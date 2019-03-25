A Close Look At Sonos

Sonos has multiple avenues to increase shareholder value and is worth a look at these levels.

Shares have been hit hard due to concerns regarding intense competition, low levels of operating profitability, and lack of competitive advantages.

As noted in the summary, Sonos (SONO) shares have underperformed in recent months due to a number of concerns which range from slowing growth, weak profitability, and lack of competitive moats.

Shares are now trading around $10, down from its IPO price of $15. In this article, I'll provide an overview of the company and its business and outline why I believe the market may be viewing the company through an excessively pessimistic lens.

Business Overview

Sonos is a sound systems company that sells wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and various accessories. Sonos focuses (as of now) exclusively on audio products for the home. Sonos competes in the high-end of the audio market alongside competitors including Bose and Bang & Olufsen (OTC:BGOUY).

The Sonos app enables customers to play music from their providers of choice (e.g. Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, etc.) in any room of their home. This software also allows simultaneous playback from devices across multiple speakers, providing a multi-room audio experience that has become the cornerstone of Sonos's brand image and product offering.

It is instructive to note that Sonos products do not offer Bluetooth connectivity, instead, the speakers use Wi-Fi for music playback. The company claims that this enhances audio quality and allows customers to control music from anywhere in the home.

Sonos sells its products through retailers (including custom installers of home audio equipment) and direct to consumer via Sonos.com. Sales through Best Buy (BBY) and Also Group (Sonos's distributor in Denmark, Norway, Germany, and Sweden) represented 17% and 10% of total revenues, respectively.

Financial and valuation data are consistent with a share price of $9.86 as of March 20, 2019.

Financial Overview (all $ amounts are in millions USD)

Market cap 990.7 Debt 39.8 Cash 307.4 Enterprise Value 723.1

(Source: Capital IQ)

Product Offerings

Sonos has a number of product offerings:

Sonos One - Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa-enabled smart speaker that can be paired with other Sonos speakers for stereo sound or simultaneous playback.

- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa-enabled smart speaker that can be paired with other Sonos speakers for stereo sound or simultaneous playback. Play - This wireless speaker comes in three forms that range in price from $199 for the Play:1; $249 for the Play:3; and $499 for the Play:5. It is compatible with the Amazon Echo, which you can use to send playback directions to the speaker.

- This wireless speaker comes in three forms that range in price from $199 for the Play:1; $249 for the Play:3; and $499 for the Play:5. It is compatible with the Amazon Echo, which you can use to send playback directions to the speaker. Beam - The Sonos Beam is a smart soundbar for televisions that retails for $399. It is Amazon Alexa-enabled which allows for voice-controlled playback of movies, music, etc.

- The Sonos Beam is a smart soundbar for televisions that retails for $399. It is Amazon Alexa-enabled which allows for voice-controlled playback of movies, music, etc. Playbar - The Playbar is a home theater speaker that retails for $699. Sonos claims it provides "theater-quality sound".

- The Playbar is a home theater speaker that retails for $699. Sonos claims it provides "theater-quality sound". Playbase - The Playbase is a speaker designed for televisions to stand on that also retails for $699. Operationally, it is similar to the Playbar but with a different design.

- The Playbase is a speaker designed for televisions to stand on that also retails for $699. Operationally, it is similar to the Playbar but with a different design. Amp - The Sonos Amp is an amplifier that retails for $499. The Amp enhances the sound of audio from turntables, stereos, and cell phones that are then transmitted to speakers.

- The Sonos Amp is an amplifier that retails for $499. The Amp enhances the sound of audio from turntables, stereos, and cell phones that are then transmitted to speakers. Sonos Architectural - Sonos also offers in-ceiling, in-wall, and outdoor speakers through a collaboration with Sonance, a company that specializes in these types of speakers. These retail for $599, $699, and $799, respectively.

Sonos also offers in-ceiling, in-wall, and outdoor speakers through a collaboration with Sonance, a company that specializes in these types of speakers. These retail for $599, $699, and $799, respectively. Connect - Sonos Connect retails for $349 and provides streaming functionality to third-party stereos and speakers. It allows households to stream songs simultaneously (or play different songs in different rooms) from non-Sonos branded speakers using the Sonos app.

Sales by Product Line

(Source: Sonos's SEC filings)

Please note the following:

Wireless and home theater speakers have been the primary drivers of sales growth for Sonos over the past several years.

Sales of components (i.e. Sonos Connect and Amp) have stayed flat. I would imagine that this is partly due to cannibalization from introduction of Sonos-branded speakers, which don't require the Connect or amplifier.

The price points of Sonos products reflect the company's position in the high-end of the home audio and speaker market. I believe that the company's products appeal primarily to upper-income households.

Sonos has managed to grow quickly over the past few years through new product launches and refreshed versions of existing products: the number of products sold nearly quadrupled from 1.5 million in 2013 to 5.1 million in 2018.

Revenue Breakdown by Geographic Region

(Source: SEC filings)

Please note the following:

The United States remains Sonos's largest and fastest-growing market. I expect this to continue given domestic demand for consumer electronics products and Sonos's high-end offerings.

Sales in the Asia-Pacific region tapered off in 2018, a concerning turn of events. I would imagine that consumers in this region are more price-conscious and have a large number of lower-priced offerings to choose from.

Valuation

Sonos does not have many publicly-traded competitors (note that Bose, the leader in the premium audio market, is privately held). The following chart provides valuation multiples for Sonos and Bang & Olufsen, a publicly-traded Danish company that sells premium speakers, headphones, and televisions (televisions were produced through a collaboration with LG).

(Source: Capital IQ)

B&O appears more attractive (on a fundamental valuation basis) than Sonos, which is likely due to the fact that B&O's sales growth slowed to 1.3% for the year ended Nov. 30, 2018, after several years of double-digit growth. The two companies' gross margins (based on fiscal 2018 numbers) are similar, although B&O is more profitable.

Cash Flow Data

(Source: SEC filings)

Sonos generated its first positive operating cash flow in 2015 and its first positive free cash flow in 2017. It is also profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis (adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.1% in fiscal 2018). However, the company has not turned an annual operating profit since fiscal 2014, which is due in part to increased spending on R&D and SG&A.

Operating cash flow and free cash flow have increased steadily over the past several years and have turned non-negative, an encouraging sign of the company's progress and operational improvements.

Competitive Landscape

Sonos operates in a highly competitive space: a list and short description of its major competitors are provided below. I listed the companies in descending order by size and perceived threat to Sonos.

Bose Corporation - Bose, founded in 1964, is a private corporation that has long been regarded as the leader in the premium audio space. It generated $3.9 billion in revenue in 2018, 3.5 times Sonos's fiscal 2018 revenue. It sells high-end wired and wireless headphones, smart speakers, home theater speakers, and other miscellaneous products (including audio sunglasses). Bose also offers the "multi-room audio experience" through its SoundTouch app.

Denon - Denon is a Japanese audio company that sells a similar line of products as Sonos through its HEOS brand of smart speakers and home theater speakers. It also provides a similar multi-room audio experience through its app, which supports many of the same music streaming providers as Sonos's app (with the notable exception of Apple Music). The price points, sound quality, and features of HEOS and Sonos speakers are similar per most of the reviews I've read online.

Note: Sonos sued Denon in 2014 for patent infringement and the two companies reached a settlement in 2018 (terms of the agreement were not disclosed).

Harman International Industries - Harman International is a subsidiary of Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) and competes with Sonos with its brand Harman Kardon and JBL. Harman Kardon and JBL offer multi-room audio streaming through its Omni and Link line of speakers, respectively. JBL offers products at the lower end of the price spectrum, whereas Harman Kardon offers products in the mid-range.

Bang & Olufsen - B&O is a Danish consumer electronics company that sells premium speakers, headphones, and televisions (televisions are produced through a collaboration with LG). B&O serves the highest end of the speaker and multi-room audio market.

Amazon, Apple, and Google - The Amazon Echo, Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Home, and Apple (AAPL) HomePod are competitors to Sonos smart speakers. The Amazon Echo retails for $99; the Google Home and Home Max retail for $129 and $399, respectively; and the Apple HomePod retails for $349.

Below are data about each company's app on the App Store, which I believe serve as an (albeit inexact and anecdotal) measure of consumer satisfaction and product popularity:

(Source: Apple App Store)

Patent Portfolio

Sonos holds over 775 patents and 595 applications are currently pending. The IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) ranked Sonos 19th overall and second in electronics (behind Apple) in its annual ranking of the technology world's most valuable patent portfolios. This measure weighs various factors including size, originality, growth, and impact of firm's patent portfolios.

While it is difficult to quantify the value of Sonos's patent portfolio, it stands to reason that it comprises a sizable portion of overall company value as well as a future bulwark against patent infringement (as mentioned above, Sonos has successfully sued competitors in the past). In addition, its patent portfolio may serve as an additional inducement to a potential acquirer.

Google Trends Data

Below is a graph comparing worldwide search interest in Bose and Sonos over the past five years:

(Source: Google Trends)

Bose is arguably Sonos's most serious threat as it is much larger and offers products that rival those of Sonos in terms of quality and price. Search interest for Bose is 3.4 times higher than search interest for Sonos both internationally and in the United States.

Secular Tailwinds

Sonos is currently enjoying a number of secular tailwinds, which includes growing demand for smart speakers and audio products such as podcasts and audiobooks.

Per a December 2018 report by RBC Capital Markets, 41% of U.S. consumers now own a voice-activated speaker, which is double the number of consumers who owned smart speakers at the same time the year prior.

Although much of this growth has been fueled by competing products such as Amazon Echo, Sonos management has maintained that increasing adoption of smart speakers benefits the company as some consumers will gravitate towards Sonos's higher-end offerings.

Increasing consumer interest for audio products such as audio books and podcasts is good for Sonos. As an anecdotal example, search interest for podcasts has increased dramatically over the past five years:

(Source: Google Trends)

Size of Market in the United States

Sonos products are currently in 8 million households globally, per the company's Q1 2019 press release. Given that the company generates roughly half of its revenue in the U.S., it can be reasonably estimated that Sonos products are currently installed in 4 million households in the U.S. The following calculations provide a rough estimate of the company's total addressable market domestically:

(Source: U.S. Census Bureau data; author's calculations)

There are 127.6 million households in the U.S., per Census Bureau data. Of these, 65.2 million households earn more than $60,000 annually. I used this figure to estimate Sonos's total addressable market in the U.S. I limited Sonos's TAM to include only households earning over $60,000 both in the interest of conservatism and because Sonos competes at the higher-end of the market.

These calculations indicate that Sonos has room to grow in the U.S. if it can execute. I believe a long-term target of 20-30% adoption among households earning greater than $60,000 a year is reasonable, which equals 15 to 20 million households (versus 4 million currently).

Investment Concerns

Sonos operates in a highly competitive environment. The company competes with established powerhouses such as Bose, which generates roughly 3.5 times the sales (and search interest) as does Sonos. This makes it uncertain as to whether Sonos will be able to avoid margin deterioration and sustain operating profitability.

There are concerns that Sonos will suffer the same fate as other consumer electronics companies such as Fitbit and GoPro, which have underperformed due to intense competition and weak demand for fitness wearables and action cameras, respectively. These concerns center on the fact that hardware is a difficult business to be in (due to intense competition and low barriers to entry leading to commoditization).

One of Sonos's primary competitive advantages lies in its agnostic platform - Sonos speakers are currently Amazon Alexa-enabled, and the company is working on enabling Google Assistant and Siri as well. However, there a risk that these companies will restrict their voice assistant capabilities to their own products which would harm Sonos's value proposition.

Sonos has not turned a FY operating profit since 2014 despite gross margins in the mid-40s due to R&D and SG&A expenses. Given the company's (relative) small size and its need to spend to compete effectively, its bottom-line potential is a concern.

There are 45 million stock options outstanding at an average exercise price of $10.16, which is abnormally high for a company of this size (according to Tom). This may dilute existing shareholders in the future should shares run up past the exercise price.

Investment Positives

Sales, margins, and cash flow trends have all shown improvement over the past few years (Q1 2019 was the company's most profitable quarter to date). Management has done an excellent job of managing SG&A expenses without harming top-line performance (please see attached model).

Sonos has built a loyal following of customers and households; 38% of sales in fiscal 2018 were follow-on product registrations, i.e. repeat customers. The Sonos system is particularly conducive to follow-on purchases since customers can easily add Sonos products to homes.

Sonos's strong balance sheet, dominance of the custom home audio market, and patent portfolio make it a potential acquisition or takeover target for a FAANG company or competitor such as Bose.

Home audio is currently enjoying a number of secular tailwinds including the growth of products such as audiobooks and podcasts, which should help Sonos continue to drive sales growth.

Sonos's platform agnosticism is a strong product differentiator and competitive advantage as it allows consumers freedom of choice in a number of capacities (e.g. music streaming providers, choice of voice assistant, etc.). In addition, it stands to reason that the odds of Amazon/Apple/Google restricting access to its VPAs are low since these companies are intent in growing the user base of their voice assistants.

Q1 2019 Earnings Call Notes

Shares have been pressured since the company released Q1 2019 earnings, which included the following points:

Q1 2019 was the most profitable quarter thus far for Sonos: the company earned $61.7 million in net income for a net income margin of 12.4%. This was due in part to expense management: sales and marketing were 13.3% of sales, down from 20.1% year/year. Although more organic profitability would have been desirable, I do think the fact that the company was still able to grow revenues despite reduced expenses is an encouraging sign of product demand.

Management announced that CFO Michael Giannetto is retiring after seven years at Sonos.

Management also warned on Q2 revenue due to elevated inventory levels and a delay in release of Sonos/IKEA-branded products from Q2 to Q3 2019.

Conclusion

There are a number of risks that investors should think through further, including the risk of anti-competitive moves by Amazon/Apple/Google (e.g. blocking voice assistant capabilities from Sonos), profitability issues (recent profitability has been achieved mainly by managing sales and marketing expenses), and others mentioned above. The below chart provides several price targets based on certain EV/Adjusted EBITDA multiples:

Source: Author's Own Work

I believe the first target is likely if demand for Sonos products weakens and recent profitability/cash flow trends reverse course. The third and fourth case scenarios are likely if the company can continue to generate positive free cash flows and continue to drive demand. A reasonable price target appears to fall somewhere around $15, which would represent shares returning to IPO levels.

I am cautiously optimistic on the company's long-term potential in part because my research indicates that the Sonos's multi-room audio offering is best-in-class and that the brand enjoys considerable brand loyalty/recognition.

I believe this will help management maintain margins and develop new sources of revenue (either through sales of new products or by developing recurring revenue streams). R&D spending has doubled from $71 million in FY 2014 to $142 million in FY 2018, an encouraging sign that company management is not resting on its laurels. In addition, secular growth in the smart speaker and home audio markets provides Sonos with the opportunity to grab a slice of a growing pie.

I'll continue to monitor the company's progress and will keep readers updated via articles on this site. Please feel free to reach out with any comments or questions either via the comments section or through email (email address is in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SONO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.