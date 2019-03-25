Gold Weekly: Boosted By A More Dovish Fed Than Already Doved-Up Markets

I am, therefore, bullish on GLDM for Q2 and the second half of the year.

The friendly macro backdrop, driven by a dovish Fed stance and rising US growth slowdown concerns, is conducive to a stronger gold price.

Gold's spec positioning improves for the first time in four weeks.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM).

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on Fastmarkets' estimates) in light of the changes in the macro backdrop.

I conclude the article by highlighting my near-term expectations for the macro environment for gold and the resulting implications for monetary demand for the yellow metal.

What's new?

GLDM rebounded for a third week in a row last week, although it remains below its year-to-date high of $13.45 per share.

The macro backdrop for GLDM has become increasingly friendly since the second half of March, evident in a weaker dollar, lower US real rates, and stronger risk aversion.

As you will see below, the monetary demand for gold, which is composed of the speculative demand and the investment demand, has picked up in light of friendlier macro forces.

This has reinforced my view according to which the rebound since early March should prove sustainable.

I expect GLDM to retest its year-to-date high in Q2 and move still higher in the second half of this year.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials lifted their net long position in Comex gold - for the first time in four weeks - in the week to March 19.

The improvement in gold's spec positioning is in line with my expectations. In my previous Gold Weekly (see: Gold Weekly: Expect A Warm Spring 2019, March 20, 2019), I noted:

Interestingly, the dollar has come under renewed downward pressure since March 12, which could prompt the speculative community to lift again its net long exposure to gold.

The net spec length increased by 30 tonnes, moving from 245 tonnes (15% of open interest) on March 12 to 275 tonnes (17% of open interest) on March 19. Comex gold spot prices were flat over the corresponding period.

The improvement in gold's spec positioning was exclusively due to short-covering (33 tonnes), while longs liquidated a marginal 3 tonnes.

The macro backdrop has become notably friendlier in the second half of March, evident in the synchronous fall in the dollar and US real rates, supported by a more dovish Fed than already doved-up market participants (see: Silver Weekly: The Fed Surprises On The Dovish Side, March 22, 2019).

As a result, I believe that net long speculative positions in Comex gold will continue to grow in the coming weeks.

Implications for GLDM: The increase in the net spec length in Comex gold will push Comex gold spot prices higher. In turn, the value of GLDM will expand.

Investment positioning

ETF investors lifted their gold holdings for second time in a row in the week to March 22, according to Fastmarkets.

ETF investors bought around 9 tonnes of gold last week, after buying 8 tonnes in the preceding week.

ETF investors are now net buyers of 24 tonnes in the year to date.

Taking a closer look at last week's inflows/outflows, inflows were concentrated in GLD, which attracted ~10 tonnes. Inflows into GLDM were marginal.

The return of gold ETF buying is in line with my expectations. In my previous reports, I highlighted the fact that the rally in US equities was due to prove unsustainable and a renewed pick-up in volatility in risk assets would force investors to hide in gold.

Last week, US equities finally came under downward pressure despite the dovish outcome of the FOMC meeting. This is because investors were negatively surprised by the negative raft weaker-than-expected manufacturing PMI for March (including in the US), which elicited a surge in global risk aversion.

This macro environment is conducive to strong inflows to gold because, on the one hand, the dovish Fed exerts downward pressure on the dollar and US real rates, boosting gold demand; and on the other, disappointing macro data exerts downward pressure on risk assets, lifting haven demand for gold.

Implications for GLDM: I expect ETF inflows to continue in the weeks and months ahead because investors will continue to hide in gold in a context of rising risk volatility. As gold ETF inflows surge, gold spot prices will increase, which, in turn, will lift the value of GLDM.

Conclusion

The friendly macro backdrop for gold, characterized by a weaker dollar, lower US real rates, and stronger risk aversion is conducive to a sustainable rebound in gold prices.

In this context, I expect gold spot prices and GLDM to retest their respective year-to-date highs of $1,340 per oz and $13.45 per share at some point in Q2 and move further higher in the second half of this year.

The key downside risk to my friendly gold view would be an abrupt change in the Fed's dovish stance, which would take the already doved-up financial markets by surprise and produce a sharp sell-off in the yellow metal.

In line of my constructive gold view, I am bullish on GLDM for Q2 and beyond.

GLDM - World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF - Review

GLDM is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

GLDM offers the lowest expense ratio of just 0.18% among its peers. GLD, IAU, and BAR have an expense ratio of 0.50%, 0.25%, and 0,20%, respectively. From a purely cost perspective, GLDM is the most competitive gold-ETF, in my opinion.

GLDM's average spread is 0.08% over the past two months, which is a touch lower than that of its competitor IAU, at 0.09%.

GLDM's average daily volume (over the past 45 trading days) is ~$4.5 million, which is much lower than that of IAU, at ~$126 million. But unless you are an institutional investor, liquidity conditions are sufficient.

According to the official website, stricto sensu:

All of the Trust's physical gold is held by the custodian; namely ICBC Standard Bank, in their London vault except when the gold has been allocated in the vault of a sub-custodian.

In such instances, ICBC Standard Bank has agreed that it will use commercially reasonable efforts to promptly transport the gold from the sub-custodian's vault to the ICBC Standard's London vault, at ICBC Standard's cost and risk.

The gold bar list is updated at the end of every working day (EST) on the website below the "Bar list" section.

The Trust has entered into an agreement with ICBC Standard Bank plc, the Trust's Custodian, which will ensure that all of the Trust's gold is held in allocated form at the end of each working day.

