Technically Speaking For March 25

The bond market is sending a very concerning signal.

Global bond yields are lower. From Bloomberg:

Wherever you look in developed markets, sovereign bond yields are at their lowest levels in years as traders ratchet up bets that major central banks will be easing.

The FT made the same observation this morning. Here is a daily chart of the U.S. IEF and TLT - which represent the belly and long-end of the curve, respectively (as of Friday's close):

Both are at 1-year highs. This data indicates that bond investors don't see inflation, which is another way of saying the bond market is predicting slowing growth.

Chicago Fed President Evans sees a slowing economy but not a recession (emphasis added).

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans says the U.S. economy has slowed, but he downplayed chances of a recession. ... Addressing the markets’ reaction, Evans told CNBC at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference: “I think we have to be a little bit nervous obviously.” “Whenever the yield curve gets flat, we see growth decelerating and, like I say, I’m looking for almost 2 percent growth this year. That sounds kind of low but it’s actually relative to trend of one-and-three-quarters, it’s a good growth rate,” he told CNBC’s Nancy Hungerford and Emily Tan in Hong Kong on Monday.

This is consistent with the Fed's most recent statement (emphasis added):

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in January indicates that the labor market remains strong but that growth of economic activity has slowed from its solid rate in the fourth quarter.

... along with the latest set of predictions from the survey of business economists (emphasis added):

That finding comes from the latest survey by the National Association for Business Economics being released Monday. Its economists collectively project that growth, as measured by the gross domestic product, will reach a modest 2.4 this year and just 2 percent in 2020. Among the key factors in their dimmer assessment are a global slowdown and the ongoing trade conflicts between the Trump administration and several major trading partners. Still, the NABE economists say they think a recession remains unlikely any time soon.

The 3-month moving average of the Chicago Fed National Activity Index declined in February:

This means slower than baseline growth, not a contraction.

This was an odd day in the markets. The micro and small caps led the markets higher; the former rose .58% while the latter was up .54%. But the third-best performer was the IEF which gained .24%; the IEI advanced .2%. It's not normal for the bond market to perform this strongly on a day with the more aggressive areas of the market. The SPY was off marginally while the QQQ moved -0.18% lower. In other words, the overall performance just didn't make much sense.

With that in mind, today I'll be taking a look at the bond market because this is where the most important action is currently taking place.

Let's start with the 5-day chart of the of IEF:

Prices have risen a few points. More importantly, this ETF is in the middle of a 5-day rally with a gap higher on Friday. We see the same pattern with the TLT:

This ETF is up about four points over the same period - a pretty decent move higher for the long-end of the Treasury market.

The 2-week charts clearly show the size of the jump:

Between March 12-20, the IEF consolidated gains in a narrow range. Then prices jumped sharply higher, gaining nearly two points.

The 2-week TLT chart shows the same pattern.

And then we have the weekly charts.

Last week, the IEF moved through key long-term resistance at the 105 level on rising momentum. The next logical area of resistance is the 108 level, which is a multi-year high.

The long-end of the yield curve has traded between the 111-125 level for the last two years. Prices are now above that level on rising momentum.

The bond market is sending a very clear and concerning signal: it sees slower growth, which means the bond market may be predicting a sharp slowdown in activity in the next 6-12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.