Okta Acquires Azuqua For Cloud Workflow Automation

For OKTA, the deal adds an important piece as the firm combines identity with cloud application support to increase its value add to enterprises.

Azuqua has developed an integration and workflow automation platform to make it easier for enterprises to manage their increasing number of cloud applications.

Okta has closed a deal to acquire Azuqua for $52.5 million in cash.

Okta (OKTA) announced it has acquired Azuqua for $52.5 million.

Azuqua operates as a cloud-based, business application integration and workflow automation company.

With the deal, OKTA seeks to provide customers and prospects a simpler and more efficient process for managing and adding cloud applications in an increasingly complex cloud IT environment.

Seattle, Washington-based Azuqua was founded in 2013 to develop a cloud-based workflow automation solutions to help SaaS, business and IT companies save time and eliminate manual work.

Management is headed by Todd Owens, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously CEO and Board Member at Appuri.

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

Azuqua’s primary solutions cover sales, HR, marketing and customer experience.

Company partners or major customers include:

Allocadia

HubSpot

Mediaocean

Workfront

LiveGroup

Westmed Medical Group

Investors have invested $16 million in the company and include DFJ, Insight Venture Partners, Ignition Partners, Microsoft Accelerator, and Techstars. Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global cloud workflow automation market was valued at $1.75 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $3.85 billion by 2023.

This represents a CAGR of 17.1% between 2018 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are adoption of cloud-based technologies, rise is cloud-based workflow automation adoption by SMEs as well as the growing need for a simplified workflow and business processes.

The North American region accounts for the largest share of the workflow automation market due to early adoption of cloud technologies, the presence of major industry players and globalization of local cloud services.

Major competitive vendors that provide cloud workflow automation services include:

SAP (SAP)

IBM (IBM)

Appian (APPN)

Pegasystems (PEGA)

Micro Focus (MFGP)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Ricoh (OTCPK:RICOY)

Nintex

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Okta disclosed the acquisition price and terms in an earnings call as $52.5 million in cash but didn’t file a form 8-K.

Management forecasts ‘minimal revenue impact and an approximately 200 basis point impact to operating margin in both Q1 and for the full year.’

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of January 31, 2019, OKTA had $564 million in cash and short-term investments and $612 million in total liabilities of deferred revenue accounted for $254.4 million and senior notes represented $271.6 million.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended January 31, 2019, was a negative ($3.9 million).

Okta acquired Azuqua to assist its customers in automating their workflows between applications.

As Okta co-founder and COO Frederic Kerrest stated in the deal announcement,

Together, we will provide organizations with a neutral, independent control center for automating the flow of identities between applications and services for everyone in an organization — from employees to partners, and customers. Only a neutral, independent platform like the Okta Identity Cloud can tightly unify and integrate every app in an organization, so businesses can optimize their productivity and deliver delightful customer experiences.

In the past 12 months, OKTA’s stock price has risen 111% vs. the IGV Tech Software Stock Index’ rise of 23.6%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings have beaten consensus expectations regularly since early 2017, as shown below:

Analyst ratings have been distributed on the positive end of the spectrum and the current consensus price target of $79.50 implies a fully priced stock:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been trending slightly downward, according to a linguistic analysis:

Commentary

Okta acquired Azuqua to further build out application workflow solutions for enterprises demanding a more automated identity management environment.

The firm is seeing strong growth in ‘the proliferation of apps and services that power the modern business...the average Okta customer has 83 cloud apps, and 9% of customers have more than 200 cloud apps.

Azuqua provides a simple integration platform that will combine with the Okta Identity Cloud to enable customers to connect to more apps while automating their business processes.

From the price paid for Azuqua and management’s discussion, the deal was valued on a team and technology basis rather than any meaningful revenue accretion.

By acquiring the technology rather than building it, Okta gains go-to-market speed and a quantified product that it can integrate and begin offering to customers and prospects alike.

The price is on probably on the higher end of the ‘build vs. buy’ equation but is still within a reasonable range.

The deal makes sense for Okta to offer a more integrated solution that simplifies customer pain points. It is a strategic move that will likely produce results for investors over the medium term.

