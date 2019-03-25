San Miguel's Results Point To More Growth To Come

A bet on San Miguel is in many ways a bet on the Philippines economy.

San Miguel Corp. (OTCPK:SMGBY) has published 2018 results which show record revenues. Somewhat flat profits are due to special circumstances, and the market reacted quite favourably.

The largest company in the Philippines by sales is performing well across its divisions. My article in September last year focused on the success of the IPO for their food and beverage interests.

Infrastructure, Packaging, Food & Beverage, and Power are all performing strongly. The company has strengthened itself in recent years through its sensible diversification policy. The two major planks of the national economy are domestic consumption and government-led infrastructure spending. San Miguel is the leader in both sectors.

This year will see a final decision on a massive new project, the proposed new airport for the country's capital, Manila.

Results

I have been recommending readers for several years now to invest in San Miguel. The 3-year stock chart illustrated below shows this has been a continuously uplifting experience:

Source: Charles Schwab

The results for 2018 are one indicator that this trend is likely to continue. The illustration below summarises them:

Source: San Miguel

Revenues growing 24% to Pesos 1.02 trillion (US$19.7 billion) meant the company reached its target of Pesos 1 trillion one year earlier than forecast.

The almost flat recurring net income was due to inventory losses and forex moves at the end of the year from their Petron oil business. Their consolidated sales at Petron did rise 28% over the previous year. Net income, however, fell to Pesos 7.1 billion (US$136 million) due to inventory losses of Peso 10 billion (US$192 million) in November and December of last year. The company regards this as a one-off hit to the numbers. Time will tell on that. They will hope for greatly improved refining margins and profitability for the company as a whole in 2019.

Petron is the largest refiner and LPG supplier in the country. It has about 40% of the market and a major refinery at Bataan. It runs over 2,400 petrol station around the country. Petron also has quite substantial operations in Malaysia, although the figures there were not itemised. Malaysia was the first overseas venture by Petron when it took over the operations and branding of Esso and Mobil there. It operates the Port Dickson oil refinery in Malaysia and over 600 service stations.

San Miguel has plans to spend US$3 billion on a new refinery in Bataan. These are yet to be confirmed. The division is targeted to become an increasing profit centre for the company in future years.

For the company as a whole, in the first 9 months of the year consolidated recurring net income had been growing at a rate of 20% before the Petron hit in the 4th quarter.

Revenues and income across the various divisions of the company continued this trend when the full year results were published.

On a "net income" basis:

Brewery operations +15%.

Ginebra drinks division +75%

Packaging + 11%

Petron Oil -50%

On those divisions measured by "income from operations":

Global Power Holdings +37%

Infrastructure +13%

Debt did increase somewhat, as illustrated below:

Source: San Miguel

It should be noted that conversely Cash and Total assets also increased.

Current ratio at 1.37 and quick ratio at 0.97 show that short-term debt repayment is not a problem. Long-term debt to equity at 2.15 is quite high. It seems reasonable, though, for a large-scale company making good profits and investing for the long term. It should be noted that recent bond offerings have been healthily over-subscribed by the market.

Over the years of capital investment and diversification, the company has managed to remain highly profitable. It even pays a small dividend. Despite being involved in mainly mature businesses, the company has managed to show continued strong growth.

Foreign portfolio investments in 2018 into the Philippines came to US$1.2 billion after a net outflow in 2017. A certain proportion of this was specifically for San Miguel's equity raise for San Miguel Food & Beverage Inc.

Recent substantial investment programmes in key areas for the company have centred around new breweries, poultry processing plants, flour mills, meat processing and dairy plants. The infrastructure division, including a new renewable energy section, has been the biggest focus of attention in recent years.

Analysts are predicting a return to growth in EPS of about 12% for the fiscal year 2019. The company is just about fairly valued on that basis but with some room for upward appreciation.

Its PE ratio is 20.89. This compares to 19.64 for the S&P Global BMI Industrials average, according to Charles Schwab (subscription required).

Its Price to Sales ratio is a very favourable 0.42. This compares to the S&P Global BMI Industrials average of 1.10. This suggests investors are paying a small amount for each unit of sales.

Its Price to Tangible Book is high at 11.42. This suggests somewhat low tangible assets on its balance sheet.

Its Price to Cash Flow at 5.33 is very favourable. It compares to the S&P Global BMI Industrials average of 11.43. This would tend to suggest there is good potential stock price momentum.

Infrastructure Spending And Bulacan Airport

San Miguel is involved in a whole range of infrastructure projects. These include toll roads, airports, bridges, an MRT system and a harbour project. This fits in with President Duterte's emphasis on government-driven infrastructure projects across the country.

The government plans to spend US$108 billion on infrastructure in the next ten years. Infrastructure spending is set to rise from 5% of GDP in 2018 to 7% of GDP in 2022. Much of this is set to be financed by tax reform. However, this is a country where payment of taxes is often seen as an optional extra.

Some of the money, reputed to be US$9 billion, is slated to come from Chinese investment. This could be reduced if China's slowing economy results in less investment from them. The Philippines government has eased foreign investment rules in a bid to attract more funds from overseas.

The Philippines is, however, mainly growing on the back of strong domestic consumption. The economy grew 6.1% in Q4 2018. This is a similar level to the last few years.

There is a substantial increase in private sector involvement in infrastructure in the form of PPSs (Public Private Partnerships). San Miguel is involved in much of this. The slow-moving and often corrupt public bureaucracy can still be an impediment, though. The urgent need for improved infrastructure in the country has been shown up by the current water shortage in Manila. San Miguel had in fact made a proposal on this years ago, but its plans were held back by political wrangling.

The jewel in the crown would be the massive new airport for Manila at Bulacan. This is estimated to cost about US$15 billion. It will have 6 runways and be able to handle 100 million passengers per annum. San Miguel's bid received government approval after a Cabinet meeting in December but still needs to submit to a so-called "Swiss Challenge". This is the system where the government allows a procurement system in which other companies can match or improve upon an originally unsolicited proposal.

San Miguel will be working with its partner for the project, Incheon International Airport Corporation. San Miguel has already built and is operating Caticlan Airport, the gateway to the popular beach resort of Boracay Island.

Once approved, as is considered very likely, it is thought the airport could be ready in 5 years. The Bulacan project can be seen as a huge opportunity for San Miguel and its shareholders. It is also something of a risk. Wherever they are built in the world, new airports tend to be subject to delays and cost overruns. There is no guarantee that a future administration will not change the terms and conditions whereby San Miguel is calculated to get its payback. There is also the risk that the currency may move against San Miguel. The Philippine peso tends to be volatile against the US$.

Risks to San Miguel

The stock is in many ways a play on the Philippines economy. This has performed well in recent years, and growth forecasts for coming years are good. However, the country has a long history of political instability. This can also result in forex risks for overseas investors.

The company may be over-reliant on its 65-year old president and chairman Ramon Ang. It is not known what succession plan is in place.

The Bulacan project carries risks just because of its sheer size and because of the factors I have cited.

The company needs to continue to grow profitability at its recent pace in order to keep debt in check and its ratings high. The food and beverage IPO raised substantial funds, but the company's planned capex from 2018 to 2022 is US$13.6 billion.

Stocks on the Philippine Stock Exchange tend to have quite thin trading. They can sometimes be price manipulated by small groups of investors.

Conclusion

San Miguel is a good play on the Philippines economy. It is a good choice for those who want an Emerging Economy in their portfolio. The 3-year stock chart is in many ways a reflection on the success of the national economy in recent years. San Miguel has in fact even then easily outperformed the national economy as a whole.

It is a growth company in a growth economy. It has coaxed strong growth out of mature businesses. The Bulacan airport project could guarantee growth above the norm for years to come.

The successful company diversification in recent years and prospects going forward make the stock a continuing Buy. However, there are risks, and stock price growth over the next 3 years is unlikely to match that of the past 3 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMGBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.