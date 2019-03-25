Deflationary Signals From Germany

We believe falling inflation expectations represent a problem for the Fed, not to mention the ECB.

Inflation break-evens in the US are trending low in a similar fashion as German break-evens.

Today's report on German manufacturing shows that Germany's mighty industrial sector is slumping (chart 1).

This is significant not only for European growth expectations (ratcheted lower) but also for German and US inflation expectations.

One day is hardly a trend, but today's price action is informative:

Chart 2 shows inflation expectations as measured by German 10-Year break-evens. After a meaningful rebound induced by a dovish Fed and buoyant equity markets, these inflation expectations have pulled back today. The pullback is 4 basis points, not an atypical pullback, but one worth watching.

Chart 3 shows US inflation expectations as measured by the TIPS markets - specifically 10-year breakeven rates. Here we can see that inflation break-evens in the US are trending low in a similar fashion as German break-evens. Investors should take note of this relationship as a closer look at the charts of German and US inflation expectations demonstrates a close relationship.

We believe falling inflation expectations represent a problem for the Fed, not to mention the ECB. The German data, if sustained, will likely require a monetary response. If US inflation expectations do not rebound and detach from developments in Europe, we expect discussions of a Fed easing later in 2019 to increase. The Fed wants inflation securely above 2%, it wants the risk of deflation eliminated. These objectives are far from being achieved.

And curve slopes? US curves are a little flatter today - a blinking light for risk-on trades. Also problematic, the dollar is up in value - and the best performing G-10 currency is not the dollar but the risk-off Japanese Yen.

These developments in Europe are important and are worth closely following. On a positive note, if this data reinforces monetary accommodation, we expect these developments could be a bump in the road along the path to continued risk-on performance in 2019.

Chart 1: German Manufacturing PMI

Source: Bloomberg, accessed 3/22/19

Chart 2: German 10-Year Break-evens

Source: Bloomberg, accessed 3/22/19

Chart 3: TIPS 10-Year Break-evens

Source: Bloomberg, accessed 3/22/19

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.