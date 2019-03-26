Harbingers Of Doom And Canadian Banks

Overview

There is now a steady procession of signals indicating that there is an impending global recession. These signals are not limited to the inverted bond yield in America and others but include indicators from Europe and Canada. Amongst the hardest hit by a recession will be Canadian banks, which are already showing signs of impending difficulties. In this article I will focus on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) and the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) although other Canadian banks such as the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) are also showing early signs of forthcoming distress.

Europe

Generally, a government bond issued by a nation requires that the yield reflects the demand by investors that the yield is at least equivalent to inflation expectations and the likelihood that the debt will be repaid.

As of today, the German bund yield is negative. This means that investors are paying the German government to own bonds not the other way around. Let me reemphasize this point. Investors are willing to forgo losses in value resulting from inflation and pay the German government for holding their bonds. There are only two reasons why investors would take such action. Either USD investors fear a collapse of the USD and are seeking a safe haven or these investors fear an impending recession of a large magnitude.

For confirmation, you can see the chart below of German government 10 year bond yields

Chart provided courtesy Bloomberg

Besides the German government bond yield, the Swiss government bond yields are also in negative territory.

Chart provided courtesy Tradingview.

As one can see, the yield for Swiss government bonds is even more negative than that for German government bonds. Of course, these bonds are based in Swiss francs and this currency is seen as a safe haven currency. As of today, an investor must pay almost 0.5% to the Swiss government for the privilege of holding such a bond. The question is; how scared must investors be to pay such a sum?

Another key indicator of economic activity is the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) since it is an indicator of economic health for manufacturing and the service sectors. The purpose of the PMI is to provide information about current business conditions to company decision makers, analysts and purchasing managers.

Unfortunately, the signs are not good from Europe’s powerhouse economy.

German PMI

Chart courtesy Trading economics

It is evident that there is a pretty ugly trend in the PMI. Of course, being such a large manufacturing based economy, it is Germany that will be amongst the first to succumb to a decline in economic activity. Should you wish to investigate the PMI in other European countries, you will find a similar picture.

The USA

The current federal funds rate remained at 2.5 percent when the Federal Open Market Committee met on March 21, 2019. It is widely understood that this benchmark rate is a barometer of the US economy's health. In a reversal of expectations, the Federal Reserve indicated that it would keep rates at 2.5 percent through 2021, which is a complete 180 degree turnaround from previous announcements. The question investors must ask is; what can the Fed see ahead to make such a pronounced volte-face?

Briefly, the Federal Reserve is responsible for maintaining full employment while keeping inflation low. It can be easily understood that low interest rates can spur economic activity. This feature was amply demonstrated in the last great recession around 10 years ago when interest rates dropped to 0.25% Could it be that the FED are concerned that there are signs of a recession around the corner and that is why interest rates were held?

An additional sign of a slowdown is the current inverted yield curve. In short, an inverted yield curve is an interest rate backdrop in which long-term debt in the form of bonds have a lower yield than short-term bonds of the same credit quality. This category of yield curve is the most uncommon of curve types and is universally thought to be a predictor of economic downturns.

Chart of the 10 year treasury minus the 2 year treasury constant maturity

Chart courtesy FRED economic research

More recently, the above chart has been an accurate predictor of economic slumps. Specifically, an inverted yield curve preceded the recessions beginning in 1980, 1990, 2001 and 2008.

So why is the stock market rising?

There are those who may be wondering why, with all signals suggesting a southerly direction for stocks, the stock market has been on an upward trend. As I have mentioned, many big money investors are seeking the safety of German and Swiss government bonds, so who is buying? Well the answer to that question is, in part, companies themselves. It seems that U.S. companies spent a record $1 trillion in 2018 on buying back their own stock. Hei Ho you may say, so long as they keep doing that all will be rosy in the garden. However, I contend that this situation may reverse in the coming weeks for two very good reasons. Firstly, we are approaching the April earnings reporting season. This is important because companies are not allowed to buy their own stock 30 days before a quarterly report, which will naturally lead to fewer buyers of stock. Secondly, if the predicted slowdown occurs, one would expect prudent companies to conserve cash so that they can ride out the storm.

Canada

In terms of PMI, the same grisly progression can be observed in the chart below.

Chart courtesy Trading economics

In similar vein to European PMI’s, the above chart depicts an unfortunate future for Canada’s economy. Further evidence is provided by the uptick in unemployment across Canada from October 2018

Chart courtesy Trading Economics

The Trudeau effect

If the gloomy economic environment were not enough to scare investors in Canada, enter Justin Trudeau, whose fiscal policies are further eroding business activity at an alarming pace. Let’s begin with the tax increases for the Canadian Pension scheme, which requires all Canadians to contribute up to $2200 per annum by 2025. This new increase began in January of this year, the report can be read here. Next, Mr. Trudeau did indeed keep his campaign promise and there was a increase in tax from 29% to 33% for all those earning more than $200,000 annually. This increase in tax was expected to insert an extra $2.8 Bn into the coffers of the government. Sadly, as so many left leaning governments have discovered, attempts to soak the rich often back fires. Indeed, far from an increase in tax revenue, there was $1.2 Bn less raised. An article on this situation can be read here. Needless to say, this tax shortfall will be addressed by the government, no doubt, by further tax increases for the middle classes.

Finally, whilst combating climate change is laudable, it comes at a cost. In 2018, Canada passed the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act implementing revenue-neutral carbon tax starting in 2019. According to the act, in each province, the taxed money is redistributed to citizens. For the people of Canada, this will go some way towards compensating for increased costs in such items as fuel. However, Canadian companies will have greater costs and so will be less able to compete globally and domestically with imports from countries less concerned with climate change. Needless to say, that the costs of administering the scheme are not inconsiderable. A cost which will inevitably be borne by tax payers.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

As a consequence of a declining business climate, an increase in unemployment and additional taxes, banks will need to set aside increasing funds to cover non performing mortgage loans. A case in point is the Imperial Bank of Canada (CM).

Table courtesy the Imperial Bank of Canada

The table above taken from the most recent quarterly results raises a number of alarms; declining EPS, increasing provisions for credit losses and falling net income. I contend that this awful trend is likely to continue for the reasons I have outlined. Therefore, traders can protect themselves from this future eventuality by selling current holdings or shorting the stock at the current price of $81.30, which incidentally, is near the historical high for this stock.

The bank of Nova Scotia

A mirror of the worrying signs seen in the results for the Canadian Imperial bank can be seen upon close examination of the recent results for the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). From the tables provided, noteworthy is the falling trend in Net Income and EPS. Whilst the increased provision for credit losses (PCL) is not very large, the direction is unmistakably up.

Table courtesy Scotiabank quarterly results

Table courtesy Scotiabank quarterly results

There are further concerns for investors in the Bank of Nova Scotia and those worries involve their International Banking operations. As can be reviewed on their website, BNS provides a full range of financial products, solutions and advice to retail and commercial customers in Latin America, including the Pacific Alliance countries of Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia, and the Caribbean and Central America. Indeed, Scotia Bank has received awards for their developments in Emerging Markets. Further investigation reveals the full extent of their exposure to South America, details of which can be read here. In short, Scotia Bank have been investing heavily in South America since 2006.

As I have noted earlier, in recent months there has been a flight to safety. As far as I am aware, Emerging Market currencies have never been considered a safe haven in times of trouble. From the chart below of Emerging Market currencies, you may note that the index shows that there is some resistance to further upward movement. If the global economy does slow down as suggested, then this index may begin to fall as investors liquidate their positions in Emerging Markets and repatriate their funds.

Chart courtesy Investing.com

Should this scenario play out, then Scotia Bank will suffer pain over and above that which will be derived from the fallout resulting from mortgage defaults.

Summary

There are numerous signals indicating that all is not well with the current record bull run. It is foolhardy to ignore the clear signs of an impending slowdown and that investors should position themselves to protect their assets. One such method is to short stocks which may fall the furthest in recessions. In my opinion, Canadian banks are at historical highs and so the risk of further price appreciation is limited given the current conditions in Canada.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CM, BNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.