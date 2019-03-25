Here It Comes: Apple's Newest Vision

In analyzing Apple's actions, analysts tend to focus on the competition, many of whom are still in the age of the "linear" production model, a model now "out of date."

This is what Apple does, and it is very good at it. The difficulty with Apple initiatives is that they represent the "new" era, the age of the "new"Modern Corporation.

Apple, Inc., is just releasing its new thrust into the world of media communications and is building its platforms and networks to connect more and more of the world.

You bet against Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and you bet against proven success.

Today, in a much heralded presentation, Tim Cook, Apple's chief, is giving us a glimpse of the future. Mr. Cook has already let the world know where he believes Apple stands in the new world of innovation.

At Apple's investors meeting in January, while announcing earnings, Mr. Cook asserted:

"Apple innovates like no other company on Earth, and we are not taking our foot off the gas."

Today, we are to get another view of what this picture of the future is going to look like. The problem is that it is difficult to move people's thinking. Much of the discussion about what Apple is intending to do is placed within the framework of existing business models.

Mr. Cook and Apple, Inc., as I have written about in recent months, are not maintaining the existing business model.

Mr. Cook and Apple, Inc. represent what I have called the "new" Modern Corporation, one that is built around networks and platforms, one that lives off of connections, and one that thrives off of the scale factors associated with this genre.

I discussed this problem earlier with a more positive focus in my article "Apple, Inc.: Dealing With Success." I wrote, "The problem for Apple is that one of the world's most successful innovations, the iPhone, is on the other side of its peak impact." Adding, "In essence, the results that Apple is experiencing are a consequence of its massive success. A peak was bound to happen."

In this respect,

"Apple is the model of the 'new' Modern Corporation. As such, we need to continue to learn from it and discern how its operations represent the example of how businesses operate in this new era of technological dominance. This is a different world we live in and many of the lessons we learned at another time just don't apply in the same way."

The "old" business model is one of linear product… or, service …lines.

For example, in a New York Times article on the subject, one of Apple's major competitors will be Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Netflix is simply described as "a service, just a pipe…."

This certainly describes a "linear product or service."

But that is not where the world is going today, and to couch the discussion of Apple's move in terms of competing against product or service producers is to miss the point.

Just to take another example, the case of Apple and investment banker Goldman Sachs, combining to build a platform conducive to a network of financial relationships, just shows where the thinking is going.

The move that Mr. Cook is making moving into "video- and news-subscription services" is just a small part of the whole. The picture is bigger than that:

"The company's ambition in video is to become an alternative to cable, combining original series with shows from other networks to create a new entertainment service that can reach more than 100 markets world-wide. It is the tech giant's latest attempt to reinvent television, something it has tried to do for about a decade with limited success." "Apple has been negotiating to bring its new TV app to multiple platforms, including Roku and smart TVs, according to people familiar with the talks-an unusual move for a company that has long preferred to limit its software and services to its own devices."

And, where does this put Apple within the media community?

Edmund Lee writes in the New York Times:

"Interestingly, that line item (listed as "Services" on the Apple income statement) was once little more than a balance-sheet curiosity. Now, it's a $40 billion business. The forthcoming bundle could add more than $12 billion to that, according to an estimate from Goldman Sachs." "For comparison, the entirety of the Walt Disney Company generated $59 billion in sales last year. CBS, $14 billion. Netflix, $16 billion."

Scale is a predominant feature of the "new" Modern Corporation. And, Dan Gallagher reports in the Wall Street Journal,

"The company just began breaking out gross margins for services in its most recent quarterly report and that number was 63% compared with 34% for hardware."

These are the kind of figures that the scale of the "new" Modern Corporation is built upon.

Furthermore, these results support the fact that Apple, Inc. has created a massive organization that can sustain a competitive advantage in the market place. Mr. Cook and his management team have constructed a team that excels in this purpose. And, as I have written before there is little fear in adjusting it, when needed.

Apple in many ways is the prime example of the "new" Modern Corporation.

One final note: I have written a lot about the importance of the growth and spread of information in the modern world. Well, the most efficient way that the knowledge and know-how built into the information now present in the world can grow, spread, and benefit the human condition is through platforms and networks connecting more and more people working with information.

In this respect, Apple, Inc., is just "moving with the tides" because platforms and networks of knowledge and know-how are going to expand, continually filling those spaces where information is now absent.

And, in many ways, Apple, Inc., is just at the cutting edge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.