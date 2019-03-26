Palladium Supply Shock - Substitution Coming

The most significant bull market in the world of metals and perhaps all commodities over recent years has been in the palladium market. The precious metal that is more obscure than gold, silver, and platinum, trades on the NYMEX division of the CME. Palladium, like platinum, has a myriad of industrial uses because of its density and high resistance to heat. The most common application is in the catalytic converters that clean toxins from the environment when it comes to automobile emissions.

The price of palladium has been moving higher since it found a bottom in early 2016. It is hard to believe that the metal that traded at below $100 per ounce in the early 1990s is now over fifteen times higher in value.

The vast majority of palladium comes from two countries, South Africa and Russia. In Russia, palladium is a byproduct of nickel output, while in South Africa there is some primary production. Palladium has been on a tear, but the price has risen to a level where the less expensive platinum is now threatening to emerge as a substitute when it comes to cost-conscious consumers.

The most direct route for trading or investing in palladium or platinum is via the futures provided by the NYMEX division of the CME. However, there are ETF products that do an excellent job replicating the price action in both platinum and palladium these days.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares (PALL) and the same company’s Platinum Shares (PPLT) are the most liquid ETF products. Granite Shares (PLTM) also offers a platinum ETF that could become a lot more attractive over the coming weeks and months if the company decides to alter its product.

Palladium is the precious bull since early 2016

Palladium has been, hands down, the best performing metal if not commodity, that trades on a futures exchange since early 2016.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart highlights the incredible ascent of the metal that traded to a low at $74.50 per ounce in 1992 when the Russian were liquidating their reserves of the precious metal after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Palladium reached a high at $1090 per ounce in 2001 when the market experienced a brief deficit in the supply and demand equation. However, the price retreated to a low at $145 in 2003 which stands as a bottom that has never returned in the palladium futures market. In early 2008, the price reached $595.10 per ounce but again fell to a higher low at $160 that same year after the global financial crisis wreaked havoc in all asset classes. After a rebound to $862 per ounce in 2011 when gold hit its peak at just over $1920 per ounce, all precious metals prices fell to lows in late 2015 and early 2016. In the palladium market that bottom came in January 2016 at $451.50 per ounce which turned out to be the buying opportunity of the century in the world of precious metals futures.

Palladium rose above the 2001 peak at $1090 in early 2018, and it kept on going. The latest high came this month at $1599.10 per ounce, over three and one-half times the price in early 2016.

Fiat recall could make things worse

The palladium market is in deficit as supplies cannot keep up with demand. The demand for palladium-based catalytic converters around the world that clean emissions from the air has exploded. Recently, a news story that Fiat-Chrysler is recalling 862,520 gasoline-fueled cars could mean that demand for the metal that is already in a deficit could increase by as much as an additional 77,000 ounces according to Miguel Perez-Santalla at Heraeus Metals in New York.

Last December, Citigroup said that increased regulations to curb emissions created a 545,000-ounce deficit between demand and supply in the palladium market, and the Fiat-Chrysler news could only exacerbate the fundamental shortage of the metal. On March 25, June palladium futures were at the $1538 level as the metal continues to make higher peaks.

Rhodium also exploding

Palladium is not the only platinum group metal that can serve as a catalyst for emissions. Rhodium, a PGM that only trades in the physical market has similar properties which makes it an acceptable substitute from a metallurgical perspective. However, its price action rules that out as the price of rhodium has increased even more than palladium on a percentage basis.

Source: Kitco

As the chart shows, the price of rhodium moved from under $600 per ounce in 2016 to its current level above $3150 making it a more expensive solution. Ironically, the reason behind the rally in rhodium is the price weakness in another platinum group metal, its namesake.

Platinum is a substitute

While the prices of palladium and rhodium are flying high, platinum which is a denser metal and has a higher resistance to heat than both of its expensive sister metals has been stuck near its lowest level in more than a decade. Palladium is trading at over 3.5 times higher than its price in early 2016. Rhodium is over five times higher, but platinum was at around the $857 per ounce level on March 25 compared to the early 2016 low at $812.20.

The price situation in platinum had become so dire that primary producers in South Africa trimmed output at higher cost mines causing the shortage of rhodium which is a byproduct of platinum production. The silver lining is that platinum can serve as a substitute for palladium in catalytic converters if consumers decide to change their production lines. The bottom line is that car manufacturers became addicted to palladium in the 90s when the Russians were liquidating stockpiles at a fraction of the cost of an ounce of platinum. Now that the tables have turned when it comes to prices, it could be just a matter of time before platinum begins showing up in catalytic converters. At an over $680 discount to palladium, and an almost $2300 discount to rhodium, platinum is the wiser economic choice when it comes to most consumer requirements for platinum group metals these days.

So far, investors and consumers have not changed their behavior, but at the current price levels, it may just be a matter of time before the platinum market experiences the buying seen in palladium and rhodium which could finally launch the price of platinum into a long overdue bull market.

PLTM offers more for less

The most direct route for an investment in platinum is in the physical bars and coins offered by dealers around the world. However, the physical metal can command a hefty premium and wide spreads between buying and selling prices. The NYMEX offers platinum futures which are the next most liquid market for trading or investing in the metal. The most liquid platinum ETF is the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares product (PPLT) which holds all of its $605.91 million in net assets in physical platinum bullion. The average daily trading volume of the ETF currently stands at 87,149 shares. PPLT charges an expense ratio of 0.60%.

As an alternative, the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) is virtually the same as PPLT in that it holds platinum bullion. PPLT has been around since 2010 while PLTM only began trading in early 2018. PLTM has a much smaller net asset base at $3.9 million, and just an average of 1,029 shares change hands each day, but the expense ratio is lower at 0.50%. Both PPLT and PLTM represent one-tenth of an ounce of platinum metal.

My product of choice in the world of platinum ETFs is PPLT today, but it PLTM decided to do a one for ten reverse split and represent one one-hundredth of an ounce of platinum I would favor that product as I believe it would increase liquidity significantly. PLTM offers more for less compared to PPLT, but the key to its success may be to provide more shares which would give it a psychological boost when it comes to the competition.

Meanwhile, the prices of both palladium and rhodium look set to continue their upward trajectory given the recall at Fiat-Chrysler and trend towards emission requirements around the glove. It may be only a matter of time until consumers wake up and smell the platinum which could ignite a sleeping market and create the next great PGM bull.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.