Minerd Sells His GGM Stake

While we find the fund's historic performance and alpha impressive, we think the fund's valuation is too rich and its ability to sustain its high distribution is questionable in the medium term.

One thing we like to follow is insider transactions of closed-end funds. An interesting trade that recently came across our screen was a sale by Scott Minerd, the Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners Investment Management.

The Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) is a $225m high-yield CEF with roughly 2/3 invested in bonds and 1/3 in loans. It has about 30% leverage and a current distribution rate of about 10.50%, which is quite high for the sector. Its last report does suggest it has been over-distributing relative to NII.

We find the fund to have an impressive history of performance relative to the sector and solid alpha generation. However, the fund's current valuation is stretched and as its NAV volatility has been reduced to below the sector median suggesting it has recently derisked. For this reason, we think its over-distribution will increase, making it more likely to have a distribution cut.

Minerd's Mind

This is what Minerd had to say recently about high yield.

Source: Bloomberg

This is all fair enough - our point, however, is that the current default rate is well below the average in Minerd's example, so the chart is somewhat misleading. Yes, we could see default rates move sharply higher and towards the average; however, leading indicators, so far, are not pointing to this. More broadly, we do think that corporate leverage is high and the overall trend of corporate debt is flashing a warning signal; however, interest coverage is good and the US economy, so far, is doing well.

Scott Minerd's Transactions in GGM

From a purely trading perspective, Minerd has not done all that well - he has bought his initial post-2015 shares at a higher price than he has sold them.

Tran Date Code Shares Post Shares Share Price 12/03/2019 S - Sale -5,140 0 21.6564 12/03/2019 S - Sale -1,779 5,140 21.6708 11/03/2019 S - Sale -1,933 6,919 21.46 8/03/2019 S - Sale -3,837 8,852 21.5337 30/06/2015 P - Purchase 1,300 11,196 21.726 29/06/2015 P - Purchase 1,918 9,896 21.739

Source: SEC

The buys (green circle) are timed not very well in retrospect and the sells (red circle) are OK - higher than the December lows but well off the 2018 highs.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

A saving grace for Minerd here is that because the fund has been over-distributing, his sells are actually higher than his buys on a fair-distribution basis.

Diving into GGM

The performance of the fund has been quite impressive - so, whatever pressure Minerd felt to invest in his own fund, he did pretty well relative to his other high-yield CEF options.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

On a volatility-adjusted basis, the fund generally outperformed with short periods of underperformance, the most recent one being at the end of 2018.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

As the previous chart suggests, the fund was generally more aggressive than the sector, judging from its NAV volatility, however, more recently it has cut down on risk.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

From a valuation perspective, the fund looks quite expensive to us - its discount is well tighter of the sector.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Part of the reason for this is that it still looks attractive on a yield basis - however, we would expect this advantage to recede given the recent derisking in the fund.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Even with an unchanged yield, its premium looks quite high and we would expect the premium to tighten over time to be more in line with the rest of the sector.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

A large part of the attraction of GGM has been its impressive ability to sustain and increase its distribution in absolute terms and relative to the sector. We think this trend is less sustainable going forward.

Conclusion

Scott Minerd, the Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim has recently sold out of his position in GGM, a high-yield Guggenheim CEF. Minerd's view is that the high-yield sector is richly valued, so we take this to be the reason for the sale. Although our own view on high-yield is more benign, we find the fund to be richly valued and less able to sustain its high distribution rate in the medium term.

