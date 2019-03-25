Western Digital: Deep Value Trap Or Gem?

Similarly to other Semiconductor companies, during the past twelve months, Western Digital (WDC) had a roller-coaster ride. During this period it went from a market darling to an ugly duckling, and at one point, the drop from the top of the year was almost 70%.

WDC is currently out of favor stock that is shunned by both Wall Street and Main Street and is consequently cheaply priced, but this is exactly why it is a great candidate for a deep value investing. As hype for the semiconductor companies swung from euphoria to depression, so did the Western Digital equity price. But as WDC should never have been a market darling, it should never have been an ugly duckling either. This analysis shows that the truth is somewhere in between and that current price offers a very good entry point with a high reward/risk ratio.

Industry and Growth Prospects

Memory market has experienced a significant downtrend in prices, but this is neither the first nor the last time we see such price volatility. Nevertheless, there are lots of signs that this market imbalance between supply and demand and subsequent price decline should not be permanent, and that the semiconductor companies should in the coming years grow its revenues and profits above the current levels.

From 2010 until the last financial report, WDC has achieved a high growth of revenues, operating earnings, and free cash flow. During this period, its revenues have increased by 160%, operating earnings (EBIT) by 346%, and free cash flow to the firm (FCFF) by 172%.

After a period of growth, for lots of market participants, it is unclear if the current down cycle is a sign that the long term upward trend is over. If this is true, the present deep value level could be justified. However, there are a lot of clues that the current situation is just a short-lived setback and that the long-term upward trend will be back on track.

At this point, numerous technological forces are driving the semiconductor market, but for WDC most important ones are the upcoming launch of 5G communication networks, rapid advancement of autonomous driving, growth in computing complexity, strong growth of data centers, cloud computing applications, increasing memory capabilities of smartphones, and Internet-connected products. All these technological trends are driving unabated growth in the volume of digital content to be stored, and storage solutions that hold large amounts of data are a key enabler of the trends seen in the evolution of a data-driven economy.

During the last year, the total worth of the worldwide memory market was $166 billion. As the memory category has experienced a growth of 27.2%, it was the largest and the best performing semiconductor segment. It is forecasted that this trend will continue in the coming years, and it is anticipated that by 2024, the memory market will be worth $730 billion. As the compounded annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) is expected to be around 28%, this should support WDC in growing its revenues and profits.

Western Digital is comprised of three different business units that target different end market segments. The Client Devices segment is the largest one, and during the first two quarters of fiscal 2019, it represented a significant 53% of the total revenues. This segment consists of hard disk drives (HDDs) and solids state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, flash-based embedded storage products, and flash-based memory wafers. The second largest is the Data Center Devices Solutions that during the same period accounted for 27% of the revenues. This segment includes high-capacity enterprise HDDs and high-performance enterprise SSDs, data center software, and system solutions. The third and the smallest one is the Client Solutions sector which represented 20% of revenues.

During the last two quarters, all three segments have experienced a decrease in revenues. But the hardest hit was the smallest segment, which is experiencing the strongest competition and has seen a decrease in its revenues by 21%. This segment consists of external storage products and removable flash-based products which include cards, universal serial bus (“USB”) flash drives, and wireless drives. The only positive thing is that this segment does not have a crucial influence as WDC is much more reliant on the other two segments.

Compared by the form, during the last six months, both HDD and SSD experienced lower sales, but SDD products experienced a much smaller decline than the HDD products. The result of this trend is that the SSD products have for the first time in WDC's history represent more than half (51%) of the total revenues. In the coming quarters, we can expect a continuation of this trend as the data technology industry is undergoing substantial change. This market transformation is driving increased adoption of SSDs and NAND flash in traditional HDD applications.

In the next few quarters, we should see a positive development for the supply and demand balance, as the main competitors such as Micron, SK Hynix, and Samsung are signaling a reduction in capital expenditures. This should result in the supply growing at no more than 15%, while the demand is expected to grow in the upper twenties. Consequently, this should stabilize business in the next quarters, and assure the growth of the revenues and profits in the coming years.

Relative Value Analysis

When we compare WDC to the components of the PHLX Semiconductor index, we can see that its valuation rations are at the bottom of the sector. For example, the EV/EBIT ratio for WDC is 7.39, which is 56% below the median of the PHLX index that is 16.75. The only company that is by this metric cheaper than WDC is Micron Technology. Similarly, EV/EBITDA for WDC is 5.57, which is 59% cheaper than the median PHLX value. The P/B ratio points in the same direction, and is 70% below the sector median. The same thing is for P/S as well, as this ratio is currently at 0.73 and is 71% below the median.

According to the relative value analysis, WDC trades at the bottom of the sector, with only Micron having lower EV/EBIT and EV/EBITDA valuations.

All balance sheet and profit and loss data are based on the available trailing twelve months financial reports, and market prices are from 03/22/2019. Companies are arranged from the lowest to the highest EV/EBIT ratio.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis (NYSE:DCF)

Similarly to the relative value analysis, DCF shows that WDC is trading at a deep discount. As of 03/22/2019, the calculated cost of equity for WDC is 10,53%, and the weighted average cost of capital is 7.97%. As a proxy for the pre-tax cost of debt, I took the last Senior Notes 2026 offering that bears an interest rate of 4,75%.

The calculation is based on the assumption that in the second half of the fiscal 2019 revenues will have a steeper decline than during the first half of the year, bringing the total YoY decline to 12%. For fiscal 2020 I conservatively forecasted flat revenues, and from 2021 perpetual growth rate is forecasted at 3%. Taking into account the previous supply & demand forecast, this calculation is significantly on the lower end of the possible outcomes.

EBITDA margin should during the next five years gradually return to 18.80%, which is an average for the last five years. Due to the technological changes, I have forecasted high CAPEX needs (15% per year) that will be significantly above the rates we have seen during the last few years.

Even though this DCF analysis was calculated with an assumption of the lackluster sales growth coupled with the higher CAPEX needs, the price target is significantly above the current levels and stands at $48.39, which is the growth potential of more than 40%.

Despite being a part of a growth industry, with current valuation ratios, Western Digital trades as a deep value investment. Both the relative value and DCF analyses show that at current price levels too much pessimism is counted in and that during the coming months we could see WDC's stock price at much higher levels.

Risks

Even though lots of negative influences are factored in the current price, there are still some that could affect the price in the coming quarters. The most notable one is the possibility the memory prices will not stabilize and that we will experience a continuation of the downward trend. The second risk is that we could see a further escalation of tensions between the US and China, which would disrupt WDC's exports to China. The third risk is a continuation of the strengthening of USD, which could decrease revenues outside the US market.

Liquidity & Financial Health

After the acquisition of SanDisk, short term debt was $3.3B, and net debt has spiked to $8.6B. During the past few years, WDC has almost eliminated its short term debt and has decreased its net debt position to $6.6B. Currently, the short term debt is only $244 million, and the cash position is above $4B. In other words, WDC is more than adequately capitalized, especially if we know that it has more than $10B of shareholders' capital.

Recap:

The semiconductor memory segment is still in a significant down cycle. But due to the expected change in the supply and demand forces, and the rapid technological development of the different end markets, this situation should change, and the long-term growth of the whole memory market should stay intact.

On the relative and absolute basis, WDC trades as a deeply discounted company. At the current valuation, the market expects too pessimistic development of the memory market, and prices Western Digital as one of the cheapest US equities. Such low valuation coupled with the growth prospects should provide a very good entry point with a high reward/risk ratio.

