to most of their customer base. By comparing the U.S. farmland prices with the Canada farm prices, you'll notice that having a strong Canadian capacity doesn't likely imply long term North American success, not to mention global success in the industry.

Rough Valuation Estimate

The cannabis industry isn't possible to value precisely right now, let alone precisely valuing Cronos. We are facing countless unknown variables regarding future legalization, industry trends, market direction, market share, etc. While we can't expressly predict the future of the cannabis industry, we can look at significant variables and develop a best, worst, and fair-value scenario for Cronos.

If it is true that bioengineering is Cronos' future, then based on Cronos' estimates, we won't have the full results from Ginkgo for three years. If Ginkgo is able to create rare synthetic cannabinoids for Cronos, Cronos will need a conservative one-year period to build a facility that meets the specifications that Ginkgo designates to produce those cannabinoids. So, in this best case scenario, Cronos has four years before they could be selling synthetic oils. In very handsome forecasts of the future global cannabis market, 2023 is estimated to be a $63.5 billion industry (estimates range from $15B to $70B in five years). Let's assume that Cronos remains a competitive player in the cannabis market and owns 1/5 of 75% of the market (5 major players control 75% total, and Cronos is one of those 5 major players). At a 15% stake in the most optimistic global market projections, Cronos would be pulling in about $10 billion in revenue.

Assuming that the majority of Cronos' sales come from synthetically-made cannabinoids in the future, their selling price of THC and CBD would be capped at the bottom selling price of organically harvested cannabinoids from their competitors. However, if they are able to leverage Ginkgo's research to create rare cannabinoids that competing companies wouldn't be producing and consumers actually wanted those cannabinoids, under this best-case scenario, Cronos would be reaping a lavish profit margin. Let's consider a 10% net margin in a still growing market. This means that despite being focused on the continued procurement of market share in the growing industry, they could be pulling in $1 billion net annual profit. Valuing the company at 20x P/E, they would be worth $20 billion. To be clear, that is the most generous valuation we can think of in 4 years.

Let's delve into the risk factors associated with this best case scenario to actually come to fruition. Can Ginkgo actually develop yeast strains capable of producing cannabis? We place that at a generous 90% chance. Can Ginkgo do this within three years? We put that at a generous 70% chance. Can Cronos build a mass production facility capable of utilizing Ginkgo's findings within a one-year period? Given their cash position, we give it a generous 95% chance. Can Cronos validate the safety of the cannabinoids, create consumer interest, market them, and secure a 15% stake in a maximum $63.5 billion industry in the space in the next four years? We'll give that another generous 60% chance (this is where we see the highest risk, and yet we remain generous in our best case scenario). That gives Cronos a 35% chance (90% X 70% X 95% X 60%) of actually meriting that $20 billion market cap in four years based on the best-case scenarios. While the 35% risk multiple is wildly optimistic, Cronos is a leader in the cannabis industry and is being backed by Altria and their $1.8 billion allowing them to pivot as needed. Using these metrics, we estimate a risk adjusted most optimistic valuation of $7 billion four years from now (35% likelihood X $20B).

The worst case scenario is that they blow their newly obtained $1.8 billion on fruitless efforts and find themselves in an unprofitable global industry that isn't supportive of cannabis (on a legal and consumer level) at less than $15 billion total market size. Given their cautious milestone-based investment in bioengineering and their experienced partner, Altria, this is as unlikely as the best case scenario. But, Cronos very well could dwindle down to less than $500 million in assets within the next four years' time if this alternative bioengineering approach does not play out and they do not quickly find attractive alternatives. Given the growth and massive potential associated with the cannabis industry, Cronos could still justify a $1 billion under this situation with little to no prospects.

So, we can put Cronos' 2023 current risk adjusted value somewhere in the range of $1-7 billion. If you take the mid-range of those numbers, Cronos trades at an estimated $4 billion four years out. Today, Cronos is trading at a $3.45 billion market cap. While there is possible upside with this stock, a mid-range 4% annualized return is not a good place to put our money. In fact, based on the variables specified above, Cronos has the profile for a great short. We estimate a 10-40% downside medium-term is more likely.

Conclusion

Cronos' upcoming earnings report won't likely provide a meaningful update on their bioengineering endeavors with Ginkgo and I believe there is a substantial amount of time before we'll know their likelihood of any worthwhile prospects. However, Cronos' earnings report will likely clarify their strategic approach going forward (specifically on how they are going to use their newly obtained cash pile from Altria).

While Cronos has long-term potential in bioengineering and has a cash position that hedges risk of total business failure, I believe that their stock will likely fall in the short to medium term as they fail to compete with other cannabis companies in immediate prospects and growth. Due to underperforming sales, unambitious capacity and lack of international growth relative to their stock premium, Cronos investors should be prepared for impending volatility and a potential fall in price short to medium term. I expect that Cronos' risk to reward profile may become more appealing in the future at a lower stock price, with better potential upside after that if initial development milestones are met.

I believe that investing in Cronos' stock long-term may yield immense returns, with the corresponding risks outlined above, but also surmise that there will be better entry points in the short to mid-term future. There's a chance my thesis about the significance of bioengineering in Cronos' growth plan may be overblown. However, if that is the case, I trust even more in my claim that there will soon be lower priced entry points.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CRON. Business relationship disclosure: Stratesis, LLC is short CRON. I am an intern employed by Stratesis. This article shares Stratesis' thesis behind the short position.